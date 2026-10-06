Delta Announces Phase II Till Sampling Program to Complete Property-Wide First-Pass Coverage at Delta-1

Delta Announces Phase II Till Sampling Program to Complete Property-Wide First-Pass Coverage at Delta-1

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase II 2026 till sampling program at its flagship Delta-1 Gold Project, located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights

  • Property-wide first-pass till sampling: Phase II will complete systematic first pass till sampling across essentially the entire 340-square-kilometre Delta-1 property.
  • Discovery-driven exploration approach: Till sampling contributed to the discovery of the Eureka Gold Deposit, with several additional gold-grain anomalies already identified across Delta-1.
  • Priority anomalies will undergo higher-resolution follow-up in early spring 2027 to vector toward potential bedrock sources and advance new targets toward drilling.

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Figure 1. Map of planned Phase II till sampling program at Delta-1.

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Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"Eureka is the anchor discovery at Delta-1, yet it represents only a small portion of our 340-square-kilometre property. Delta-1 is crossed by major regional structures, including the Shebandowan Structural Zone and the Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor. In parallel with advancing Eureka, our focus is now on systematically evaluating these regional corridors to identify the next generation of gold targets across the property.

"Completing first-pass till coverage is an important step in that strategy. With several gold-grain anomalies already identified, we plan to focus higher-resolution follow-up work on the most prospective areas in early 2027, with the objective of vectoring toward new bedrock targets for drilling. The complete set of till results is expected in early 2027 and will be released alongside priority targets ahead of the summer follow-up program."

  • The Phase II program will extend coverage across the remaining western and southern portions of Delta-1, including recently acquired areas.
  • Approximately 210 till samples will be collected along sampling fences spaced approximately 1.0 to 1.2 kilometres apart, with sample stations approximately 300 metres apart along each fence.
  • Till sampling at Delta-1 is designed to identify gold-grain dispersion patterns within glacial sediments and vector toward potential mineralized bedrock concealed beneath glacial cover.
  • Phase II results will be integrated with Delta's geological, geophysical and geochemical datasets to rank anomalies and prioritize targets for higher-resolution follow-up exploration.

MULTIPLE ADDITIONAL I-ZONE SECTOR SURFACE RESULTS PENDING

Delta is awaiting assay results from additional surface sampling completed across I-Zone sector during the 2026 field program. Results received to date include channel sample intervals of 4.85 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, 2.91 g/t Au over 8.3 metres and 4.23 g/t Au over 4.3 metres from trenches 17 and 20 (see September 21, 2026 press release). Additional results will be released as they are received and interpreted.

DRILLING AT DELTA-1 PROGRESSING

As announced previously on September 22, 2026, Delta has commenced a 10,000-metre drill program at its 340-square-kilometre Delta-1 Gold Project. The program will test extensions of gold mineralization at the Eureka Gold Deposit and continuity along the I-Zone mineralized trend.

  • Eureka: drilling will test the depth and down-plunge potential of the mineralized system, as well as its lateral extensions, towards the Shabaqua target, where hole D1-25-150 returned an interval of 4.25 g/t Au over 11.8 metres, approximately 2 kilometres west of Eureka (see January 13, 2026 press release).

  • I-Zone: drilling will test the continuity of gold mineralization at depth and along strike of the recently extended mineralized trend (see September 21, 2026 press release).

Additional drill targets may be defined as results from the summer 2026 surface exploration program are received and interpreted.

Results from the ongoing drill program will be released as they are received and interpreted.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone–Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Frank Candido, Chairman
Tel: 514-969-5530
fcandido@deltaresources.ca

Ron Kopas, CEO
rkopas@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations), or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this news release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this news release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. The Company expects that these estimates will change as new information is received. While the Company may elect to update these estimates at any time, it does not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317470

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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