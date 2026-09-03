Dodge Goes After Dark, Adding Ninth Exterior Color to 2027 Durango Lineup

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- New After Dark color expands customization options for Dodge HEMI®-powered, three-row, muscle SUV
- New exterior color brings a deep metallic blue finish to the 2027 Dodge Durango lineup
- Metallic highlights emerge in direct sunlight, while the dark base delivers a more aggressive, low-profile appearance after sunset
- After Dark expands Durango's available exterior palette to nine colors
- Also available on 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, After Dark adds even more personalization possibilities to Dodge's most powerful SUV, boosting Jailbreak beyond 16 million potential build combinations
- New color follows the recent debut of Redeye on Durango
- Available now across the entire HEMI-powered 2027 Dodge Durango lineup for a U.S. MSRP of $595
Dodge expands customization options for the HEMI®-powered 2027 Dodge Durango with After Dark, a new deep metallic blue exterior color for the brand's three-row muscle SUV.
"Dodge customers don't blend in - and neither should their vehicles," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "You see that passion everywhere, from Roadkill Nights through Cruise Week, where bold color and personal expression take center stage. After Dark and new options like tinted dual stripes give our customers even more ways to build a Dodge with attitude, make it unmistakably their own and stand apart from everything else on the road."
After Dark features a rich, deep blue finish that transforms with changing light conditions. Metallic highlights emerge in direct sunlight, while the dark base takes on a more low-profile character after sunset, giving Durango an even more commanding presence.
The new color is the latest way customers can personalize a Durango that uniquely combines muscle-car attitude, three-row capability and legendary HEMI power.
The new After Dark exterior color also adds another layer of attitude to the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, giving customers millions more ways to build a vehicle that stands apart from the crowd. Combined with the extensive range of Jailbreak colors, stripes, wheels, interior appointments and performance-focused design details, the addition of After Dark now unlocks more than 16 million possible Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak build combinations.
With the addition of After Dark and the recently introduced Redeye finish, the 2027 Dodge Durango is now available in nine exterior colors: After Dark, Redeye, B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide and White Knuckle.
The addition of After Dark continues Dodge's commitment to expanding customization across its muscle car and muscle SUV portfolio. At Roadkill Nights, Dodge introduced new Tinted Dual Stripes and unveiled Sucker Punch and Shady exterior colors for the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition. Earlier this summer, Dodge also added Red Oxide and Purple Haze to the Charger lineup.
After Dark is available now across the full HEMI-powered 2027 Dodge Durango lineup, including:
- 360-horsepower Durango GT HEMI AWD, the industry's most affordable AWD V-8 vehicle
- 475-horsepower Durango R/T 392, delivering the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV
- 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the most powerful gas SUV ever built
After Dark is open for orders now for the 2027 Dodge Durango at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $595.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
- Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
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SOURCE Stellantis