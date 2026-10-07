Dell Technologies Drives the Agentic AI Era with New Windows PCs and Workstations

From the creator's desk to developer teams, Dell, NVIDIA and Microsoft redefine local AI on Windows
Story Highlights
- Dell introduces XPS 16 Creator Edition, the first XPS laptop powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark ™ , delivering top AI performance and professional-grade creative capabilities in a premium portable design
- Dell Creator Edition Desktop powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark brings always-on agentic AI to creative workflows in a compact desktop
- Dell Pro Precision with GB300, a deskside AI supercomputer, will be available on Windows, allowing AI developers to build and deploy always-on AI agents within the Windows environments enterprises already manage
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces an expanded portfolio of Windows PCs and workstations built for the age of agentic AI. Together with NVIDIA and Microsoft, Dell delivers agentic AI across every stage of the creative and development journey, spanning a premium creator laptop, compact creator desktop and an AI workstation within the Windows environment.
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XPS 16 Creator Edition, Dell Creator Edition Desktop and Dell Pro Precision with GB300
NVIDIA RTX Spark ™ comes to the XPS and Dell lineup for the first time, powering the new XPS 16 Creator Edition laptop and Dell Creator Edition Desktop. Paired with Windows, RTX Spark brings advanced AI, creative and gaming workloads together on a platform optimized for its performance. Dell Pro Precision with GB300 will be available on Windows, bringing always-on AI compute into the environment enterprise teams already depend on.
Why it matters
A new generation of creators and developers has emerged, from enthusiasts pushing the limits of original workflows to enterprise AI teams deploying always-on agents. Both groups require compute that matches their workloads, available locally, continuously and without full cloud dependency.
Dell, NVIDIA and Microsoft bring that platform to life, delivering an agentic computing experience that redefines how consumers, creators and developers build, work and innovate.
Dell introduces XPS 16 Creator Edition, the first XPS laptop built for NVIDIA RTX Spark™
XPS 16 Creator Edition brings NVIDIA RTX Spark's superchip performance into a premium portable form factor, pairing studio-grade performance and display accuracy with local AI development, all within the meticulously engineered chassis XPS is known for.
At the heart of XPS 16 Creator Edition is the NVIDIA RTX Spark™ superchip, which unites NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics and unified memory in one slim, powerful Windows PC. The platform is designed to run larger AI models locally, without cloud dependency, while moving seamlessly between creative work, development and immersive gaming. Apps, tools and workflows connect into a single, cohesive experience that is private by default. RTX Spark™ brings NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform to the familiar, trusted Windows environment, ready for the AI workloads of today and whatever comes next.
The superchip itself combines up to a 6,144-core NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU, up to a 20-core NVIDIA Grace CPU and up to 128GB of unified memory, all within a chassis just 17.8mm thin. This unified memory architecture is what sets XPS 16 Creator Edition apart. CPU and GPU share a single large memory pool, so creators can work with massive 3D scenes, multi-layer 8K timelines and large AI models that would exceed the limits of a traditional discrete-GPU laptop. Dedicated hardware acceleration, including real-time ray tracing, DLSS and native 4:2:2 hardware encode/decode, delivers color-accurate, studio-grade editing and AAA gaming. All of it is wrapped in a CNC aluminum chassis that carries forward the craftsmanship XPS has stood for.
Studio-class display, engineered for accuracy
XPS 16 Creator Edition features a 3.2K tandem OLED display designed for professionals who depend on color accuracy. Key display capabilities include:
- VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 with peak brightness up to 1,000 nits
- 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage
- Factory calibration to Delta E < 2 with Pantone Validation for professional-grade accuracy
- Tandem OLED technology , delivering higher brightness and lower power consumption than traditional OLED panels
- 20 to 120Hz variable refresh rate , dynamically scaling from smooth 120Hz motion for gaming and creative work down to 20Hz for battery conservation during static viewing
Together, these features help ensure that what creators see on screen faithfully reflects their work.
