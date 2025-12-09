Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on a 500-meter hole in Carnegie Township near Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The drill program is part of a 5050 partnership with 11530313 Canada Inc. and will include two 500-meter holes that have been located to follow up on drilling done in 2019. Recent analysis of downhole geophysics from that program indicated that conductors may have been missed and additional down hole geophysics will be done on the new holes.
An additional 1000m (2 holes) have been scheduled for Southwest Carnegie Township in early 2026, after freeze-up, due to swampy conditions at the proposed drill site.
The program is being carried out on lands recently transferred to Canada Nickel but on which Noble retains a 5-year Exploration Right for volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization and precious metals.
Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "We are very pleased to get this program started with the support of our partners at 11530313 Canada Inc. The search for mineralization similar to the Kidd Creek Mine continues."
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000 ha in Northern Ontario and ~24,567 ha elsewhere in Quebec and Labrador, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario. ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau), ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property, and the ~3300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property all of which are in the Province of Quebec and the ~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property in Labrador .
https://www.noblemineralexploration.com
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
