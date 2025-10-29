Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.
Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 5, 2025.
This is the 391st consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared July 31, 2025.
