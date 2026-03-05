DIAGNOS Announces Amendments to Convertible Debentures and Stock Warrants

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, announces that it intends to amend the terms of an aggregate amount of $510,000 of unsecured convertible debentures (each, a Debenture) issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on March 1, 2022, and subsequently amended on March 1, 2025 (pleaser refer to the press release dated February 28, 2025). The amendments are as follows:

  • The amended maturity date set for March 1, 2026, as announced in the press release dated February 28, 2025, is extended to March 1, 2027,
  • The conversion price of the Debentures is amended from $0.38 to $0.32, and
  • The amended yearly interest rate of 10%, as announced in the press release dated February 28, 2025, remains in effect for the extended period from March 1, 2026 to March 1, 2027.

All other provisions of the Debentures shall remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended period.

One insider of the Corporation, Mr. André Larente, is the beneficial owner of 2 Debentures for a nominal aggregate value of $20,000. Mr. Larente is considered a "related party" of the Corporation within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The amendment to the Debentures is exempt from the valuation requirement and the minority approval requirement prescribed in MI 61-101, based on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the fair market value of the related party participation in the amendment to the Debentures does not exceed 25% of the Corporation's current market capitalization. The board of directors of the Corporation has reviewed and approved the amendment to the Debentures to ensure that it was in the best interest of Diagnos and its shareholders.

The Corporation also announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of 8,333,333 stock warrants (each a "Warrant") issued as part of a non-brokered private placement of units initially announced on September 20, 2024 and set to expire on March 20, 2026. The extended expiry date shall be September 5, 2026. All other provisions of the Warrants, such as the Warrants exercise price of $0.40 per common share, shall remain unchanged and fully in effect during the extended exercise period.

The amendments to the Debentures and Warrants remain subject to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance as well as execution of formal documentation. The Corporation will issue a follow up press release solely in the case where the Exchange rejects any of the amendments.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About Diagnos

Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of developing software tools for the early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DiagnosADK:CCtsxv:adkemerging tech investing
ADK:CC
The Conversation (0)
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes

LITHIUM AFRICA CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$8.5M WITH LEAD ORDER FROM PURPOSE GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND

Related News

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: OD6 Metals Shines on US Fluorspar Acquisition

gold investing

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now

silver investing

Chen Lin: Key Silver Date to Watch, My Favorite 2026 Commodities

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Closes Strategic Transaction with Blade Resources

precious metals investing

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces February 2026 Sales Volumes