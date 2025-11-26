Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
November 25, 2025
Tollu continues to show exciting exploration upside and the strong potential to host Cu-Ni-Co-PGE style mineralisation
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to report outcomes of the remaining geochemistry from the 1,195.5m diamond drill hole TLD005, drilled beneath the Tollu Cu Deposit on the Company’s 100% owned West Musgrave Project (the Project) in Western Australia (Refer to Figure 1).
Pleasingly, the latest results confirm that drill hole TLD005 has discovered multiple lenses of Cu mineralisation - including two further significant high-grade intersections - at much greater depth (over 400m deeper vertically than previous) and more extensive being ~130m further to the south, in isolation to any Cu mineralisation at Tollu ever reported by Redstone (refer to Figures 2 and 3).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays confirm that diamond hole TLD005 has intersected additional high-grade copper (Cu) mineralisation, some 400m deeper and significantly further to the south (130m) of the Chatsworth mineralisation; in isolation to any previous Cu intersects at Tollu
- In addition to previously reported results in September 2025, further analysis shows that drill hole TLD005 also intersected significant high-grade Cu at two other locations much deeper downhole (see Figure 2), including:
- 1.8m at 2.5% Cu from 912.4m downhole; and
- 4m at 1.3% Cu from 1,048m downhole, inclusive of
- 1.6m at 2.7% Cu from 1,048.4m
- Additional multiple lower grade Cu intersections were observed throughout TLD005, highlighting the potential extent and upside of the Cu system at Tollu (see below and Appendix 2 for further information)
- Significantly, even at lower grades, geochemistry in TLD005 indicates that cobalt (Co) is probably in sulphide form, not always associated with Cu mineralisation, and bias towards an underlying gabbro
- Potential association of Co sulphide mineralisation in the gabbro that underlies the Tollu Cu deposit is important for Redstone’s exploration strategy because it is potential evidence for a magmatic sulphide source of the Tollu Cu deposit and hence elevates the prospectivity of the entire Project for Voisey’s Bay style magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral deposits, such as that of the world-class Nebo- Babel deposit located 60km to the west of Tollu
- These results confirm the strong success of deep diamond hole TLD005 which are in addition to the previously announced (17 September 2025) intersection of:
- 10m at 1.37% Cu from 193m downhole, inclusive of
- 4m at 2.37% Cu from 195m downhole
- 10m at 1.37% Cu from 193m downhole, inclusive of
Commenting on the latest exciting results from TLD005, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“We are delighted and very encouraged by the latest outcomes from diamond hole TLD005, which highlight some of the most significant exploration progress made at Redstone’s West Musgrave copper project in some time.
TLD005 has dramatically expanded the known limits of the Tollu Cu mineralisation, having intersected high-grade Cu mineralisation, some 400m deeper (vertically) and 130m south, in isolation of all known Cu mineralisation in the area of the Tollu Cu deposit.
These intersections suggest that the Tollu Cu mineralising system is potentially more extensive and far deeper than previously considered; and analysis of Co geochemistry suggests a potential magmatic source for the Co which also gives credence for a similar source for the Tollu Cu mineralisation.
Importantly, there are no indications of this new zone of deep and isolated Cu mineralisation directly above it at the surface, unlike at the Tollu Cu deposit, where all historical drilling has targeted Cu veins that often outcrop at the surface.
This suggests there is far more Cu mineralisation to be discovered at Tollu.
We are now working towards finalising follow-up drilling plans for early 2026 and will report on further progress in the near-term.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Redstone Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RDS:AU
