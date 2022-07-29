Resource News Investing News

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") provides an update regarding the crude oil production rate from the Oza-1 well at the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria.

Decklar and its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited are pleased to announce that the Oza-1 well at the Oza Oil Field has reached an averaged, stabilized production rate of 1,184 barrels of oil per day ("bopd").

The well is producing this volume of crude oil at a fixed choke setting of 24/64 inch over a 46 hour period. The Oza-1 well is currently producing an average of 1,184 bopd of 23 degree API sweet crude oil and flowing tubing head pressure of 400 psig with zero BS&W and an average gas oil ratio of 71 mcf/bbl. Production of crude oil from the Oza-1 well is flowing into storage tanks at the Oza Oil Field and then will be delivered by truck to the Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited crude handling facilities.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin
Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +1 403 816 3029
Email: david.halpin@decklarresources.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation), including, but not limited to, statements regarding: stabilized production rate of the Oza-1 well and the timing thereof and the delivery of such production to trucks for offloading at the Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited crude handling facilities. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, counterparty risk, changes in oil prices, results of exploration and development activities, competition in the oil and gas industry, uninsured risks, energy transition risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government or other regulatory approvals, actual performance of facilities, availability of financing on reasonable terms, availability of third party service providers, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Decklar ResourcesTSXV:DKLResource Investing
DKL:CA
decklar resources

Decklar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Arch Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Arch Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers record net income for a third straight quarter

Achieves record coking coal realizations and gross coking coal margins

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
What are Private Placements?

What are Private Placements?

Private placements are non-public offerings in which unregistered equity securities are sold to an exclusive group of specific investors.

Private placements are a common pathway to raising capital for public and private entities, including junior resource companies, as well as tech and life science startups. Not all market players can participate in private placements; this investment product is typically reserved for high-net-worth accredited investors, along with institutional investors like banks, brokerage firms and fund managers.

As a capital-raising strategy, private placements have advantages over more open-market routes such as initial public offerings (IPOs). For investors, private placements offer an excellent wealth-building opportunity — but not without a high level of risk.

Keep reading...Show less
Accelerate Resources Limited

Woodie Woodie North Surface Manganese Indicates Direct Shipping Ore Potential

Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX:AX8) is pleased to report positive results from baseline metallurgical test work on a bulk surface sample (~150kg) from the Braeside West prospect within the Woodie Woodie North Manganese Project in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Anson Delivers Further 87% Increase in Lithium Grades in Drilling of Mississippian Units at Long Canyon No. 2

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC, ASNOD) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that drilling of the targeted Mississippian Units at the Long Canyon No. 2 well at the Paradox Lithium Project (the Project) in Utah, USA, has delivered a further 87% increase in lithium grade over the most recent reported assays at the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q2 2022 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q2, 2022, the Company extracted a total 10,742 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 7,488 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.96%. Sales of 310,062 pounds of copper generated approximately US$967,685 in revenue (after processing costs) which represents the highest revenue total to date from Q1 2018, beating the previous record posted in Q1 2022. At the end of June 2022, the Company had 520 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site and a total of 2,600 tonnes of stockpiles at the El Peñón mill site. This material will be processed for sale and the revenue will be realized in the next coming months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources Limited

Marquee Resources Ltd – Exploration Update

Marquee Resources Limited (Company or Marquee) (ASX: MQR) provides an update on the exploration programmes at the West Spargoville Lithium Project, Lone Star Copper/Gold Project and the Kibby Basin Lithium Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×