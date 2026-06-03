DENARIUS METALS ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD TODAY

DENARIUS METALS ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD TODAY

 Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DMET) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders holding 126,393,906 shares, being 61.69% of the outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date, were represented by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:

Item

Description of Matter

Outcome

Voted

Voted (%)

1.

Fixing the number of directors at seven

Approved

For  126,284,886
Against  109,020

99.91%
0.09%

2.

The election of the following individuals as
directors of the Company to hold office until
the next annual meeting of the Company or
until their successors are appointed or elected:



Serafino Iacono

Approved

For  104,154,763
Withheld  58,410

99.94%
0.06%

Federico Restrepo-Solano

Approved

For  104,185,563
Withheld  27,610

99.97%
0.03%

Paul Sparkes

Approved

For  104,140,436
Withheld  72,737

99.93%
0.07%

Francisco Sole

Approved

For  104,175,563
Withheld  37,610

99.96%
0.04%

Patricia Herrera Paba

Approved

For  104,161,798
Withheld  51,375

99.95%
0.05%

Margarita Cabello Blanco

Approved

For  104,166,808
Withheld  46,365

99.96%
0.04%

Omar Abdulaziz Alramah

Approved

For  104,135,998
Withheld  77,175

99.93%
0.07%

3.

Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the
Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors

Approved

For  126,300,958
Withheld  92,948

99.93%
0.07%

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of precious metals and polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. Denarius Metals is listed on Cboe Canada where it trades under the symbol "DMET". The Company also trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "DNRSF".

In Colombia, Denarius Metals is producing gold and silver in an "early production" phase at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project while it completes construction of a 1,000 tonnes per day processing plant that is expected to start producing high-grade gold-silver concentrates by the third quarter of 2026. The Zancudo Project is a high-grade gold-silver deposit, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, and is located in the Cauca Belt, about 30 km southwest of Medellin.

In Spain, Denarius Metals has interests in three projects focused on in-demand critical minerals. The Company owns a 21.8% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. and is the operator of its Aguablanca Project, which has been recognized by the EU as a Strategic Project. The Aguablanca Project comprises a turnkey 5,000 tonnes per day processing plant and the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, located in Monesterio, Extremadura. Denarius Metals also owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, approximately 88 km southwest of the Aguablanca Project, and a 100% interest in the Toral Project, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver deposit located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain.

Additional information on Denarius Metals can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including statements with respect to potential transactions. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius Metals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that discussions between Denarius Metals and Emerita do not result in a definitive agreement or that the proposed transaction is not completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius Metals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Denarius Metals Corp.

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