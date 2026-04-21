DICK'S Sporting Goods Partners with Adobe to Transform the Athlete Experience with AI

Today, at Adobe Summit —the flagship customer experience conference—Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE)—the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms—announced a major partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to reshape how DICK'S connects with its customers (whom the company refers to as athletes) at every stage of the athlete journey.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421672910/en/
Athletes today—no matter if they are active sports participants, weekend warriors, or fans—expect a high level of personalization and guidance that is tailored to their specific goals. DICK'S is partnering with Adobe to respond to this need with AI capabilities that equip every athlete with a digital coach. DICK'S will also leverage a suite of Adobe enterprise solutions, along with its own product, service and sport knowledge, to ensure athlete experiences are tailored and consistent.
"Every athlete's journey is unique, and it is our job to ensure that every interaction with our brand is focused on helping our athletes achieve their dreams," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing, e-Commerce and Athlete Experience Officer, DICK'S. "Our partnership with our technology team and Adobe will help us meet the promise of personalization at scale through AI, with a data and content foundation that enables our teams to deliver the power of our opinion and expert knowledge and create unique experiences for every athlete."
�With Adobe, we are further differentiating the experiences for our athletes across all parts of their journey," said Vlad Rak, Chief Technology Officer, DICK'S. "From stores to online, from shopping to performance services, AI capabilities powered by our deep knowledge of athletes and sport are becoming the pillar of our strategy."
"DICK'S Sporting Goods is writing the playbook for the modern athlete experience, moving to immersive and interactive engagements that are highly personalized, in their stores and online," said Rachel Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer, Adobe Enterprise. "Our partnership speaks to the value that AI can bring when CMOs and CTOs collaborate, building on top of an integrated customer data platform, that makes it easier for marketing teams to understand preferences and deliver experiences that are intuitive, relevant and deepen brand loyalty."
DICK'S is partnering with Adobe to enable:
- Agent-powered conversational experiences : Consumers are embracing LLM interfaces to discover and engage their favorite brands. Data from Adobe showed that during the 2025 holiday season, AI traffic to retail sites (users clicking a link) jumped 693% year-over-year, as shoppers engaged with AI to locate specific products or find deals. DICK'S will leverage Adobe Brand Concierge to address this shift in consumer preferences, delivering immersive conversational experiences on its mobile app. AI agents (acting as digital coaches) will guide DICK'S athletes in their journey from personalized product recommendations informed by specific athlete needs to tailored training tips. Anchored in timely and relevant data, teams can also ensure that every agent interaction is customized and reacts to athletes' changing preferences.
- Personalization across every touchpoint : DICK'S is working with Adobe to ensure that a high bar for personalization exists across any athlete touchpoint. With Adobe Experience Platform , DICK'S is bringing together data signals across athlete interactions to more deeply understand athletes' needs and preferences. Teams can then build relevant audiences through Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform and orchestrate cross-channel experiences via Adobe Journey Optimizer . This enables DICK'S to deliver the right content at just the right moment to create impact and boost engagement.
- On-brand content production : Personalization at scale requires a high volume of content, with variations that must be tailored to either individuals or distinct customer cohorts. DICK'S is partnering with Adobe to streamline its content supply chain via Adobe GenStudio , leveraging a suite of best-in-class solutions that make it easier to get from idea to execution and delivery and respond to everchanging consumer trends and needs. This content engine includes Adobe Workfront to support effective cross-team collaboration, Adobe Experience Manager to drive how assets are managed and activated, and Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models for teams to generate on-brand content and deliver variations for different marketing channels.
About Adobe
Adobe's mission is to empower everyone to create by building innovative platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more visit www.adobe.com .
© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421672910/en/
Kevin Fu
Adobe
kfu@adobe.com