Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2026 Results

Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2026 Results

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the first-quarter 2026. The company also provided a second-quarter 2026 outlook. Devon's earnings release, supplemental financial tables, guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon's website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company's first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact
investor.relations@dvn.com Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460
405-228-4450  



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