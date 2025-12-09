Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire)

Toronto, Ontario December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on a 500-meter hole in Carnegie Township near Timmins, Ontario, Canada.  The drill program is part of a 5050 partnership with 11530313 Canada Inc. and will include two 500-meter holes that have been located to follow up on drilling done in 2019.  Recent analysis of downhole geophysics from that program indicated that conductors may have been missed and additional down hole geophysics will be done on the new holes.

An additional 1000m (2 holes) have been scheduled for Southwest Carnegie Township in early 2026, after freeze-up, due to swampy conditions at the proposed drill site.

The program is being carried out on lands recently transferred to Canada Nickel but on which Noble retains a 5-year Exploration Right for volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization and precious metals.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "We are very pleased to get this program started with the support of our partners at 11530313 Canada Inc. The search for mineralization similar to the Kidd Creek Mine continues."

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000 ha in Northern Ontario and ~24,567 ha elsewhere in Quebec and Labrador, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario.  ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau), ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North),  ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property, and the ~3300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property all of which are in the Province of Quebec and the ~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property in Labrador .

https://www.noblemineralexploration.com

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts: H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:                416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploratio n.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble MineralNOB:CATSXV:NOBBase Metals Investing
NOB:CA
Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral

Battery and Critical Minerals Prospect Generator in Ontario

Battery and Critical Minerals Prospect Generator in Ontario Keep Reading...
Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 8, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK:NLPXF) announces adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement and engagement of Investor Relations Consultant. Shareholder Rights Plan... Keep Reading...
Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract for 1000 meters in two holes located in Carnegie Township near Timmins,... Keep Reading...
Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Labrador

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Labrador

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the acquisition through map staking of a rare earth element ("REE") enriched system on its Chapiteau Property... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates. Private Placement Noble closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the acquisition through map staking in the vicinity of a rare earth element ("REE") enriched system on its... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, December 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN)

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rodren Drilling Ltd. has formally commenced drilling at the Company's 100% - owned Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Kenora Mining District, Sioux Narrows,... Keep Reading...
Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be seeking shareholder approval for a proposed name change to "Oreterra Metals Corp." (the "Name Change") and a consolidation of the Company's... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") are moving ahead with a fully funded and fully permitted January 2026 deep drill program designed to evaluate a... Keep Reading...
XXIX Expands Drill Program at Cooke and Saddle Zones Following Encouraging Early Results at Opemiska

XXIX Expands Drill Program at Cooke and Saddle Zones Following Encouraging Early Results at Opemiska

Highlights:Cooke drilling outperforming expectations, with broader mineralization than the current model.Cooke budget and metres doubled to fast-track resource growth and test a new mineralized horizon.Expanded drilling at Saddle to connect and define the copper-gold zone.Both areas lie outside... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 5,769,231 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"), at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000, by way of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project

lithium investing

Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au

Gold Investing

Asara Expands Kada Gold Project

Silver Investing

Clem Chambers: Silver Can "Easily" Hit US$100, Retail Juggernaut in Play