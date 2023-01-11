December Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its December Quarter Activities Report on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.
Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.
To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem's website, www.allkem.co . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company's website.
Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") has completed the sale of Borax Argentina S.A (" Borax ") to Golden Wattle Springs Pty Ltd (" Golden Wattle ") and has acquired the María Victoria lithium tenement from Minera Santa Rita S.R.L (" MSR ") (the " Transactions ").
Under the Transactions:
Allkem transferred to Golden Wattle (a group associated with MSR) all of the issued shares in the two Borax holding companies and US$14 million cash for employee and rehabilitation liabilities; and
MSR has sold to an Allkem subsidiary 100% ownership of the Maria Victoria Tenement, as described in more detail below. The transfer deed recording this sale is in the process of being registered by the Jujuy mining court.
Existing employees of Borax will continue to be employed by Borax following the sale.
Following completion of the Transactions:
Borax will, subject to receipt of third-party consents and governmental authorisations, transfer to Allkem subsidiaries certain properties, lithium tenements and associated lithium royalties held in the Cauchari, Olaroz and Hombre Muerto salars (" Allkem Property Transfers "); and
Allkem subsidiaries will grant to Borax certain borate extraction rights over the properties the subject of the Allkem Property Transfers (on customary industry terms), with those subsidiaries retaining the ability to repurchase those extraction rights in the future.
Allkem will also retain a portion of the Borax gas capacity in the Fenix and La Puna gas pipelines which it will make available to its Sal de Vida project.
Managing Director and CEO Martin Perez de Solay said, "The Maria Victoria tenement is expected to add resource tonnes to the already substantial lithium brine resource defined at Olaroz. Control of this tenement will enable the more efficient development of the Olaroz salar as we consider the long term expansion of production."
María Victoria Tenement
The Maria Victoria Tenement covers approximately 1,800 ha and is located in the northern part of the Salar de Olaroz, approximately 10km from Allkem's Olaroz Lithium Facility in the Jujuy Province (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Olaroz and Cauchari showing Maria Victoria tenement
Allkem Limited (ASXTSX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 15 November 2022.
Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.
Allkem Limited Annual General Meeting Tuesday, 15 November 2022 Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)
Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)
Resolution Result
Resolution
Resolution Type
For
Against
Proxy's Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried / Not Carried
1 Adoption of Remuneration Report
Ordinary
323,278,398 92.15%
26,381,323 7.52%
1,149,017 0.33%
321,657
324,341,108 92.47%
26,411,683 7.53%
366,257
Carried
2 Election of Director Peter Coleman
Ordinary
346,429,717 98.78%
3,112,040 0.89%
1,133,060 0.33%
455,578
350,116,730 99.12%
3,112,040 0.88%
455,578
Carried
3 Re-election of Director Richard Seville
Ordinary
330,271,584 94.17%
19,248,928 5.49%
1,176,551 0.34%
433,332
334,000,530 94.55%
19,248,928 5.45%
434,890
Carried
4 Re-election of Director Fernando Oris de Roa
Ordinary
332,820,058 94.90%
16,734,570 4.77%
1,141,170 0.33%
434,597
336,513,623 95.26%
16,734,570 4.74%
436,155
Carried
5 Re-election of Director Leanne Heywood
Ordinary
325,580,309 92.83%
23,965,221 6.83%
1,164,038 0.34%
420,827
329,296,742 93.22%
23,965,221 6.78%
422,385
Carried
6 Adoption of new constitution
Special
349,173,625 99.54%
441,346 0.13%
1,162,870 0.33%
352,554
352,806,693 99.88%
441,346 0.12%
415,596
Carried
7 Adoption of proportional takeover provisions (in new constitution)
Special
347,882,413
99.23%
1,553,836
0.44%
1,152,945
0.33%
541,201
351,510,832
99.56%
1,553,836
0.44%
598,967
Carried
8 Approval of Non-Executive Director Share Plan and Grants of Share Rights Under It
Ordinary
347,484,728
99.15%
1,833,846
0.52%
1,138,492
0.33%
673,336
348,529,858
99.46%
1,900,262
0.54%
732,140
Carried
9 Approval of Performance Rights and Option Plan and Issues of Securities Under It
Ordinary
336,209,056
95.83%
13,487,088
3.84%
1,132,662
0.33%
301,597
339,839,624
96.17%
13,517,088
3.83%
309,781
Carried
10 Grant of STI Performance Rights to the CEO and Managing Director
Ordinary
336,675,637
96.46%
11,227,820
3.21%
1,159,191
0.33%
2,067,756
340,286,160
96.78%
11,311,251
3.22%
2,084,796
Carried
11 Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEO and Managing Director
Ordinary
341,959,913
98.22%
5,058,733
1.45%
1,131,697
0.33%
2,980,061
345,551,676
98.53%
5,142,164
1.47%
2,988,367
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") advises that Mr. Martin Rowley has retired from the role of Chair and as a director of Allkem from the close of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") which was held today 15 November 2022.
