Spartan Resources

Development Contract for Underground Exploration Drill Drive Awarded to Barminco

New drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to in-fill and extend existing deposits and identify new high-grade shoots

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the contract for the development of an underground exploration drill drive at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, to specialist underground mining services contractor, Barminco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ASX-listed global diversified mining services company Perenti Limited (ASX: PRN).

Highlights:

  • Development contract for the underground exploration drill drive at the Dalgaranga Gold Project awarded to Barminco Limited.
  • The contract, which is valued at ~$18.3 million, provides for 2,350m of development to deliver twin decline access for the establishment of underground drilling platforms to in- fill and extend mineralisation within the Never Never, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds areas.
  • The drill drive has also been designed to support future mine production activities.
  • All regulatory mining approvals are now in place and all major support services have been engaged to facilitate the commencement of construction in the current quarter.
  • Surface exploration drilling at Dalgaranga will shortly re-commence, with rigs arriving on site later this month.

Figure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit and the Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking east. Proposed exploration drill drive design in black.

The contract, which is valued at ~$18.3 million including an allowance for fuel and contingencies, provides for 2,350m of development to deliver twin decline access for the establishment of underground drilling platforms to in-fill and extend mineralisation across the Never Never, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds deposits.

All of these steeply-plunging, high-grade gold zones are located along a single 800m-long, semi- continuously mineralised north-south stratigraphic horizon (see Figure 1). The exploration drill drive has been designed to run parallel and adjacent to this horizon to provide underground drill platforms to more effectively define these existing deposits and prospects, as well as explore for further high-grade shoots and provide critical underground infrastructure as Spartan develops its future mine plan.

Construction of the drill drive is on-track to commence in the September Quarter, with all regulatory mining approvals and support services in place. In addition, the Company has established an experienced on- site project team to manage and oversee the development and construction process. Establishment of the drill drive, and an initial underground drilling programme, is fully funded from the Company’s existing cash reserves.

Management Comment

Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “We are delighted to have Barminco on board to complete the construction of this new drill drive, which represents a very exciting initiative that will enable us to drill from platforms located right alongside our high-grade deposits and targets. This will provide for cheaper, more accurate and quicker drilling to continue to accelerate our Resource growth and conversion to Ore Reserves.

“All of the high-grade deposits and prospects discovered at Dalgaranga over the past two years remain open at depth – with mineralisation at the Never Never deposit now defined to beyond 1km below surface – and we’re very excited to get the underground rigs in place to help determine just how deep this high- grade mineralisation extends.

“Importantly, the drill drive is being constructed using the same dimensions as a standard underground mine development, ensuring it can be incorporated into our infrastructure planning for the future re- commencement of mining operations.

“Construction of the drill drive is set to kick-off later this Quarter and is expected to take approximately 10 months to complete. In addition, we will also shortly re-commence surface drilling programs, targeting the Pepper, Four Pillars, West Winds and other near-surface anomalies, ensuring plenty of exciting news- flow for shareholders in the months ahead.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Aurum Resources

Boundiali Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Delivers Gold Recoveries up to 99%

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to announce outstanding results from initial metallurgical testing at the BD Target 1 (BDT1) prospect at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold to be Last Asset Standing, Price Outlook for End of Cycle

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, explained what factors kicked off gold's price run earlier in 2024, and what could drive it even higher as the year continues.

He also shared his thoughts on why gold stocks haven't yet moved as much as investors might have hoped.

"When you would have expected (gold) to maybe drop a couple hundred dollars if the (US Federal Reserve) pivot was being postponed — instead we're about US$300 higher," he said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium.

Warriedar Resources

Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: "Extremely Rare" Gold Stock Opportunity Won't Last

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, explained what factors are behind gold's price rise and why gold stocks haven't performed as well as might be expected.

He also shared his thoughts on when gold equities will finally move higher.

"I think when companies start to report their second quarter earnings later this month, we're going to start to see some very attractive cashflow numbers — better than the first quarter, and better than the year-ago comparisons," Day said.

Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

