Dell Reimagines Commercial PCs with New Sleek and Powerful Designs

- Dell's thinnest, lightest and most powerful Dell Pro notebooks 1 yet elevate everyday productivity with premium experiences, longer battery life and the performance to handle demanding on-device AI workloads
- Dell Pro Precision workstation lineup introduces the thinnest entry mobile workstation with the latest H-class processors, 2 bringing power users exceptional performance in an ultra-mobile design
- New Dell Pro P monitors with integrated conferencing features and connectivity hubs, along with new Pro keyboard and mice, complete a modern workplace setup
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today introduces a transformed commercial portfolio spanning Dell Pro notebooks, Dell Pro Precision workstations, desktops, monitors and client peripherals.
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Woman working on a Dell Pro 14 Premium
Thinner, lighter and more powerful, the new lineup brings a bold, refined design language to commercial devices—prioritizing sleeker silhouettes, premium materials and modern details that elevate everyday productivity. With advances in cooling, power efficiency and support for on-device AI, the portfolio delivers improved performance and long battery life in more portable form factors, enabling a consistent, elevated experience for everyone from frontline workers to senior executives.
Why it matters
Users want sleek, powerful devices. IT needs security, manageability and budget discipline. Dell's reimagined commercial portfolio delivers both. Advanced engineering—modular architecture, improved thermals, AI-ready silicon—allows thinner, lighter designs that maintain enterprise-grade performance and control. Organizations can now deploy modern hardware that professionals prefer without compromising on the standards IT demands.
Dell Pro notebooks: Thinner. Lighter. More powerful.
The all-new Dell Pro notebook lineup delivers the performance business users need for everyday productivity: running multiple applications simultaneously; real-time collaboration on video calls or whiteboards; manipulating large datasets and using AI assistants. Available with the latest Intel Core™ Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 processor options, users have powerful on-device AI, long battery life and Copilot+ PC experiences. Dell's new modular design approach shrinks the motherboard to create room for larger fans and improved thermals, packs more energy into smaller batteries and supports a wider range of silicon options within the same chassis. This flexibility helps give organizations more configuration options within the design and faster responsiveness, even in supply-constrained environments. Additional Intel Core Series 3 systems will be introduced at a later date.
The Dell Pro notebooks include Dell Pro Premium , designed for executives and customer-facing managers who are frequently on-the-go. Up to 7% thinner than the previous generation in a sleek form factor, 3 the 14-inch laptop features a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis finished in magnetite. The Tandem OLED display option delivers exceptional color and contrast, and the 8MP HDR camera provides remarkable video call quality. As the lightest Dell Pro laptop, 4 Dell Pro Premium sets a new standard for executive-class notebooks.
Dell Pro 7 is built for consultants and sales professionals who refuse to choose between portability and capability. Combining versatility with design, these are the thinnest 13- and 14-inch commercial laptops and 2-in-1s in their class. 5 Now up to 18% thinner than the previous generation, 6 Dell Pro 7 features an elegant aluminum chassis with the performance to handle demanding business applications. The sleek edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass touchscreen with up to 500-nit brightness delivers a beautiful viewing experience on the 2-in-1s—whether working on a client presentation in an office or in a cramped airline seat. With premium options for an elevated experience—such as OLED displays, up to 8MP cameras and battery-saving mini-LED backlight keyboard technology—organizations can tailor configurations to fit their user needs.
Dell Pro 5 offers the most scalable performance in its class. 7 Organizations can configure these systems across a selection of Intel and AMD processor options, display choices, and memory and storage configurations to match their specific workflow requirements and IT standards. Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, Dell Pro 5 is up to 12% thinner than the previous generation 8 and up to 21% thinner than competing designs, 9 providing mobility for users like financial analysts and project managers, while maintaining performance needed for business-critical applications. Brighter 400- and 500-nit displays with up to OLED improve visibility in any working environment, while the large 70Wh battery delivers extended runtime for long work sessions.
Dell Pro 3 delivers reliable business computing for administrative assistants or support specialists handling core productivity tasks—email, web applications, document creation and video conferencing—at maximum value. Starting at just 2.89 pounds 10 in 14- and 16-inch form factors, the new metallic topcoat gives a smooth and scratch-resistant finish, and the sleek, tapered profile provides a modern appearance. With WWAN, Wi-Fi 7, 11 400- and 500-nit display options, and long battery life, Dell Pro 3 packs notable features in a highly portable device.