Mr. Rowley leaves the Company in its strongest position ever having initiated and led the successful implementation of the merger between Galaxy Resources and Orocobre Limited to create Allkem.
Allkem has a world class asset portfolio and following the record production and financial results of FY22 is positioned for significant growth into the future as a global supplier of lithium chemicals.
Mr. Rowley has the unique distinction of being instrumental in the creation of two major resources companies during his career. Martin was co-founder in 1996 of major copper company First Quantum Minerals Ltd. While an executive director of First Quantum he recognised early the future of the lithium sector becoming Chair in 2009 of Lithium One Inc. which at that stage had secured interests in the Sal de Vida and James Bay assets. He then became Chair of Galaxy Resources after it merged with Lithium One, adding the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine to the asset portfolio.
Mr. Rowley oversaw significant growth in Galaxy and its assets ultimately resulting in the successful merger of equals with Orocobre in 2021. Since the time of his appointment as Chair of Lithium One market capitalisation has grown from ~CAD$20 million to over A$10 billion as he now retires as Chair of Allkem.
"It has been a pleasure working with the team at Allkem which has grown into an outstanding global specialty lithium chemicals company. It now has an enviable project portfolio and a solid management team with deep experience in both brine and hard rock lithium operations. This platform of world class assets provides its experienced Board the foundation to ensure the Company can play a significant and meaningful role in the green revolution and become the leading fully integrated company in this sector," Mr. Rowley said.
Incoming Chair Peter Coleman said, " I am honoured to be assuming the role of Chair from Martin and I would like to thank him for his support and advice as I have transitioned into the company. He leaves Allkem after presiding over a period of significant growth in shareholder value and I wish him the very best for the future."
CEO and Managing Director Martin Perez de Solay said, "I would like to sincerely thank Martin and his significant contributions to the company. It has been a pleasure to work with him since the merger and he leaves the Board and Company in the strongest position ever. I wish him success in all his future endeavours."
Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, " Allkem" or the " Company ") and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (" TTC ") are pleased to advise that the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide plant in Japan has produced its first lithium hydroxide chemical product. Allkem has a 75% economic interest in Naraha through a joint venture with Toyota Tsusho Corporation who manage the Naraha operation.
TTC and contractor Veolia Jenets (" Veolia ") completed construction earlier this year and commissioning activities have been progressing utilising technical grade lithium carbonate feedstock from Olaroz. First production occurred on 22 October and the plant continued operating at a utilisation rates up to 85% until 5 November when it was temporarily shut for scheduled cleaning, maintenance and optimisation work.
With first lithium hydroxide production achieved, the focus will be on progressively increasing the product quality and consistency to reach nameplate capacity of 10ktpa. A 12-month ramp up period is expected, during which progressive quality improvement to a battery grade product is targeted for qualification by offtake customers. It is expected that the majority of off-spec production during the ramp up period will be sold to chemical re-processors.
A Completion Ceremony will be held on site tomorrow 16 November 2022 with representatives from Allkem, TTC, Veolia and other distinguished guests.
Allkem CEO and Managing Director, Martin Perez de Solay said, "With our partner TTC, we have achieved a major milestone in successfully producing lithium hydroxide further delivering our vertical integration strategy and the diversification of our product offering. This facility is the first of its kind in the region and we have proven the technology of converting Olaroz technical grade lithium carbonate feedstock into lithium hydroxide. We have a first mover's advantage and will ultimately be supplying the high-end battery and cathode market."
"I want to thank the TTC team for their tenacity and skill to bring this project to completion. It has not been without challenges such as COVID and it is those hurdles which make this achievement even more significant."
