Defence Therapeutics Announces Convertible Debenture Conversion

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC,OTC:DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC"), announces that the holders of the Corporation's 8% convertible debentures issued on November 16, 2024 (the "Debentures") have converted all of the principal amount and the accrued interests thereof into an aggregate number of 2,607,600 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") upon maturity of Debentures on November 16, 2025.

In accordance with the terms of the Debentures, the principal amount of $1,476,000 was converted into 2,460,000 Shares at the conversion price of $0.60 per Share and an aggregate amount of $118,080 of accrued interests was converted into 147,600 Shares at $0.80 per Share totalling 2,607,600 Shares for an aggregate amount of $1,594,080.

About Defence:
Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275602

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

