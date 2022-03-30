GamingInvesting News

Nonprofit organization Gaming Cxmmunity Co. today announced it is partnering with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, to host Creatxr Dash, a conference aimed to provide resources and recognize the next generation of content creators from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

DoorDash partners with Cxmmunity to present first of its kind

The virtual, two-day conference, which will be streamed on March 30, 2022 , and March 31, 2022 , on Twitch, will feature competitive games, panels, and workshops highlighting Blackleaders in the esports and gaming community. Throughout the event, attendees will hear from prominent Black speakers and panelists in the industry as they learn about content creation and how to get started within the creator or influencer markets. To fuel their experience, attendees, for both days, will also receive a DoorDash promo code to get their favorites delivered on-demand during the event.

"As we developed this program with DoorDash, it was incredibly important to offer these students a complete experience in terms of curriculum, community and some competition," said Ryan Johnson , founder and executive director of Cxmmunity. "We want to connect them with leaders in our industry who can inspire them to pursue a career in the esports or video game industry and provide them with something tangible and of value to walk away with."

Through the event and beyond, DoorDash and Cxmmunity will partner to teach, train, and champion the next generation of creators from partnered HBCUs, including Howard University , Morgan State University , and Albany State , generating new ways for individuals to build a career pathway, while also providing resources for local and grassroots gaming communities to build and thrive.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cxmmunity and bring Creatxr Dash to students at HBCUs across the country," said Katie Daire , Senior Director of Consumer Marketing at DoorDash. "We look forward to working together to activate our shared values of access, inclusion, and empowerment as we leverage our platform to create a more inclusive industry and champion the next generation of creators."

For more information and details, please visit https://www.hbcuesports.gg/ and twitch. tv/doordash.com.

About Cxmmunity :

Cxmmunity; pronounced "community"; is committed to increasing minority youth participation in the esports and video game industries to achieve equal opportunity as new jobs and professions are being created. They do this by ensuring that underserved K-12 and HBCU students have the necessary access to develop skills within STEM and business-management through exposure to video game publishers; film producers; sports and entertainment executives; professional athletes; and world-renowned artists. For more information, please visit www.cxmmunity.co/ .

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States , Canada , Australia , Japan , and Germany . Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Media Contact:
Chris Peay
chris@cxmm

Jade Stevens
jade@thorpecommunications.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Bravo Casino Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with the launch with Bubble Bobble: Reunion

TAICHUNG, Taiwan , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo Casino, a leading classic slot machine game application by Megata LTD, marks its fifth anniversary by launching Bubble Bobble: Reunion in collaboration with renowned Japanese game publisher Taito Corporation as it hits five million downloads.

Bravo Casino 5th Anniversary Exclusive Bubble Bobble slot machine

The Bubble Bobble: Reunion comes to fruition following a year of extensive research and development, as the team designed the game based on players' feedback on the first version. Bravo Casino's Bubble Bobble: Reunion combines storytelling elements from the nostalgic game with features from slot machines, a nod to Las Vegas' casino games.

The game is designed with a high winning rate, and greater chances for repeat wins, allowing players to experience the thrill of winning the jackpot through the game interface. For its anniversary launch, players in the US will be able to win up to 10,000 diamonds worth USD 350 in game rewards. The daily lucky draws are open to every player logging in to the platform until April 12th .

"I am pleased that Bubble Bobble can participate in the 5th-anniversary celebration of slot games," said Masakazu Suzuki , Director, and Executive Officer or Taito. "Since the first collaboration, the two teams have always adhered to the principle of providing players with the best experience. Since then, we have brought out many wonderful sparks, and it has achieved a game sequel that both teams are delighted with."

This Next-Gen reunion of the popular game continues the widely successful initial collaboration between Bravo Casino and Taito. Last year, the company launched the world's only "Bubble Bobble" slot machine, with overwhelming success in its home turf Taiwan and in Hong Kong , Macau , Singapore , Malaysia , and the United States .

The surge in mobile gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit over USD70 billion in value last year in Asia alone, accelerated Bubble Bobble's growth, breaking the one million download mark in 2021 and achieving five million downloads globally on its fifth anniversary.

Gu Gangwei, Chairman of Bravo Casino said, "As demand continues to grow, Bubble Bobble: Reunion not only follows the rich gameplay of the first game, but it goes beyond. It has been recommended by Google Play for its quality, interphase, and popularity. We are confident that this sequel will be loved by players wanting to relive their childhood memories through this classic game while experiencing the thrill of slot machine games."

Bubble Bobble, first released in 1986 as a platform arcade game, has constantly been listed as one of the greatest video games of all time by various publications. Since then, the game has been widely ported, appearing on multiple platforms such as computers and consoles. The game's slot machine app version was first released by Bravo Casino and has been captivating and engaging players globally.

The Bubble Bobble: Reunion slot machine game is available for download on various devices and follow Facebook for the latest updates.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3Ks8meh .

