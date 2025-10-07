Dell Technologies Increases Its Long-Term Financial Framework at Securities Analyst Meeting

Summary:
- Expected annual revenue growth of 7-9%, up from the previous target of 3-4%
- Expected annual non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of 15% or better, nearly double the previous target of 8%
- Extended commitment to grow quarterly dividend 10% or more annually through fiscal 2030
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will announce an increase to its long-term financial framework during its Securities Analyst Meeting today at 9:30 a.m. ET. Speakers include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael DELL and other members of the executive leadership team, who will announce the following long-term financial targets:
|
Long-Term Financial Framework
|
Previous Target
|
Updated Target
|
Annual Revenue Growth
|
3 - 4%
|
7 - 9%
|
Annual Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Growth 1
|
8% or better
|
15% or better
|
Net Income to Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion 2
|
100% or better
|
100% or better
|
Shareholder Returns via Share Repurchases and Dividends
|
Over 80% of adjusted free cash flow
|
Over 80% of adjusted free cash flow
|
Dividend Growth Commitment 3
|
10% or more annually through FY 2028
|
10% or more annually through FY 2030
Drivers of Long-Term Value
- Dell has demonstrated consistent financial performance, with strong revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS growth, disciplined capital allocation, and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
- The company has nearly doubled non-GAAP diluted EPS over the past five years and expects to double it again, targeting 15%+ non-GAAP diluted EPS growth and returning over 80% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.
- Dell is capitalizing on the unprecedented pace of change in technology, especially in AI, and is well positioned with a leading portfolio from data center infrastructure to PCs.
- Dell's engineering, deployment, services, ecosystem, and financing capabilities position it as the AI infrastructure solutions leader.
- Dell's competitive advantages and operating model strengthen with AI, offering leading end-to-end solutions, the industry's largest go-to-market engine, industry-leading supply chain, and unmatched global services.
"Customers are hungry for AI and the compute, storage and networking we provide to deploy intelligence at scale. We're successfully translating that demand into growth and strong cash flow that we've largely returned to shareholders," said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, Dell Technologies. "As AI continues to expand into businesses and governments around the world, the opportunity ahead is massive."
"We will continue to execute the unique operating model we've strengthened over the past four decades," says Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We're actively driving the changes that are shaping the future of AI infrastructure as evidenced by growing AI into a $20 billion business in two years."
"We've returned $14.5 billion to shareholders since our dividend program began in FY23," said David Kennedy, interim chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "Over the past five years, we've roughly doubled EPS. With our increased EPS target, we expect to double EPS again."
The company is reaffirming its financial guidance for fiscal 2026 Q3 and full year that was provided on Aug. 28, 2025.
About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
Securities Analyst Meeting information The meeting will be broadcast live and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/events/event-details/dell-technologies-securities-analyst-meeting-1
A replay will be available at the same location for one year.
1 Dell externally reports non-GAAP diluted EPS as diluted EPS computed in accordance with GAAP as adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, other corporate expenses, fair value adjustments on equity investments and aggregate adjustment for income taxes.
2 Dell externally reports adjusted free cash flow as cash flow from operations computed in accordance with GAAP as adjusted to exclude capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, net, financing receivables and equipment under operating leases.
3 Dividends are subject to approval and declaration by the Board of Directors.
