Doseology Announces Proposed Shares-for-Debt Settlement and Resignation of Director

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a consumer product innovation company focused on oral pouch and functional stimulant product technologies, announces that it proposes to issue an aggregate of 75,268 common shares (each a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.18 per Share, to settle $13,548.39 in accrued share-based consulting compensation to a former consultant of the Company (the "Settlement").
The deemed issue price was determined by reference to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE on the trading day immediately preceding this announcement in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. Subject to the satisfaction of applicable corporate, securities law and CSE requirements, the Company anticipates completing the Settlement on or about September 30, 2026.
The Settlement Shares will be subject to the applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws and any hold period imposed under the policies of the CSE.
The Company also announces that Daniel Vice has resigned as a director of the Company, effective September 17, 2026. The Company wishes Mr. Vice well in his future endeavours.
About Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD | OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70)
Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.
From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.
For more information visit:
Corporate: www.doseology.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Chris Jackson
CEO and Director
Doseology Sciences Inc.
Investor & Media Contact:
Email: hello@doseology.com
Phone: 604.908.3095
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the proposed settlement of accrued share-based consulting compensation through the issuance of Shares, the number and deemed issue price of the Shares proposed to be issued, the anticipated timing and completion of the Settlement, the satisfaction of applicable corporate, securities law and CSE requirements, and the application of resale restrictions or hold periods to the Shares issued pursuant to the Settlement.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. The material assumptions underlying the forward-looking information in this news release include that: the indebtedness to be settled is validly owing in the amount disclosed; the Company and the former consultant will complete all documentation and other steps required to implement the Settlement; the deemed issue price and resulting number of Shares will be determined in accordance with applicable CSE requirements; the Company will obtain all required corporate approvals and satisfy all applicable securities law and CSE requirements; and no event will occur that would prevent or materially delay completion of the Settlement.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company and the former consultant may not complete the documentation or other steps required to implement the Settlement; the risk that the amount of indebtedness, deemed issue price or number of Shares may differ from the amounts currently anticipated; the risk that required corporate, securities law or CSE requirements may not be satisfied on the anticipated terms or timeline; the risk that the CSE may raise comments, require additional information or impose conditions in connection with the proposed issuance; changes in the market price of the Shares; delays in completing the issuance; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
The securities issued pursuant to the Settlement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
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SOURCE Doseology Sciences Inc.
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