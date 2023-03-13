Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

DISQO CX STUDY: IN-GAME AD OPPORTUNITY IS MULTIGENERATIONAL, MULTI-GENDER AND MASSIVE

Women, Millennials, and Metaverse players are among the most engaged

CX platform DISQO released " How Brands Can Get in the Game ," a new report exploring the growing in-game advertising opportunity. With over two-thirds of consumers already playing video games weekly, DISQO's insights reveal consumers' motivations for engaging with brands in gaming environments, and suggest that marketers should begin taking advantage of this burgeoning medium for experimentation.

DISQO's new report on in-game advertising

"It's early days for gaming as an advertising medium, but inventory is growing," said Patrick Egan , Director of Research and Insights, DISQO. "Our insights show that brands must keep the gamer experience (CX) top-of-mind. Interruptive brand exposure that is not additive to the gaming experience is out-of-step with contemporary audiences. However, when in-game brand experiences are tested and done well, they can propel customers down the marketing funnel toward meaningful outcomes."

DISQO examined consumer attitudes toward in-game advertising along with digital behaviors that are indicative of gaming interest. Key findings:

Conventional age and gender assumptions are antiquated.

  • Well over 50% of Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X consumers report playing games multiple times per week; 80-90% of these generations are at least occasional gamers.
  • Millennials make up the greatest share of those who enjoy the metaverse (38%), with Gen Z coming in at 33%, Gen X at 25% and Boomers at 4%.
  • Women are equally likely or more likely than men to visit certain categories of gaming-related websites (e.g., e-commerce platforms, free-to-play games).

Gamers notice in-game advertisements and have strong feelings about how these ads impact  in-game experience.

  • A majority of consumers (76%) have noticed in-game ads, with 40% seeing them frequently and 36% seeing them occasionally. Ads are more frequently noticed by younger consumers, women, and mobile/tablet players.
  • Among various ad formats, gamers strongly prefer in-game brand experiences, bonus content, and embedded placements, over more disruptive traditional ads.
  • About 20% of gamers are "not bothered at all" by in-game commercials; the other 80% are less tolerant.

The metaverse is an engaging and growing medium to explore.

  • Over 15% of consumers have explored metaverse gaming, and another ~25% are interested in doing so. Accordingly, over 40% of the US population may have a metaverse footprint in the coming years.
  • 86% of Metaverse players say they play weekly or more often, which is 24 points higher than the average US consumer

DISQO offers Ad Testing , Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift solutions to help brands experiment and measure their ad campaigns in gaming contexts. Download DISQO's in-game advertising report.

ABOUT DISQO

DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO's insights, agile testing and advertising measurement products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry's largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte's Fast 500 and Ad Age's Best Places to Work, and is a Top 100 Next Gen Workplace. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter .

(PRNewsfoto/DISQO)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disqo-cx-study-in-game-ad-opportunity-is-multigenerational-multi-gender-and-massive-301769720.html

SOURCE DISQO

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GU Launching Special Collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Four products featuring the company icon and mascot Ludens

Japanese fashion retailer GU (pronounced by the letters 'G' and 'U') will launch a special collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, the Japan -based game development studio led by world-renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima . The collaboration products will be available from March 17 at the GU Soho New York Store.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DigitalReef Merges with Gamers Club in Historic Deal to Disrupt $360B Gaming and Digital Media Market

This merger will drive distribution, engagement, and monetization through combining the most-used media consumption devices in Mobile and CTV, and Gaming, the most-interactive form of media.

- DigitalReef, a leading technology company in global mobile marketing and connected TV (CTV), announced an historic merger with Gamers Club, the largest video gaming matchmaking platform and community hub in Latin America . Newly rebranded as Siprocal the consolidation of these two companies creates a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stagwell's Instrument Assists the Launch of Giant Steps, Gamified K-12 Digital Learning Experience from GoGuardian

GoGuardian and Instrument Partnered to Create an Equitable Learning Experience Teachers Have Called a "Game Changer"

Digital learning company GoGuardian has partnered with Instrument a values-driven digital agency within the Stagwell network, to help them launch Giant Steps a gamified digital learning experience designed to help K-12 teachers boost student collaboration and independent practice. Built by educators for educators and drawing upon GoGuardian's learning science and educational research to optimize learning outcomes, Giant Steps officially launched to all U.S. teachers on February 23, 2023 . View the full case study here.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mr Gatti's Pizza Announces 17 New Units Coming to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri

Major franchise agreement awarded to successful Oklahoma entrepreneur kicks off 2023 on a high note for the legacy brand

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, confirmed today plans to open 17 new, franchised units across Oklahoma Arkansas and Missouri over the next six years. The development is part of the brand's ongoing initiatives to grow its national footprint to bring its famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza fans.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FortuneCoins.com Signs an Agreement with Relax Gaming

Top social casino in the U.S. and Canada inks a deal with the award-winning igaming provider

FortuneCoins.com the top online social casino in the United States and Canada is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Relax Gaming, an industry-leading game provider and aggregator. This partnership will allow FortuneCoins.com to expand its game offering and provide players with a broader and more exciting gaming experience.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

- CHARLES & KEITH expands its presence in the metaverse by opening the doors to its virtual world, CHARLESKEITHHAUS, on virtual real estate platform The Sandbox from 13 to 27 March 2023 .

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI

Modelled after the Spring Summer 2023 campaign — State of Play — CHARLESKEITHHAUS offers an immersive and entertaining way to experience the brand's universe. Every detail in the house is curated to reflect the spirit of the new collection: from a curation of fun Spring Summer 2023 styles, to the colour palette of the domain, and even an NFT gallery showcasing recently released artworks. All of these elements come together to encourage experimentation and foster a community of fashion lovers.

Inviting exploration, guests can look forward to in-game quests like quizzes, parkour challenges, and locating a secret room to redeem a digital wearable of this season's must-have bag, the Petra Curved Shoulder Bag. There will also be a special guest appearance at the CHARLESKEITHHAUS — virtual K-Pop artiste APOKI is throwing a rooftop party and all are invited. A pioneer in the virtual K-Pop scene, APOKI is dressed in the new collection and will play some of her hit singles. The rooftop will also feature a runway where visitors can see the new collection in "real" time.

Come and explore the CHARLESKEITHHAUS, which will launch on The Sandbox on 13 March 2023 globally. A selection of digital wearables of the Spring Summer 2023 collection will also be available for purchase, which guests will be able to wear in The Sandbox to show off their bond with the community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--keith-enters-the-sandbox-opening-doors-to-the-first-ever-charleskeithhaus-that-offers-quests-and-k-pop-concert-performances-by-apoki-301767436.html

SOURCE Charles & Keith

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

