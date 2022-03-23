Denarius Metals Corp. announced today that it has received complete assays for nine additional infill drill holes, totaling 2,788 meters, from the ongoing surface diamond drilling program on its polymetallic Lomero-Poyatos Project in southern Spain. To date, Denarius has completed approximately 12,500 meters of drilling, representing 53% of the initial program, in 42 holes with three additional holes in process. A ...

DSLV:CA