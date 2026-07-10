Discovery Energy Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:DEMC,OTC:DEMCF)(OTCQB:DEMCF)(FRA:Q3Q0)(WKN: A3EFKA) ("Discovery" or the "Company"), a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing domestic energy freedom through regional energy metals discovery, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000.

The Offering will consist of up to 3,000,000 non-flow-through units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000, and up to 2,000,000 flow-through units of the Company ("FT Units") at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one transferable non-flow-through share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital and property exploration. The Company has also extended its marketing and investor awareness agreement with ClickCatalyst Inc. for an additional sixty (60) day term at a cost of CAD$250,000, plus applicable taxes. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities law.

For more information please visit: www.discoveryenergymetals.com.

About Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:DEMC,OTC:DEMCF)(OTCQB:DEMCF)(FRA:Q3Q0) (WKN: A3EFKA)

Discovery Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Crystal Lake Copper-Molybdenum Project, an early-stage exploration project located in a well-mineralized district of central British Columbia. The Crystal Lake property consists of eight contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 5,283 hectares, located 34 km south of Fort Fraser, British Columbia. The project is accessible year-round via Kenny Dam Road and well-maintained forestry roads, with nearby access to key infrastructure including CN rail, BC Hydro transmission, Highway 16, and the communities of Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake. Additionally, The Company also holds a portfolio of mineral claims in Québec, including projects in the Nunavik and James Bay regions, and is advancing the ESN Project in Nevada and the Koster Dam Project in central British Columbia. Find out more at: www.discoveryenergymetals.com and follow us on X (formerly twitter), and LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mike Hodge
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Discovery Energy Metals Corp.
1450 - 789 West Pender Street,
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
Telephone: +1 (604) 681-1568
Email: info@discoveryenergymetals.com
Web: www.discoveryenergymetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Offering, including the timing, terms and anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the timely receipt of all necessary approvals for the Offering, and other statements regarding the Company's future business plans and objectives. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Discovery Energy Metals Corp.



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