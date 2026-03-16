Dell Technologies First to Ship NVIDIA GB300 Desktop for Autonomous AI Agents with NVIDIA NemoClaw and NVIDIA OpenShell

Dell Pro Max with GB10 and GB300 provide purpose-built desktop supercomputers for developing and deploying long-running autonomous agents

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today announces support for NVIDIA NemoClaw and NVIDIA OpenShell, expanding its collaboration with NVIDIA to advance secure, autonomous AI agents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316408062/en/

Dell Pro Max with GB300

Dell Pro Max with GB300

For developers working locally, Dell and NVIDIA are teaming up on NVIDIA NemoClaw — an open source stack that simplifies running OpenClaw always-on assistants, more safely, with a single command. As part of the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, it installs the NVIDIA OpenShell, an open source runtime providing a secure environment for running autonomous agents, and open source models like NVIDIA Nemotron.

Dell Pro Max with GB10 and GB300 provide purpose-built desktop platforms that allow enterprises to build and run autonomous, self-evolving agents locally with frontier-level intelligence. As the first OEM to ship a desktop with NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, Dell brings 20 petaFLOPS of performance and 748GB of memory directly to developers' desks. 1

Why This Matters

The release of OpenClaw in January 2026 demonstrated the power of autonomous agents—AI systems capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks over extended periods. With over 100,000 GitHub stars in its first week, OpenClaw showed that the next generation of AI requires agents that can write code, spawn specialized sub-agents and learn to use professional tools autonomously.

However, this capability creates a fundamental challenge: autonomous, self-evolving agents need broad access to tools and data to be productive, while enterprises need strong security and governance controls to deploy them safely. NVIDIA OpenShell solves this by providing an infrastructure layer that runs any coding agent in its isolated sandbox with zero code changes. Agents start with zero permissions, inference stays private by default and every action is policy-enforced at the infrastructure layer.

Dell Pro Max: Purpose-Built for Autonomous Agents

Dell Pro Max systems with GB10 and GB300 deliver the compute power, large memory capacity and always-on reliability that agentic AI workflows and autonomous agent development require. With support for NVIDIA OpenShell, enterprises gain the security guardrails and policy enforcement needed to more safely deploy autonomous agents in production environments.

  • Dell Pro Max with GB10 – Powered by NVIDIA Grace Blackwell, the system can deliver up to 1 petaFLOP of FP4 AI performance in a compact, power-efficient system. 2 With 128GB of coherent, unified memory, enterprises can run larger models and autonomous agents locally, scale to 4x configurations, and take advantage of the full NVIDIA AI software stack and ecosystem. The power-efficient design is ideal for always-on agents. Dell and NVIDIA are co-engineering an air gapped solution for federal customers, allowing autonomous AI agents to run on classified and sensitive data in physically isolated environments with no external network connections.
  • Dell Pro Max with GB300 – Packing datacenter performance into a deskside supercomputer, Dell is the first OEM to ship a desktop with GB300. Powered by NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip with up to 20 petaFLOPS of FP4 performance and 748GB of coherent memory, Dell Pro Max with GB300 enables autonomous agents at trillion-parameter scale. Frontier-level model performance allows agents to run completely local without connection to cloud, delivering fast response times, stronger data privacy and reliable operation even without internet connectivity. Dell's exclusive MaxCool technology maintains optimal temperature by removing heat up to five times more efficiently. 3

Perspectives

Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer, Dell Technologies:

"Autonomous agents are the next wave of AI, but enterprises won't deploy them unless they can run locally on sensitive data with strong security controls. Our Dell Pro Max desktops and NVIDIA OpenShell help solve that. We're first to ship this capability, and it fundamentally changes how developers build and deploy AI."

Chris Marriot, vice president, Enterprise Platforms, NVIDIA:

"The next chapter of AI is autonomous, self-evolving agents that reason, learn and act on complex tasks. NVIDIA OpenShell provides a runtime to help these agents run with more privacy and security, and Dell Pro Max systems deliver desktop compute power to run them at scale."

Dwarak Rajagopal, VP of AI Engineering and Research, Snowflake:

"Dell Pro Max powered by GB300 lets the Snowflake AI Research Team post-train 32B-scale models and push sequence lengths beyond 128K on a single GPU at their desks. With Arctic Training , Snowflake's modular framework for simplifying and accelerating LLM post-training, our researchers can rapidly prototype new training approaches and bring innovations into production faster. That dramatically shortens the feedback loop between new training ideas and production-ready AI systems."

Availability

  • Dell Pro Max with GB10 and GB300 with NVIDIA OpenShell support are now available.

Resources

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

____________________

1 NVIDIA data.

2 NVIDIA data.

3 Based on internal analysis and testing compared with a reference cooling solution. February 2026.

Media Relations: Media.Relations@Dell.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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