Dell Pro 5 Micro Desktop: Compact and Powerful
Dell Pro's growing desktop family adds the new Dell Pro 5 Micro , delivering desktop-class performance in an ultra-compact form factor designed for space-constrained environments. With integrated Type-C connectivity up to 100W power delivery-in, the Micro can be powered directly from a USB-C monitor, such as a Dell Pro P Monitor, minimizing cord clutter. As Dell's first Copilot+ PC mainstream desktop, it delivers 50 TOPS NPU for low-power acceleration of AI workloads and supports memory speeds up to 7200 MT/s for smoother multitasking. The rest of the Dell Pro desktop family continues to ship this year.
Dell Pro Precision Workstations: Power Meets Refinement
Dell brings back Precision—now Dell Pro Precision—with industry-leading workstations designed for professionals who demand exceptional performance. As the global leader in workstations, 12 Dell Pro Precision continues the same design-forward thinking while delivering greater capabilities for AI workloads, complex simulations and advanced rendering.
Dell Pro Precision 5S debuts as an entry point to the family, built for power users who need more than a business notebook can provide—engineers handling light CAD modeling, content creators doing video editing and designers working in graphic applications. Starting at 3.1 pounds, it's Dell's thinnest and lightest workstation ever, 13 and the thinnest entry-level mobile workstation with H-class processors. 14 It features a sleek three-sided aluminum design, providing a polished, robust build. Available with 14‑ and 16‑inch display options and Intel Core™ Ultra Series 3 featuring integrated Intel Arc™ Pro graphics with up to 12 Xe or AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 processors with AMD Radeon™ PRO graphics, it delivers high performance for business and industry applications in an ultra‑mobile form factor. The large integrated graphics engine and shared memory complex enable additional edge inferencing capabilities for AI workloads. ISV-certified and equipped with up to 64GB of 8533MT/s LPCAMM2 memory, it offers a cost-effective price point for bringing workstation capabilities to a broader range of users.
Dell Pro Precision 5 and 7 series mobile workstations with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Generation Laptop GPUs, announced at GTC , deliver workstation-class power in thinner, sleeker designs for advanced creation, rendering and accelerating AI workflows. Plus, the all-new designed Dell Pro Precision 9 T2/T4/T6 desktops power the most demanding workloads—3D CAD, complex AI development and simulations—with up to 15 PCIe slots accommodating up to five NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Desktop Generation 300W GPUs.
Across the Portfolio: Built for IT
At the core, Dell continues to offer the world's most secure and manageable commercial AI PCs , 15 simplifying IT management and helping protect data from evolving threats. New quantum-resistant upgrades help protect BIOS and the root of trust against future cryptographic threats, while Halcyon on-the-box now makes Dell the only commercial PCs equipped for ransomware resilience . 16 Dell's standardized BIOS across silicon partners allows IT teams to deploy multiple processor types under a single image, while the industry-first cloud-based Intel vPro provisioning solution provides remote, zero-touch fleet deployment.
Modular designs and the use of recycled, renewable and low-emissions materials support customers' sustainability ambitions and extend PC longevity. As the first PC manufacturer to introduce modular USB-C ports in commercial PCs, 17 Dell now brings modular components, including USB-C ports, mainboards and customer replaceable batteries, to Dell Pro notebooks and select Dell Pro Precision mobile workstations. Dell also has the widest portfolio of commercial PCs with 100% recycled cobalt batteries. 18
Dell Pro P Monitors and Peripherals: Designed for How People Actually Work
Most professionals do not have dedicated desks anymore. They hot-desk, work remotely and jump between conference rooms. Dell's expanded Pro P monitors and accessories lineup are designed for that reason.
Dell Pro P 34 USB-C Hub Conferencing Monitor , certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, turns any workspace into a virtual meeting-ready setup. Its Sony Starvis 5MP HDR camera delivers professional-grade clarity even in low light conditions, while AI auto-framing keeps users centered on-screen. Dual beamforming AI noise cancellation microphones cut user background noise for distraction-free conversations and a mechanical privacy shutter plus Windows Hello sign-in add security.
- For open workspaces that do not need integrated audio, Dell Pro P 34 USB-C Hub Webcam Monitor offers the same camera and display features without built-in speakers or microphones.
Dell Pro P 27 USB-C Hub Monitor is for users who do not require built-in conferencing features but want reliable performance. It offers an FHD IPS panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to four monitors daisy chained. Silent Firmware Update completes updates up to 90% faster 19 and runs silently during idle state, eliminating reboots, alerts and any disruptions to employee productivity.
