Defence Therapeutics to Build ADC Drug Delivery Powerhouse Using Its Proprietary Accum Technology

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC,OTC:DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC"), is pleased to announce a major step forward in the fight against cancer that goes beyond the ADCs current limitations.

Following successful presentations and meetings at the World ADC Conference in San Diego with ADC companies as well as with industry leaders and pioneers at CPHI in Frankfurt, Defence is moving forward with the strategy to become a supplier of its Accum® platform technology to ADC companies struggling with dosing and toxicity as well as to improve the drug delivery precision to cancer cells more effectively for the benefit of cancer patients.

"Many pharmaceuticals and biotech companies have ADCs on the market or in development. A lot of these companies are facing the same challenge, their ADC being toxic for the patients at therapeutic dose. Defence's Accum® technology can universally enhance the potency of any ADCs, reducing their toxicity, while retaining their epitope selectivity and tumor targeting," said Dr. Maxime Parisotto, Chief Scientific Officer at Defence Therapeutics.

Defence has completed studies confirming its ability to enhance ADCs potency. The most recent comparative study, in mouse xenograft models of HER2-positive breast cancer (JIMT-1 cells), demonstrated a ~20-fold higher anti-tumor efficacy with Accum®-Kadcyla than Kadcyla® alone when administered at the same dose (0.5 mg/kg). The tumor growth significantly halted in the Accum®-Kadcyla-treated group, resulting in a consistent and near-complete response in 90% of the mice while Kadcyla® alone at the same dose (0.5 mg/kg) had no effective results on inhibiting tumor growth (see November 4, 2025 press release).

Defence is engaging with ADC companies to transform the ADC cancer therapies with its unique proprietary Accum® technology platform to be used with any antibodies and on any indications. Defence's technology and team are in place to deliver the strategy and build an ADC drug delivery powerhouse.

About Defence:
Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com 
