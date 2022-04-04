GamingInvesting News

Dexioprotocol, a blockchain innovation company focused on developing an ecosystem of GameFi applications on its own blockchain network, announced today a significant update to their wallet, DexiWallet 2.0, as well as a schedule of product launches over the next six weeks. With this application update, the wallet now includes a swap feature, dashboard to manage all your digital assets, and up-to-date market information. According to the Dexioprotocol team, DexiWallet is the "backbone of our ecosystem and provides users with a friendly, and aesthetically beautiful interface to manage their digital assets." The integrated swap feature, which allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency through a decentralized exchange, is one of the most sought-after components of digital wallets by users.

Pioneers of the blockchain revolution

DexiWallet 2.0 is available as a web-based application or browser extension. A mobile version will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play no later than 4/18, pending application store approval. You can find more information on Dexioprotocol.com or by joining their Telegram community: https://t.me/dexiochat

In addition to DexiWallet 2.0 COO Greg Gould announced today via the company's Telegram channel and a YouTube interview the redeployment of DXG GameEmporium, the company's gaming assets marketplace. The relaunch will feature a special presale of NFTs for both DexiDragons (a yet to-be-released mobile game) and DexiKnights (nearing beta testing exit.) The NFTs will be collectible items that can be used in-game and will go on sale on 4/16/2022 – exact time to be announced.

DexiKnights has been in beta since its release in early 2022. Meanwhile, the team has made numerous updates to reduce in-game bugs, enhance graphics, and improve gamer experience based on user feedback. It's expected that Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Player-vs-Player (PVP) mechanics will be introduced to the game in the next major update. The next update for DexiKnights will be released on Itch.io on Thursday, April 21 . DexiDragons will be the second game released by Dexioprotocol and will allow players to raise, train, customize and battle pet dragons with P2E and PVP mechanics. The introductory beta version of this mobile game is set to be released for download on Friday, May 13 . DexiCarnival, a boardwalk-style carnival mobile game app, is also expected to be released for on- and off-blockchain amusement on Wednesday, May 25 .

The Dexioprotocol team has been busy as of late. According to COO Greg Gould , "April and May are going to be very big months for Dexioprotocol and our community," alluding to several releases the company has planned over the next eight weeks. Although no formal dates have been announced the team has shared previews of their flagship mobile gaming app DexiHunter, which will allow users to collect bounties throughout their city and earn real cryptocurrency rewards.

Dexioprotocol team members will be attending both Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL , as well as the CoinDesk Consensus 2022 conference in Austin, TX. The team aims to showcase their latest releases to the crypto world and network with some of the top crypto and gaming companies in attendance.

