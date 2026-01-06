DELL TECHNOLOGIES AT CES 2026: XPS Returns, Alienware Expands and UltraSharp Monitors Set New Standards

  • Dell reestablishes iconic XPS laptops with all-new XPS 14 and XPS 16, and teases XPS 13 coming later this year at most accessible price point yet
  • Alienware announces plans to double its laptop lineup to reach more gamers, introduces anti-glare OLED displays, and brings new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200HX processors to its gaming laptops and AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen™ 9000X3D processors to its flagship desktop
  • Dell UltraSharp unveils two groundbreaking monitors, including world's first 52-inch 6K display

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces a strategic expansion of its consumer and gaming portfolio. The company reintroduces the iconic XPS laptops with reimagined designs across new form factors and price points, expands its Alienware line to reach more gamers and launches two industry-leading UltraSharp monitors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106184003/en/

The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops

The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops

Perspectives

Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies : "We're getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming. XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet. We're also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever. In gaming, we're building on recent momentum and effectively doubling Alienware's notebook lineup. These moves are about broadening our portfolio and expanding our coverage so we can reach more customers with the best products at every price point."

XPS Returns with Complete Redesign

Dell is bringing back XPS with a streamlined design. For the first time, the iconic XPS logo appears on the laptop cover, signaling its return. The new XPS 14 and XPS 16 feature a sleek design crafted from CNC-machined aluminum, refined interfaces, stunning displays and optimized performance. These devices have the best battery life in the industry i , delivering up to 27 hours of Netflix streaming ii or 40+ hours with local video playback iii .

These are Dell's thinnest laptops iv , measuring just 14.6mm. The XPS 14 weighs roughly three pounds – more than half a pound lighter than the previous generation – and the XPS 16 comes in at 3.6 pounds, almost a full pound lighter than its predecessor. Available with tandem OLED display options and Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors and built-in Intel® Arc graphics featuring 12 Xe cores, the new XPS line delivers impressive visuals with the perfect balance of portability and performance.

Later this year, Dell will expand the XPS portfolio with new products across different price points and form factors, including the return of the XPS 13, expected to be the thinnest and lightest XPS laptop ever, offered at the most accessible XPS price yet.

Read more about XPS here .

Alienware Expands to Reach More Gamers

Alienware is doubling the breadth of its laptop family to reach more gamers. Later this year, the brand will introduce two new product classes: an ultra-slim gaming laptop (roughly 17mm thin) that pairs high performance with unmatched mobility, and a new entry-level laptop that brings Alienware to a much broader audience at significantly lower price points.

With these additions, Alienware ensures there's something for everyone—from dedicated gaming enthusiasts to casual gamers to those with hybrid interests.

Alienware debuts anti-glare OLED displays on the 16 Area-51 and 16X Aurora laptops, delivering stunning OLED visuals with breakthrough anti-glare technology. Responding to one of the top requests from the community, these displays let gamers experience the deep blacks, vibrant colors and exceptional contrast of OLED in any lighting condition. These laptops, along with the Alienware 18 Area-51, feature the powerful new Intel® Core™ Ultra 200HX processors. Additionally, the Alienware Area-51 Desktop is equipped with AMD's new Ryzen™ 9850X3D processor and 3D V-Cache™ technology, pushing the ceiling of gaming performance.

Read more about Alienware here .

Industry-Leading Dell UltraSharp Monitors

Dell introduces two groundbreaking monitors.

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor , the world's first v 52-inch 6K monitor and the first monitor to achieve the highest tier vi of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. It's designed for financial traders, data scientists, engineers and executives who need maximum screen real estate without a multi-monitor setup.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor , a CES 2026 Innovation Award honoree, is the world's first commercial DisplayHDR True Black 500 QD-OLED monitor with Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR) technology vii . Two years ago, Alienware brought QD-OLED to gamers. Now, with enhanced panel efficiency, improved HDR performance and anti-glare technology, Dell is bringing QD-OLED to creative professionals who demand perfect color accuracy in any lighting condition.

Read more about UltraSharp here .

For more details, including pricing and availability, go to www.dell.com/ces2026 .

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

