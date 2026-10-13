Docusign and Salesforce Launch Intelligent Agreement Management Natively Across Salesforce to Power Agentic Agreement Workflows

Docusign expands its Salesforce partnership, making its IAM platform natively available to all AI agents across Salesforce and Slack

Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced the next chapter in its more than 20-year partnership with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). The expanded partnership brings the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform natively into Salesforce, Agentforce, and Slack, helping revenue teams move agreements forward without ever leaving the tools they already work in.

(PRNewsfoto/DocuSign, Inc.)

For decades, agreement data has been locked inside unstructured documents and disconnected file folders, forcing sales teams to work around the very data that should be accelerating their deals. Jointly, Docusign and Salesforce are closing that gap by reducing friction to close deals faster, surfacing contract intelligence that gives sellers context ahead of a renewal, and flagging hidden risk from obligations buried in MSAs, before they become a problem. All within the same workflow reps already use. With more agreement work moving into AI agents, Docusign is establishing itself as the trusted agreement layer those agents rely on, across the applications, workflows, and platforms where business gets done.

"Every agreement has the power to move a business forward, yet disconnected processes often stall growth," said Bill Patterson, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Salesforce. "Building on two decades of partnership with Docusign, we're bringing agreement intelligence and workflows natively into Salesforce, Agentforce, and Slack so people and AI agents can turn executing agreements into a competitive advantage."

An open agreement layer, now extended natively into Salesforce

Docusign continues to bring its agreement capabilities and intelligence directly into emerging agentic environments, including Slackforce and the Headless Toolkit. Docusign was also named a 2027 Salesforce Partner of the Year for Global Partner and System of Engagement, recognizing IAM integrations that let customers close deals, surface contract insights for renewals, and collaborate on agreements without leaving their flow of work.

"Agreements are where revenue gets made or lost, and for too long they've lived outside the systems that our joint customers rely on every day," said Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Docusign. "By extending Docusign's integration across Salesforce, Agentforce, and Slack, we're putting agreement data directly into the hands of the teams closing and managing deals, rather than leaving it siloed in a separate platform. The same intelligence that closes a deal can flag the renewal, surface the expansion, and uncover the cross-sell. Agreements aren't a step in the process, they're a constant source of intelligence that drives a business forward."

With Docusign integrations across the Salesforce platform, teams can:

  • Get instant answers and generate agreements from within Agentforce: Sellers can ask questions via conversational chats about agreements and generate or send contracts without leaving their existing Agentforce experience.
  • Prepare, negotiate, and finalize deals in one place: Sales teams can manage the full agreement lifecycle directly inside their CRM, from initial drafting through final signature.
  • Extend visibility from first customer touchpoint to signed agreement: Teams can connect customer conversations directly to agreement workflows, maintaining visibility through post-signature archiving.
  • Review contracts and track renewals with AI assistance: Legal and contract teams manage contract reviews, access renewal details and post-execution analytics, all without leaving their CRM.
  • Act on agreements without leaving Slack: Because approvals and negotiation happen in conversation, teams can request a contract, pull live customer and pricing data, apply approved terms, and route to legal, all in the same Slack thread where the deal is already being discussed.

Docusign has most recently expanded beyond basic data connections to power deep, agentic workflows inside Salesforce Agentforce. Sales teams can now use the AI agents they already rely on to track contract terms, surface renewal dates, and launch agreement workflows, all without leaving their CRM.

Read more on the Docusign blog.

Media contact:
media@docusign.com 

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.

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