Professional-grade connectivity
XPS 16 Creator Edition offers a full suite of ports designed to support high-end creative and professional workflows without relying on adapters or dongles:
- Full-size SDXC v7.1 card reader for fast, direct photo and video transfer from camera to laptop
- 3x USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, supporting charging from any port and connection to multiple external displays
- HDMI 2.1b for high-definition video and audio output to up to three external displays
- Universal audio jack delivering lossless analog audio with zero latency, for professionals requiring the highest fidelity
Built for local AI development
XPS 16 Creator Edition is designed to meet the growing demand for local AI development and inference. The system includes the full NVIDIA CUDA stack, allowing developers to build and prototype on a single machine. With up to 128GB of unified memory, users can prototype, fine-tune and run inference on the latest AI models locally, using the same architecture found in production AI environments, without cloud dependency.
Windows provides the platform foundation for this work, with built-in identity, containment, manageability and user controls that support running AI models and agents locally. Leading agentic and AI developer tools, including GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, ComfyUI and Cursor, now run across RTX Spark™, making XPS 16 Creator Edition a purpose-built environment for AI-assisted development.
Broad software and gaming compatibility
RTX Spark™ Windows PCs support both native applications and x86 applications through Prism emulation. Leading creative applications, including Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere, run natively, while additional applications such as MATLAB are supported through Prism. For gaming, Windows on RTX Spark™ supports anti-cheat solutions including Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye, as well as XBOX PC app support.
Dell Creator Edition Desktop, always-on agentic AI for the desktop
Dell Creator Edition Desktop brings the same NVIDIA RTX Spark™ superchip and up to 128GB of unified memory as XPS 16 Creator Edition into a compact desktop built to run at full performance, continuously.
Freed from the thermal and battery limits of a laptop chassis, it sustains higher performance for longer renders, larger 3D scenes and extended AI training or fine-tuning runs, while local AI agents continue working in the background.
Like XPS 16 Creator Edition, the new desktop supports local AI development and broad application compatibility across creative, developer and gaming workloads. With up to 1 petaflop of FP4 computing power and support for AI models up to 200 billion parameters, users have the compute to take on their most ambitious creative and AI projects.
Dell unifies AI workstation portfolio under Dell Pro Precision
Dell Pro Max with GB10 and Dell Pro Max with GB300 are now Dell Pro Precision with GB10 and Dell Pro Precision with GB300 . The rename brings these deskside workstations under the Dell Pro Precision brand, known for powering demanding professional workloads from complex simulations and massive datasets to advanced rendering, 3D modeling and AI development.
Dell Pro Precision with GB300, offering Windows for today's developer teams
Dell Pro Precision with GB300 , will be available on Windows, putting advanced AI compute into the environment enterprises already manage. Organizations have traditionally depended on Linux for demanding AI workloads, while productivity, creative and engineering work primarily happens in Windows.
IT teams can deploy Dell Pro Precision with GB300 within existing Windows infrastructure, with no new group policies, operating system changes or workflow disruptions. Developers have a personal supercomputer at their desk to build and deploy powerful, always-on AI agents.
The workstation scales to 20 petaflops of FP4 compute and 748GB of coherent memory on the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, supporting models up to 1 trillion parameters locally with no cloud costs. Dell's exclusive MaxCool technology sustains that performance continuously with up to five times higher cooling efficiency. 1
With Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), developers get full access to the NVIDIA CUDA ® ecosystem and Linux AI frameworks inside Windows, alongside their everyday applications with no dual boot or context switching required.
Perspectives
Rob Bruckner, president, Client Devices, Dell Technologies:
"AI is no longer something you build in the cloud and deploy later. It runs continuously, makes decisions and connects directly to the work people do every day. From a creator pushing the limits of a premium laptop to an enterprise team running always-on AI models at their desk, Dell, NVIDIA and Microsoft are delivering the compute to drive the agentic AI era."
Availability
- XPS 16 Creator Edition laptop will be available in the U.S. for pre-order from Best Buy on October 7, and will be available on Dell.com soon after.
- Dell Creator Edition Desktop is coming soon.
- Dell Pro Precision with GB300 on Windows is coming soon.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
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1 MaxCool delivers up to five times higher cooling efficiency, rejecting significantly more heat per watt so more power can be dedicated to the GPU for performance. Based on internal analysis and testing compared with a reference cooling solution.
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