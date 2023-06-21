White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Developer tools to create spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro now available

The visionOS software development kit (SDK) enables Apple's developer community to bring their apps to life in ways never before possible

Apple ® today announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that enable developers to create groundbreaking app experiences for Apple Vision Pro ™ — Apple's first spatial computer. Featuring visionOS™, the world's first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in their physical space using the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — their eyes, hands, and voice. Starting today, Apple's global community of developers will be able to create an entirely new class of spatial computing apps that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable extraordinary new experiences. With the visionOS SDK, developers can utilize the powerful and unique capabilities of Vision Pro and visionOS to design brand-new app experiences across a variety of categories including productivity, design, gaming, and more.

Next month, Apple will open developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo to provide developers with hands-on experience to test their apps on Apple Vision Pro hardware and get support from Apple engineers. Development teams will also be able to apply for developer kits to help them quickly build, iterate, and test right on Apple Vision Pro.

"Apple Vision Pro redefines what's possible on a computing platform. Developers can get started building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, and take their development even further with new innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, to design all-new experiences for their users," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "By taking advantage of the space around the user, spatial computing unlocks new opportunities for our developers, and enables them to imagine new ways to help their users connect, be productive, and enjoy new types of entertainment. We can't wait to see what our developer community dreams up."

Developers can build new experiences that take advantage of the groundbreaking features of Apple Vision Pro by using the same foundational frameworks they already know from other Apple platforms, including powerful technologies like Xcode ® , SwiftUI ® , RealityKit ® , ARKit ® , and TestFlight ® . These tools enable developers to create new types of apps that span a spectrum of immersion, including windows, which have depth and can showcase 3D content; volumes, which create experiences that are viewable from any angle; and spaces, which can fully immerse a user in an environment with unbounded 3D content. To help developers optimize 3D content for their visionOS apps and games, an all-new tool available with Xcode called Reality Composer Pro™ lets them preview and prepare 3D models, animations, images, and sounds, so they look amazing on Vision Pro. Developers can also interact with their apps in the new visionOS simulator to explore and test various room layouts and lighting conditions. And every developer framework comes with built-in support for Apple's innovative accessibility features to ensure spatial computing and visionOS apps are accessible to everyone.

Starting next month, developers who have been building 3D apps and games with Unity's robust authoring tools can port their Unity apps to Apple Vision Pro and take full advantage of its powerful capabilities.

Developers who have previewed the visionOS SDK and APIs are excited for the potential of the platform and how it will enable them to create all-new app experiences for their users:

"With Apple Vision Pro, Complete HeartX will help prepare medical students for clinical practice by using hyper-realistic 3D models and animations that help them understand and visualize medical issues, such as ventricular fibrillation, and how to apply their knowledge with patients," said Jan Herzhoff, Elsevier Health's president. "Learning through Complete HeartX on Apple Vision Pro will transform medical education and prepare future health professionals for practice."

"The djay app on Apple Vision Pro puts a fully featured DJ system right at a user's fingertips. With a reimagined spatial interface, anyone can mix their favorite music and apply real-time effects using just their eyes and hands," said Karim Morsy, Algoriddim's CEO. "Whether for a beginner or a seasoned professional, djay on Vision Pro transforms the user's surroundings with stunning environments that automatically react to their mix, enabling them to experience and interact with music in ways never before possible."

" JigSpace and Apple Vision Pro empower people and businesses to easily communicate their ideas or products in all-new ways," said Zac Duff, JigSpace's cofounder and CEO. "It uses the high-resolution CAD files companies already have, so their marketing, sales, product, or support teams can securely collaborate with colleagues or customers from anywhere in the world and get people to that ‘Aha!' moment in a fraction of the time it usually takes. This level of fast, effective communication simply wasn't possible before."

"Manufacturers can use AR solutions from PTC to collaborate on critical business problems by bringing interactive 3D content into the real world — from a single product, to an entire production line," said Stephen Prideaux-Ghee, PTC's chief technology officer of AR/VR. "With Apple Vision Pro, stakeholders across departments and in different locations can review content simultaneously to make design and operation decisions. This capability will unlock a level of collaboration previously not possible."

The visionOS SDK, updated Xcode, Simulator, and Reality Composer Pro are available for Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com . Registered Apple developers have access to a variety of resources to help them design, develop, and test apps for Apple Vision Pro, including extensive technical documentation, new design kits, and updated human interface guidelines for visionOS.

To learn more about designing new app experiences for Apple Vision Pro, or to apply for a developer kit starting next month, developers can visit developer.apple.com/visionos .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Empowering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Our Company's success is rooted in the hard work and dedication of our workforce. We're a diverse group of employees from varied backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and ideas. We strive to be a workplace that reflects the world in which we do business. Our diversity helps us increase our global awareness, create an authentic sense of belonging and accelerates our ability to innovate. We will continue building an inclusive and equitable environment where everyone feels inventive, welcome, respected, valued and part of the team

Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative surpasses $200 million in investments, doubling initial 2020 commitment

Apple is investing an additional $25 million in venture capital to expand support for minority businesses and address systemic barriers to funding access

Apple® today announced its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), a long-term global effort to advance equity and expand opportunities for Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Indigenous communities, has more than doubled its initial financial commitment to total more than $200 million over the last three years. Since launching REJI in June 2020, Apple has supported education, economic empowerment, and criminal justice reform work across the U.S., with recent expansion to Australia, the U.K., and Mexico.

Qualcomm and VentureWell Are Creating a Pipeline of Diverse Inventors and Patent Holders

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: Apple's first spatial computer

Apple® today unveiled Apple Vision Pro™, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user's eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS™, the world's first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it's taking place in front of the user's eyes in real time.

Apple provides powerful insights into new areas of health

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 introduce mental health and vision health features, and the Health app arrives on iPad

Apple® today announced new health features in iOS 17, iPadOS® 17, and watchOS® 10, expanding into two impactful areas and providing innovative tools and experiences across platforms.

iPadOS 17 brings new levels of personalization and versatility to iPad

Featuring a redesigned Lock Screen and interactive widgets; intelligent new features in PDFs and Notes; updates to Messages, FaceTime, and Safari; and the all-new Health app

Apple® today previewed iPadOS® 17, delivering entirely new ways for users to personalize the Lock Screen and interact with widgets. Working with PDFs is easier with AutoFill, which intelligently identifies and fills fields in forms, and Notes brings a new experience for marking up and collaborating on PDFs. Messages gets significant updates, including a new stickers experience, and users can now leave FaceTime® video and audio messages. The Health app comes to iPad® with interactive charts, and HealthKit® enables developers to create innovative experiences designed for the iPad display. iPadOS 17 is available as a developer beta today, and will be available as a free software update this fall.

