Warriedar Resources

Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drilling activities along the ‘Golden Corridor’ progressing well; current Reverse Circulation (RC) program complete (28 holes for 5,024m) and diamond tails program expanded to 2,500m (approx. 1,900m complete across 19 holes).
  • Represents the first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km-long Ricciardo deposit, and the nearby M1 deposit, by any operator in ten years.
  • Assay results for the first diamond hole at M1 (infill focus) were significantly higher grade than expected:
    • 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m, incl. 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158.3m
  • M1 offers clear high-grade extension potential, which is planned to be a focus of further drilling in H2 2024.
  • Diamond holes drilled beneath the Silverstone Central pit (Ricciardo), in an area with no historical drilling, returned:
    • 7m @ 2.59 g/t Au from 229m, incl. 1m @ 10.81 g/t Au from 233.7m
    • 4.6m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 235m
  • Extensional RC drilling under the Eastern Creek pit (Ricciardo) returned:
    • 7m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 170m, incl. 1m @ 7.48 g/t from 172m
    • 9m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 180m
  • Ricciardo and M1 both sit in the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
  • Diamond drilling set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by mid-September and update of the Ricciardo MRE targeted for Q4 2024.
  • Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ planned for H2 2024.

The results reported in this release are for a further eight (8) of the diamond holes and the first nine (9) of the RC holes drilled in the current program (representing all outstanding results received to date). Results for the first four (4) diamond holes were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX release dated 3 July 2024). The new results continue to demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo, M1, and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.

Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range is annotated.

M1 deposit

The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit, and right alongside the existing processing plant (refer Figure 2); within the 25km long Golden Corridor trend.

Initial results have been returned from diamond tails drilled at the M1 deposit, with significant intersections returned in both holes. The holes were planned to test the existing MRE model,

Figure 2: The Golden Corridor within the Golden Range Project. The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit. The image on the LEFT is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.

potential parallel lodes and gaps within the MRE area. This drilling represents the first time this deposit has been revisited and drilled since 2013.

Hole M1RC191 was drilled in the centre of the modelled resource area and returned significantly higher grade than expected (refer Figure 3). This is an excellent result and aids Warriedar in the larger goal of building high-priority MRE areas for rapid development.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Warriedar Resources

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.

The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.

Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 19 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘LRL’) is pleased to announce that LRL set to acquire Vivien Project and 100% of Comet Vale.
Keep reading...Show less

×