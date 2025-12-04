Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per common share, which will be payable on Jan. 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 20, 2026.

Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 18% to $2.10 per common share following board approval in February of this year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Copyright © 2025 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investors: Investor_Relations@Dell.com
Media: Media.Relations@Dell.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Dell TechnologiesDELLNYSE:DELL
DELL
The Conversation (0)
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep Reading...
Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Dell as US Business Development & Strategy Advisor in relation to a range of US based initiatives to support the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project in Morocco.HIGHLIGHTSZeus... Keep Reading...
Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

AI runs best on Intel across the compute continuum from the data center, cloud and network to the edge and PC. NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Launches Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads in the data center.... Keep Reading...
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling COMPUTEX --... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced widespread adoption of the NVIDIA Spectrum™-X Ethernet networking platform as well as an accelerated product release schedule. CoreWeave, GMO Internet Group, Lambda, Scaleway, STPX Global and Yotta are among the first AI cloud service providers embracing NVIDIA... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Apple announces executive transitions

Related News

Energy Investing

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Gold Investing

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Gold Investing

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Warns 2026 Could Make or Break Bullion