TTC Chief Operating Officer for Metal Division, Masaharu Katayama said, " It is with great pleasure that we announce the completion of construction and first production at Naraha. I want to thank all of the Toyotsu Lithium Corporation team, local and provincial authorities whose dedication has ensured this successful outcome. Finally, I want to acknowledge the Naraha operation is another valuable addition to the enduring and successful partnership with Allkem that started over a decade ago at Olaroz."
Figure 1: Lithium hydroxide product
Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: "AKE" the "Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 30 September 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONS
Production at the Olaroz Lithium Facility 2 was up 17% on the previous corresponding period (" PCP" ) to 3,289 tonnes of lithium carbonate, 43% of which was battery grade material
Lithium carbonate sales were 3,721 tonnes, generating record quarterly revenue of ~US$150 million with a gross cash margin of 89%. Excluding shipments to Naraha, third party sales for the quarter averaged US$43,237/tonne 3 FOB
The weighted average price for third party sales of lithium carbonate products in Q2 FY23 is expected to be approximately US$50,000/t FOB, 15% higher than the September quarter
In the September quarter, Mt Cattlin produced 17,606 dmt of spodumene and shipped 21,215 dmt, generating revenue of US$106.7 million 4 with a gross cash margin of 80% based on an average sales price of US$5,028/dmt CIF for SC 5.4%. Cost of production was US$796/dmt FOB. An additional US$35 million of revenue was generated from sales of 59,326 dmt of low grade spodumene concentrate from pre-existing stockpiles and processing of fine-grained spodumene ore
Customer demand in the spodumene market remains robust and spodumene concentrate pricing in the December quarter is expected to be in line with the September quarter
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Olaroz Stage 2 reached 93% completion. Allkem has recently been advised by suppliers of several key components that raw material supply and logistics constraints will mean delivery of these components will not occur as scheduled. Pre-commissioning activities are still scheduled to start during Q4 CY22, with commissioning activities now expected to start during Q1 CY23, progressing through Q2 CY23. Mechanical completion, first production and ramp up is now planned for Q2 CY23.
Olaroz Stage 2 capital expenditure has been reviewed taking into account the delay in completion, regional and global inflation impacts and supply chain constraints that have impacted logistics. Subject to joint venture assessment and approval, it is expected that total capital expenditure will increase by approximately 12% to US$425 million excluding VAT and working capital (for a highly competitive capital intensity of US$17,000/mt). This increase will be funded from operating cashflow
At Naraha, plant commissioning activities are well advanced with first production still expected during the December quarter
The first four ponds at Sal de Vida (" SDV ") Stage 1 are complete and are currently being filled with brine. Construction of the first two strings of ponds has reached 65% completion
At James Bay the clarification process for the ESIA with the Joint-Assessment Committee (Cree Nation and Federal government) concluded, a draft ESIA report was published and the final public consultation period has commenced with completion of the process anticipated by mid-November
Capital expenditure for James Bay and Sal de Vida remain subject to the same cost pressures that all resource projects are experiencing globally. Allkem will continue to review and monitor the capital cost budgets for all its projects as they progress
FINANCIALS AND CORPORATE
Group revenue for the quarter was $298 million and group gross operating cash margin 1 was 82%, approximately US$244 million
At 30 September group net cash 5 , 6 was US$447 million up US$28.9 million from 30 June 2022. This figure excludes US$52.1 million of cash receivable related to Mt Cattlin's September shipments that has been received in October
Allkem entered into a binding and conditional Heads of Agreement (" HOA ") to acquire 100% of the strategic lithium tenement of María Victoria located in the Olaroz basin and to divest its investment in Borax Argentina S.A (" Borax ")
Post reporting period, Allkem and the International Finance Corporation (" IFC ") agreed to a non-binding term sheet for a US$200 million project financing facility for the Sal de Vida Project, subject to final commercial terms to be agreed and IFC and Allkem board approvals
The business is entering a period of significant growth with Naraha to begin commercial production later this year, Olaroz Stage 2 first production in the first half of next year, Sal de Vida scheduled to commence production in late 2023 and James Bay in mid-2024
SUSTAINABILITY
Safety performance
Allkem recorded a 12 month moving average Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 1.9 (per million hours) at the end of the September quarter, a 27% improvement from the prior quarter and a 12 month moving average Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 0.5 (per million hours), showing an ongoing improving trend in both metrics.
