Disqualification Motions Filed by Gold Reserve and the Venezuela Parties in the Citgo Sale Process

Gold Reserve Ltd. (TSX.V: GRZ) (BSX: GRZ.BH) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the schedule set by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court"), the Company filed a motion to disqualify the two professional advisors to the Special Master the law firm of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP ("Weil") and the investment banking firm of Evercore, Inc. ("Evercore") the Special Master Robert B. Pincus, and the district court judge in the Citgo Sale Process.

Gold Reserve also requested a temporary stay of all decisions concerning any bids submitted in the Sale Process pending resolution of its disqualification motion.

Gold Reserve is seeking full transparency on these issues for its shareholders as well as additional discovery from the Special Master and his advisors, Weil and Evercore.

The disqualification motion is based upon recently discovered information that Weil has been representing Elliott Management while the Citgo Sale Process has been ongoing. Gold Reserve also discovered that Weil and Evercore have ongoing relationships with certain of the 2020 Bondholders that stand to receive substantial monetary payments under the terms of the Elliott Management bid.

Gold Reserve's disqualification motion was filed under seal and a redacted copy will be posted to the Company website under Citgo Proceedings when it is filed.

The Venezuela Parties – the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, PDVSA, PDVH and Citgo Petroleum – also filed under seal a motion to disqualify the Special Master, Weil and Evercore, and a redacted copy will be posted to the Company website under Citgo Proceedings when it is filed.

In other developments, opening post-Sale Hearing briefs were submitted by the parties on October 8, 2025, copies of which will be posted here .

A complete description of the Delaware sale proceedings can be found on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records system in Crystallex International Corporation v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, 1:17-mc-00151-LPS (D. Del.) and its related proceedings.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any bid submitted by the Company for the purchase of the PDVH shares (the "Bid").

We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual events, outcomes or results of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the discretion of the Special Master to consider the Bid, to enter into any discussions or negotiation with respect thereto; the Special Master may not recommend the Bid in the Final Recommendation; an objection to the Bid may be upheld by the Court; the Bid will not be approved by the Court as the "Final Recommend Bid" under the Bidding Procedures, and if approved by the Court may not close, including as a result of not obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, including but not limited to any necessary approvals from the U.S. Office of Foreign Asset Control ("OFAC"), the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or the TSX Venture Exchange; failure of the Company or any other party to obtain sufficient equity and/or debt financing or any required shareholders approvals for, or satisfy other conditions to effect, any transaction resulting from the Bid; that the Company may forfeit any cash amount deposit made due to failing to complete the Bid or otherwise; that the making of the Bid or any transaction resulting therefrom may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; that, prior to or as a result of the completion of any transaction contemplated by the Bid, the business of the Company may experience significant disruptions due to transaction related uncertainty, industry conditions, tariff wars or other factors; the ability to enforce the writ of attachment granted to the Company; the timing set for various reports and/or other matters with respect to the Sale Process may not be met; the ability of the Company to otherwise participate in the Sale Process (and related costs associated therewith ) ; the amount, if any, of proceeds associated with the Sale Process; the competing claims of other creditors of Venezuela, PDVSA and the Company, including any interest on such creditors' judgements and any priority afforded thereto; uncertainties with respect to possible settlements between Venezuela and other creditors and the impact of any such settlements on the amount of funds that may be available under the Sale Process; and the proceeds from the Sale Process may not be sufficient to satisfy the amounts outstanding under the Company's September 2014 arbitral award and/or corresponding November 15, 2015 U.S. judgement in full; and the ramifications of bankruptcy with respect to the Sale Process and/or the Company's claims, including as a result of the priority of other claims. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information regarding Dalinar Energy, visit: https://www.dalinarenergy.com .

For further information regarding Gold Reserve Ltd., visit https://www.goldreserve.bm .

investorrelations@goldreserve.bm
(441) 295-4653
A.S. Cooper Building, 7th Floor, 26 Reid Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gold bars stacked with financial chart background.

OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners

This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by Darren Brady Nelson, who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the... Keep Reading...
Scales of justice, gavel, and law books on a desk.

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

An ongoing land-use dispute in British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle has escalated into a full-blown legal battle as Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF)takes the province and rival Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) to court over tunneling rights linked to one of Canada’s largest... Keep Reading...
Two 3D arrows, one black and one gold, merge and point upward on a white background.

Predictive Discovery and Robex to Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Australia-based Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) and Canadian company Robex Resources (ASX:RXR,TSXV:RBX,OTC Pink:RSRBF) have agreed on a merger of equals, creating West Africa’s new mid-tier gold producer.In a joint announcement, the companies said that Predictive Discovery will indirectly acquire... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Breaches US$4,000, Silver Tests US$50

Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in midday trading. Future prices for gold breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday (October 7) and have continued to climb higher.The... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that... Keep Reading...

