Delta Resources Solidifies Financing, Capital Markets and Project Development Strength with the Appointment of Ron Kopas as CEO and Technical Depth with Daniel Boudreau to Vice President of Exploration

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Kopas as Chief Executive Officer, following his service as interim CEO. The Company also announces the promotion of Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., from Exploration Manager to Vice President of Exploration.
Since assuming interim leadership last summer (see August 12th, 2025 corporate update), Mr. Kopas has successfully optioned the Delta-2 Property for $8.25 million (with a 1% NSR) (see February 17th, 2026 press release), allowing the Company to maintain a disciplined focus on advancing Delta-1 and the Eureka Gold Discovery while strengthening the balance sheet.
Mr. Kopas has been a founder, director and investor in numerous businesses internationally over his career. He has extensive experience growing businesses through team building, adding capital (with significant investors in his businesses including Goldman Sachs and Fidelity), strong partners, and robust corporate governance to position companies for further expansion.
Mr. Kopas most recently founded KSP Renewables Limited, where he developed a £350 million, 30 MWe, 260,000 tonnes per annum Energy Recovery Centre in Corby, England and successfully sold this in late 2022 to Covanta Europe (owned by EQT Infrastructure).
Mr. Kopas has considerable private equity and capital markets experience in both North America and Europe, particularly in the energy and resource sectors. He was formerly a Corporate Financier at UBS Warburg (London) and KC Capital. Mr. Kopas has a BA from Dalhousie University, Canada and an MBA from INSEAD, France.
As Delta's largest individual shareholder, Mr. Kopas will continue to serve at a nominal salary of $1 per year, reflecting strong alignment with shareholder interests.
Technical Leadership
Delta also announces the promotion of Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., from Exploration Manager to Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Boudreau has managed Delta's exploration activities since early 2022, providing technical oversight across multiple successful drill campaigns. He has over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development and is a registered geologist with Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO) and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ). Mr. Boudreau is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
Delta's technical strength is reinforced by the depth and expertise of its exploration team and technical committee, including:
Senior Geologist, Sarah Ferguson, M.Sc., P.Geo., who has over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, with expertise in regional- and deposit-scale geological mapping, geochemistry, and orogenic gold systems, and holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Geology from the University of Toronto and an M.Sc. in Geology from Memorial University. Ms. Ferguson is registered as a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101. She has been with the Company since 2023, providing technical oversight.
Dr. Kevin B. Heather (board and technical committee chairman), an economic geologist with more than 45 years of field experience in North and South America. He was a founding member of Antares Minerals, Regulus Resources, and Aldebaran Resources and directed the exploration programs that led to the discovery of the high-grade Haquira East deposit in southern Peru, which was sold to First Quantum Minerals in December 2010 for C$650 million.
Most relevant to Delta is Dr. Heather's extensive 15-year career working with the Ontario Geological Survey and the Geological Survey of Canada in the Abitibi, Swayze, Michipicoten, and Mishibishi Lake greenstone belts where he specialized in the regional- and deposit-scale geological-structural controls on gold mineralization.
Dr. Heather holds a BSc. (Honours) degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia (1982), an MSc. in Geology from Queen's University in (1985), and a PhD. from the University of Keele (England) in 2001. Dr. Heather is currently Chief Geological Officer (CGO) for Regulus and Aldebaran and serves as the Qualified Person (FAUSIMM) at the corporate level, overseeing both companies' operations. He has been involved in several discoveries and has worked on numerous world-class ore deposits, including the El Indio Au-Ag-Cu Mine (Chile), the Pascua-Lama Au-Ag deposit (Chile-Argentina), the Cerro Vanguardia Au-Ag deposit (Patagonia, Argentina), and the recent discovery of the Altar United deposit in Argentina.
Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, stated:
"Our focus as a team since last summer has been advancing and de-risking the Delta-1 Project's Eureka Deposit through metallurgical work, advancing environmental studies, and infill drilling, while continuing to advance exploration across the broader Delta-1 property.
The ongoing exploration success achieved at Delta-1, combined with the strength of our technical team, has created strong momentum as we advance into the Company's next phase of growth.
Daniel's expanded leadership role is well deserved. His technical expertise, dedication, and steady execution have been instrumental in advancing both the Delta-1 Project and the Eureka Gold Deposit.
It is clear, as we see the progress of our neighbours at Gold X2 and Thunder Gold, that the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt is quickly developing into one of Canada's next significant mining camps, with Delta Resources strategically well placed at its centre."
Qualified Person
Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Delta Resources Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Delta Resources Limited
Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 Project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.
The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed to depths of up to 600 metres and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres and contains multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation on strike with, and to the south of, the Eureka Gold Zone, many of which remain underexplored.
The property also hosts several high-priority targets that expand gold potential beyond the Eureka Gold Deposit, with exploration continuing to demonstrate strong district-scale upside across multiple targets:
- Shabaqua Target: Drilling confirmed higher-grade mineralization in sulphide-rich iron formation and chert, returning 4.25 g/t Au over 11.8 m, 2.40 g/t Au over 4.30 m, and 1.37 g/t Au over 10.50 m, along with broad bulk-tonnage-style mineralization of 0.16 g/t Au over 132 m.
- I-Zone Target: Located 18 km southwest of Eureka, hosts strong historical (non-NI 43-101 compliant) high-grade intercepts, including 4.32 g/t Au over 41.0 m, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 m, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 m (Landore Resources, 1995-1997), plus a mini-bulk sample grading 9.9 g/t Au (Mengold Resources, 2008).
- Wedge Area: Located 4 km west of Eureka, hosts three distinct targets. Recent drilling expanded the Wedge Zone by nearly 400 m along strike and confirmed continued mineralization, with gold values of up to 0.73 g/t Au. A new mineralization style at the Nova Target returned 1.11 g/t Au over 10.3 m, associated with a 500 m VTEM anomaly. Meanwhile, the Kaspar Target, situated more than 900 m from the currently defined Wedge Zone, yielded high-grade surface samples of 8.72 g/t Au, 4.01 g/t Au, and 1.75 g/t Au.
