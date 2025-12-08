Dominion Energy makes it easier to save and get assistance as winter approaches

As colder weather settles in and customers use more electricity to heat their homes, Dominion Energy is launching a new online hub to help customers find the right energy savings and assistance programs to meet their needs.
"Every month, thousands of our customers benefit from programs that help lower their bills, track their usage and get the support they need," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "Our new online hub puts all our programs and tools in one place so more customers can take advantage and get the help you need. Whether you're looking for simple ways to save or you need assistance with your bills, we have the right options for you and new tools to help you find them."
Customers can now find all energy-saving programs, tools and assistance options in one easy-to-navigate hub: www.dominionenergy.com/SaveMore . Here are some of the savings and assistance options available for customers:
Energy Saving Programs
- Peak Time Rebates – Earn bill credits when you shift or reduce your energy use during periods of high energy demand. Simple things like changing when you do laundry or adjusting your thermostat can add up to savings.
- Virtual Energy Audit – Complete an online energy audit and receive customized energy-saving tips plus a no-cost kit of energy-efficient items mailed to your home to help you save.
- Home Energy Evaluation – Schedule a visit with an approved contractor who can identify energy-saving upgrades and rebates to help lower your energy use and save on your monthly bills.
Tools to Track Your Usage and Manage Your Bill
- Energy Usage Alerts – Get notified by text or email when your usage spikes, which gives you time to adjust before your bill arrives.
- Budget Billing – Qualifying customers can smooth out the seasonal fluctuations in your monthly bills by paying a flat amount each month based on your average usage over the past 12 months.
Assistance Programs
- EnergyShare Bill Payment Assistance – Qualifying customers can receive up to $600 in heating bill assistance and are eligible to receive a no-cost home energy assessment. The program is not income-based, so anyone in need of assistance may qualify.
- Income and Age Qualifying Home Improvement Program – This program provides qualifying customers with a no-cost home energy assessment and installation of energy-saving measures, including attic insulation, heat pump tune-up and duct sealing.
- Payment Options – If you need more time to pay your bill, eligible customers can qualify for long- and short-term payment arrangements.
For more savings and assistance options, visit www.dominionenergy.com/SaveMore .