Two Recordable Injuries occurred during the quarter. One was sustained at Olaroz by an operator the other by a contractor at Mt Cattlin. Both have fully recovered and returned to work and investigations have been completed with corrective actions implemented.
As part of Allkem's strategic improvement program for Crisis and Emergency Management, a Critical Control Management program has been successfully deployed at Mt Cattlin and a series of desktop Emergency Management exercises have been conducted across all operations.
COVID-19 response
COVID-19 cases at operations have significantly reduced as the impact of the pandemic across operating jurisdictions also reduces. Biosecurity Protocols have been minimised and will be closely monitored and if necessary changed in proportion to those countries' case numbers and regulations.
Community and Shared Value Program
Allkem is committed to regularly engaging with community stakeholders across all operations and providing positive and lasting benefits to the communities it works with.
The Shared Value team in Argentina provides long-term value to the local communities through initiatives based on five pillars; empowerment; transparency, education; health; local production/natural resources. Community engagement and consultation continues at each project. Initiatives continued during the quarter including technical and leadership training in various trades.
The James Bay project team undertake regular engagement with community stakeholders as part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (" ESIA ") and Impact and Benefit Agreement (" IBA ") process, with the ultimate objective to ensure long-term benefits to the communities.
OPERATIONS
MT CATTLIN
Spodumene concentrate
Ravensthorpe, Western Australia
FY23 Forecast Production
In late August forecast production for FY23 was revised to 140kt-150kt of spodumene concentrate due to on-going labour and equipment shortages in Western Australia resulting in a delay in pre-stripping the 2NW pit, coupled with temporary unfavourable fine-grained mineralisation.
Mitigation actions have been implemented and after sourcing additional excavators there will be 1x350t, 3x200t and 1x120t excavators on site for mining activities which has increased capacity by approximately 33%. As previously guided, production in the first half will be limited by access to the main orebody and it is now expected that the March 23 and June 23 quarters will account for approximately 30% and 40% of FY23 production respectively.
FY23 cash cost of production is forecast to be approximately US$900/dmt, reflecting the current operating environment and mitigation actions, ongoing development of the 2NW pit, lower ore grades of 0.93-0.94% and the associated metrics. Ore grades in FY24 are expected to be 1.17%.
An additional 60,000 tonnes of lower grade material will be sold from stockpiles and processing of fine-grained ore during the current half year to help offset the deferred delivery of spodumene volumes.
Production
During the quarter 17,606 dmt of spodumene concentrate was produced at 5.3% Li 2 O grade. Recovery of 25% reflects the temporary fine-grained nature of some of the mined ore.
Due to the mobilisation of an additional mining contractor and the additional mining equipment, mining capacity successfully increased to 1,000,000 bcm by the end of August, compared to 750,000 bcm in the month prior. 2,076,058 bcm of material was mined in the quarter and includes a record breaking 872,812 bcm in the month of September.
Recently, magnetic ore sorters have been installed to improve the quality of plant feedstock when processing low-grade stockpiles. Metallurgical test work on fine-grained ore is continuing.
Sales and financial performance
21,215 dmt of spodumene concentrate was shipped during the quarter at an average grade of 5.4% Li 2 O, generating revenue of US$107 million at an average realised sales price of US$5,028/dmt CIF.
An additional US$35 million in revenue was generated from shipments of 59,326 dmt of low grade spodumene concentrate.
Cost and margins
The FOB cash cost of production for spodumene concentrate for the quarter was US$796/dmt. The gross cash margin for the quarter was 80% for approximately US$85.4 million. In addition, low grade concentrate sales contributed approximately $25.6 million of gross cash margin.
Table 1: Mt Cattlin FY23 quarterly operational and sales performance
Metric
Units
Sep 22
Production
Recovery
%
25
Concentrate produced
dmt
17,606
Grade of concentrate produced
% Li 2 O
5.3
Sales
Concentrate shipped
dmt
21,215
Grade of concentrate shipped
% Li 2 O
5.4
Realised price 1
US$/dmt CIF
5,028
Revenue 1
US$ million
106.7
Production Costs
Cash cost per tonne produced 2
US$/t FOB
796
1. Revenue and realised price are stated on a CIF basis to be consistent with Statutory accounting practices and excludes tantalum and low grade sales. Prior periods have been adjusted to this basis. 2. Excluding marketing and royalties.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The revised Mineral Resource Estimate at 30 June 2022 increased 21% to 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li 2 O and 131 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (Table 2). As for the previous estimate, the cut-off grade was 0.4% Li 2 O whilst the pit shell for the Mineral Resource was generated at US$1,100/t and 6% Li 2 O concentrate grade (c.f. US$900/t in 2021).
