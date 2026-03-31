Dell Technologies to Present at Bank of America's View From the Top CEO Series

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael DELL, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Wamsi Mohan of Bank of America on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. CT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com .

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Copyright © 2026 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations: Investor_Relations@Dell.com
Media Relations: Media.Relations@Dell.com

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