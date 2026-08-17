Dodge Drops New Red Oxide Exterior Color for 2027 Charger Lineup After Woodward Dream Cruise Debut

Dodge expands Charger personalization options with the addition of Red Oxide, a new deep, dark red exterior color now available across the entire 2027 Dodge Charger lineup.

  • Red Oxide exterior color available for the entire 2027 Dodge Charger lineup, giving Dodge muscle another unmistakable attitude statement
  • Following the recent introduction of Purple Haze, Red Oxide further expands Dodge Charger personalization options with a dark-red finish engineered to command attention
  • First shown at Dodge's Woodward Dream Cruise display, Red Oxide reinforces Dodge's commitment to factory personalization
  • Red Oxide available for order starting next month across all 2027 Dodge Charger models at a U.S. MSRP of $695

Dodge expands Charger personalization options with the addition of Red Oxide, a new deep, dark red exterior color now available across the entire 2027 Dodge Charger lineup. First shown during Dodge's Woodward Dream Cruise activities, the dark-red finish joins the recently introduced Purple Haze as the newest addition to Dodge's growing palette of attitude-driven colors and factory customization options.

Currently offered on Dodge Durango, Red Oxide brings its rich appearance and unmistakable road presence to Dodge's next-generation muscle car. Dodge first showcased the new color on Woodward during this year's Dream Cruise. It also made a stop in the Dodge display alongside the new 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee, the Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept and a collection of custom-color and graphic-package vehicles, underscoring the brand's continued focus on personalization and self-expression.

"At Dodge, color is another way our customers can express their personality and make a statement," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "With the recent introduction of Purple Haze, Red Oxide gives Charger customers another bold way to personalize their Charger and make it their own. From custom colors to graphics and stripe packages, we've put a spotlight on personalization throughout the summer, and Red Oxide continues that momentum by giving customers even more ways to make their Dodge muscle car uniquely their own, straight from the factory. It's a color that looks different depending on the light and brings even more personality to the Charger lineup."

In addition to the 2027 Dodge Charger Scat Pack in Red Oxide, Dodge showcased the Toxic Orange Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, Cha Ching Charger Scat Pack and Charger models equipped with the available Tinted Stripes graphic package at its Dream Cruise display.

Red Oxide joins Purple Haze, Bludicrous, Green Machine, Redeye, Sub-Zero, White Knuckle and Diamond Black in Dodge Charger's expanding color lineup, giving customers a broad range of factory personalization choices designed to fit every personality and driving style.

Available starting next month for orders across the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup, Red Oxide carries a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695.

Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:

  • SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
  • 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
  • Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: dodge.com
Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: @dodgeofficial
X: @dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

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SOURCE Stellantis

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