All Dell Pro P Monitors are TÜV Rheinland 4-star certified for eye comfort, 20 made with up to 95% post-consumer recycled plastic 21 and meet ENERGY STAR®, EPEAT Gold and latest TCO Certified Edge standards. 22
New peripherals complete the setup:
- Dell Pro 5 Wired Fingerprint ESS Mouse provides advanced, hardware-level protection through Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) for Windows Hello authentication, making it more secure against malicious attacks. This mouse is a fast, convenient and secure alternative to long complex passwords.
- Dell Pro 7 Slim Keyboard and Mouse are a full-size keyboard and mouse combo that deliver quiet keys, silent clicks, precise tracking and industry-leading battery life up to 48 months on the keyboard, 36 months on the mouse. 23
- Dell Pro 7 Rechargeable Compact Keyboard and Mouse combine a compact design with supercapacitor technology for exceptional battery life. A quick five-second charge 24 delivers a day of use, while a full charge in under five minutes powers the keyboard for up to three months 25 and the world's lightest non-Lithium-ion rechargeable mouse 26 for up to 1.5 months. 27
Together, these systems form a cohesive commercial portfolio for modern hybrid work with on-device AI.
Perspectives
R ob Bruckner, president, CSG Commercial, Dell Technologies:
"At CES, we showed what's possible when consumer design and innovation come together. Today, we're proving we can scale that same strategy across our entire commercial portfolio - and do it fast. IT leaders can deploy sleek and modern devices users are excited to use at every level of the organization, along with improved performance, without sacrificing the manageability, security or value they demand."
Pat Moorhead, CEO, founder and chief analyst, Moorhead Insights & Strategy:
"Enterprise buyers are navigating a major PC refresh cycle with rising demands for security, manageability and workload flexibility. As CIOs prioritize long-term value, they are focusing on systems that align to specific workloads, offer silicon choice and can be deployed consistently across distributed environments. Supply chain volatility and longer planning cycles are also driving interest in platforms that reduce procurement risk while maintaining standardization. Dell's engineering and design updates across its commercial PC portfolio deliver on these dynamics, combining multiple silicon options with enterprise-grade security and manageability to give buyers greater flexibility as they plan and standardize their endpoint environments."
Availability
- Dell Pro 14 Premium will be available on March 31.
- Dell Pro 5 Micro will be available on March 31.
- Dell Pro Precision 7 Series 14/16 mobile workstations with Intel integrated graphics will be available on March 31.
- Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14/16 and 7 Series 14/16 mobile workstations with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Generation GPUs will be available in May.
- Dell Pro 3 14/16, Dell Pro 5 14/16 and Dell Pro 7 13/14 notebooks and 2-in-1s will be available in May.
- Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14S/16S mobile workstations will be available in May.
- Dell Pro Precision 9 T2/T4/T6 will be available in May.
- Dell Pro P 34/27/24 USB-C Hub Conferencing Monitor (P3426WEB/P2726DEB/P2426HEB) and Pro P 34/27/24 USB-C Hub Webcam Monitor (P3426WEV, P2726DEV, P2426HEV) are now available for sale globally.
- Dell Pro P 27/24 USB-C Hub Monitor (P2726HE, P2426HE) and Dell Pro P 24 16:10 USB-C Hub Monitor (P2426E) are now available for sale globally.
- Dell Pro 7 Slim Keyboard and Mouse (KM726) are now available for sale globally (launch dates vary by region).
- Dell Pro 5 Wired Fingerprint ESS Mouse (MS526C) is now available for sale in North America (launch dates vary by region).
- Dell Pro 7 Rechargeable Compact Keyboard and Mouse (KM746) will be available starting April 16 in North America (launch dates vary by region).
Additional resources
- Check out the press kit .
- New Dell Pro Notebooks: Bold Designs for Every Business
- Experience Silent Firmware Updates: Fast, Seamless and Disruption-Free
- Connect with Dell on X and LinkedIn
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
1 Based on internal analysis, March 2026. CY26 Dell Pro 14 Premium is not included in the weight comparisons. Performance data is in comparison with comparable configurations from previous generation.
2 Based on internal analysis, Feb 2026, looking at HP and Lenovo products in market.
3 Based on internal analysis, Feb 2026.
4 Applies to the Dell Pro family of notebooks launching in 2026. Based on Internal Analysis, Feb 2026.
5 Based on internal analysis, February 2026. Data is based on comparison with HP EliteBook 8 Flip G1 13 and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 2in1 Gen 6. Based on internal analysis, February 2026. Data is based on comparison with Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 2in1 Gen 6.