About Bravo Casino

Bravo Casino is a global gaming platform by Megata LTD, Taiwan's leading social casino gaming provider, hybrid developer and operator. Bravo Casino redefines the social aspect of casino games by combining the latest slot machine trends from the casino floor with time-limited special events, such as tournaments and missions, to expand the age range of its player base and ensure ongoing player engagement.

About Bubble Bobble

Bubble Bobble is an action game planned, developed, and released by TAITO Corporation in 1986. The game centers around Bubby and Bobby, two boys cursed by a wizard and turned into bubble-blowing dragons. On a quest to rescue kidnapped partners, players brave all 100 floors of the cave of monsters, defeating enemies by catching them in bubbles and bursting them.

TAITO Corporation is the exclusive owner of the global intellectual property rights, including copyrights and trademarks, for Bubble Bobble and its characters. It takes an active role regarding any Bubble Bobble-related enterprises.

Virtual Pangea Hosts Blockchain Game 'Hogeman' Esports Tournament with a Chance to Win a Tesla Model 3

Prizes up to $63,000 are up for grabs for gamers playing Hogeman - the 2D 8-bit NFT game - in the Battle Royale Event on April 23

An interactive platform aiming to offer Web3 experiences that give the users control and a sense of belonging, through blockchain connected art and gaming. Launched on November 30th Hogeman is the first NFT-integrated game on the VP platform.

GAMING ARTS AND GAMESYS, A BALLY CORPORATION , ENTER INTO A FIVE-YEAR EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR PLACEMENT OF GAMING ARTS LIBRARY INTO GAMESYS ONLINE REAL MONEY CASINOS WORLDWIDE.

Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines ("EGMs"), bingo, keno, and emerging technologies ("Gaming Arts"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a five (5) year exclusive content agreement with Gamesys, a Bally Corporation, ("Gamesys") to provide Gamesys with access to its full library of games for deployment into online, real money gaming worldwide.

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

Under the Agreement terms, Gamesys and Gaming Arts will work together to identify, convert and deliver titles from Gaming Arts proven and growing library of successful casino slot games to all online real money gaming markets, in which Gamesys operates around the world.  These games will be featured prominently as part of Gamesys' online offering. The deal also calls for Gaming Arts to develop new games for Gamesys.

Mike Dreitzer , CEO of Gaming Arts commented:

"This is a truly defining moment for Gaming Arts.  As one of our first forays into online gaming, we couldn't be more pleased than to partner with Gamesys/Bally to deliver our exciting game portfolio to online real money global gaming markets everywhere. Gamesys/Bally is a proven, world class provider of online games. The fact that they are partnering with us in this exclusive way, and have committed to feature our games within their global portfolio, represents a very exciting opportunity to introduce Gaming Arts content to an entirely new segment," said Dreitzer.

"This is just the first aspect of our partnership. Going forward, Gaming Arts will work closely with Gamesys/Bally as part of a larger omnichannel strategy to deliver the best of breed games in the online space as well as land-based casino formats", Dreitzer concluded.

Nick Wright , SVP Business Development, Interactive at Bally Corporation added, "Bally is delighted to partner with Gaming Arts and to have exclusive access to their popular and proven game portfolio for use in online gaming.  We look forward to expanding our relationship with Gaming Arts across multiple channels."

David Colvin , Chairman and Founder of Gaming Arts concluded, "Gaming Arts is very pleased with this new partnership.  This partnership with Gamesys/Bally is a big step forward for us on so many levels.  We look forward to working together in the exciting days ahead."

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

About Gamesys

Gamesys is a Bally's Corporation company that forms part of one of the world's leading entertainment providers, with tens of millions of players and thousands of employees across the globe.

Media Contact
Bree Gonzalez
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

GROVER GAMING GETS FULL APPROVAL FOR OHIO

Grover Receives Electronic Instant Bingo Endorsement and Full Gaming Labs International Certification

Grover Gaming (Grover) announced today that it received the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to its Ohio Bingo Manufacturer's license yesterday.

Team Liquid Renews Global Focus with Three Senior Hires

Appointment of Entertainment and Gaming Industry Leaders Josie Brown , Blair Herter and Jennifer Gares Bolster Team Liquid's Media, Marketing & Talent Functions

- Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced three new senior appointments: marketing and brand powerhouse Josie Brown as Senior Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Content, seasoned media executive Blair Herter as Global Managing Director at Liquid Media, and respected esports industry veteran Jennifer Gares as Senior Director of Talent. These latest hires reflect Team Liquid's ongoing commitment to translating its unprecedented competitive success to wider content and generational fandom goals.

RG Check accreditation is an essential tool in Ontario's igaming consumer protection strategy

World-leading accreditation program administered by Responsible Gambling Council now part of all agreements with igaming operators

 The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is pleased to announce that its RG Check Accreditation Program has been embedded into the requirements for all igaming operators entering the Ontario marketplace by iGaming Ontario (iGO).