6 Compared to Dell Pro Plus. Based on internal analysis, February 2026.
7 Based on internal analysis, February 2026. Data is based on comparison with HP EliteBook 6 G1 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 6/T16 Gen 4/L13 Gen 6/L13 2n1 Gen 6/L14 Gen 6/L16 Gen 4.
8 Based on internal analysis, February 2026. Compared to previous generation, varies by chassis selection.
9 Based on internal analysis, February 2026. Data is based on comparison between Dell Pro 5 16 (Aluminum top cover, bottom cover and palm-rest) and equivalent Lenovo ThinkPad L16 Gen 6, Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 6 and HP EliteBook 6 G1 16.
10 Weights vary depending on configuration and manufacturing variability.
11 Wi-Fi 7 certified products will roll out in accordance with the Wi-Fi Alliance certification schedule throughout 2024. Wi-Fi 7 requires the latest Wi-Fi Alliance certification, Windows HLK certified device driver, hardware update, supported Windows OS version and compatible router. Wi-Fi 7/ 6E connectivity (6 GHz) with Windows 11 is limited and will leverage prior generation of Wi-Fi 6E/ Wi-Fi 6 speeds until drivers are available and hardware adoption increases. Ubuntu OS will not support Wi-Fi 7 and will operate on Wi-Fi 6E/6 speeds when configured for Wi-Fi 7. Router requires a separate purchase. Wi-Fi 7/ 6E (6 GHz) connectivity is only available in select locations . Check availability with your service provider. The Bluetooth wireless card version may vary depending on the operating system that is installed on your computer.
12 Source: IDC Quarterly Workstation Tracker, Q4 2025, based on units.
13 Based on internal review of Dell mobile workstations, March 2026.
14 Based on internal analysis, Feb 2026, looking at HP and Lenovo products in market.
15 Most secure is based on Dell internal analysis, October 2025 (Intel) and March 2026 (AMD). Applicable to PCs on Intel and AMD processors. Not all features available with all PCs. Additional purchase required for some features. Intel-based PCs validated by Principled Technologies, July 2025. Most manageable is based on Dell internal analysis, January 2026. Most-manageable commercial PCs when comparing the systems management capabilities of Dell Update Processes, Dell Manageability Solutions capabilities and integrations with 3rd Party Management Solutions, with competitor update processes, systems management solution capabilities and integrations with 3rd party management solutions. 3rd Party Management Solution - Microsoft Intune, is a separate purchase.
16 Based on internal analysis of worldwide PC market, February 2026. Applicable to PCs on Intel and AMD processors. Not all features available with all PCs. Additional purchase required for some PC features. Halcyon software must be purchased in conjunction with a Dell PC and activated per the Terms & Conditions to enable commercial PCs equipped for ransomware resilience. Backed by partner validation, February 2026.
17 Based on internal analysis, March 2026. Applies to PCs launched in 2025: Dell Pro, Dell Pro Plus, and Dell Pro Premium, and PCs launched in 2026: Dell Pro 3, Dell Pro 5 and Dell Pro 7. Read warranty information for port replacement instructions.
18 Based on internal analysis, February 2026. 100% recycled cobalt in 45 Whr and 57 Whr Batteries available in Dell Pro 3 Series, Dell Pro 5 Series, Dell Pro Precision 5 14S and Dell Pro Precision 16S.
19 Based on Dell internal testing, March 2026.
20 Dell Pro P Monitors are TÜV Rheinland 4-star certified for eye comfort.
21 Based on internal analysis, December 2025. Up to 95% recycled plastic throughout the device, 100% recycled aluminum in the stand, up to 80% recycled steel in the monitor head and stand, and up to 20% recycled glass in the panel.
22 Based on internal analysis, December 2025. ENERGY STAR certifications may vary by region and configuration. See www.energystar.gov/productfinder/ for certification status. EPEAT registered where applicable. EPEAT registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country. TCO Certification may vary by region and configuration. See www.tcocertified.com/product-finder/ for certification status.
23 Based on Dell analysis of battery life usage model calculations, Nov. 2025. Results vary depending on use, operating conditions and other factors.
24 Based on internal analysis of the rechargeable keyboards and mice battery life, December 2025. Results vary depending on use, operating conditions and other factors.
25 Based on internal analysis of the rechargeable keyboards and mice charging time, March 2025. Results vary depending on use, operating conditions and other factors.
26 Based on internal analysis of publicly available supercapacitor rechargeable keyboards and mice, December 2025.
27 Based on internal analysis of the rechargeable keyboards and mice battery life, December 2025. Results vary depending on use, operating conditions and other factors.
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