Table 2: Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource at 30 June 2022
Category
Tonnage
Grade
Grade
Contained Metal
Contained metal
Mt
% Li2O
ppm Ta2O5
(‘000) t Li2O
lbs Ta2O5
Measured
In-situ
-
-
-
-
-
Indicated
In-situ
4.5
1.3
135
59
1,339,000
Stockpiles
2.4
0.8
122
19
646,000
Inferred
In-situ
6.4
1.3
131
83
1,850,000
Total
13.3
1.2
131
161
3,835,000
Notes: Reported at cut-off grade of 0.4% Li 2 O contained within a pit shell generated at a spodumene price of USD1,100 at 6% Li 2 0. The preceding statements of Mineral Resources conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) 2012 edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Excludes mineralisation classified as oxide and transitional. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures. RPEEE is defined as reasonable prospects for eventual economic evaluation.
Ore Reserve The revised Ore Reserve at 30 June 2022 after mining depletion decreased 28% to 5.8Mt @ 0.98% Li 2 O and 113 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The Ore Reserve is presented in Table 3 and is based on the remaining Ore Reserves within the current mine design, utilising the model from the 2021 Mineral Resource estimate with the application of modifying factors. This will be revised in early 2023 with the inclusion of recent drilling and the updated resource estimate.
Table 3: Mt Cattlin Ore Reserve as at 30 June 2022
Category
Tonnage Mt
Grade % Li2O
Grade ppm Ta2O5
Contained metal (‘000) t Li2O
Contained metal lbs Ta2O5
Proven
-
-
-
-
-
%
Probable
2NW only
3.3
1.12
105
37.0
764,000
Stockpiles
2.4
0.80
122
19.0
646,000
Total
5.8
0.98
113
56.0
1,410,000
Notes: Reported at cut-off grade of 0.4 % Li 2 O within current mine design. The preceding statements of Ore Reserves conforms to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) 2012 edition. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Reported with 17% dilution and 93% mining recovery. Revenue factor US$650/tonne applied. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.
Resource extension drilling
Allkem commenced a three-phase resource extension program in mid-April with the aim of achieving a multiyear mine life extension. As of 30 September, 92 holes for a total of 21,803 metres were completed in the first 2 phases of drilling.
Phase 1 of drilling, targeting the conversion of resource to reserve within the US$900 2NW pit shell reached ~86% completion at the end of the quarter. Intercepts within this pit include high grade zones with large thicknesses such as 12m at 2.46% Li 2 O and 15m at 1.91% Li 2 O.
Phase 2 drilling to the north and down dip of the US$900 2NW pit shell and within the US$1,100 pit shell is ~63% complete. Assay results show resource extension potential to the north of the current pit with high grade results in the lower pegmatite, including 9m at 2.98% Li 2 O and 7m at 1.86% Li 2 O.
Consultants have been appointed to project manage an open pit cut-back feasibility level study. The study has commenced and aims to convert in-situ mineral resources to Ore Reserves for scheduling, mine planning and detailed pit design in a NW pit.
On completion of the drilling at the 2NW pit, drilling will continue to a third phase, focussed on further definition in the SW to test additional targets and prospects.
OLAROZ LITHIUM FACILITY
Lithium Carbonate
Jujuy Province, Argentina
Production
Production for the June quarter was 3,289 tonnes, up 17% from 2,802 tonnes in the previous corresponding period. This was due to good plant performance with outstanding mechanical reliability and asset utilisation. Battery grade lithium carbonate production for the quarter was 43% in line with customer requirements.
Sales and financial performance
Quarterly product sales were up 8% QoQ to 3,721 tonnes of lithium carbonate of which 40% was battery grade.
Total sales revenue of ~US$150 million was up 6% QoQ. The average price received from third party sales was $43,237/tonne on an FOB 2 basis reflecting continuing strong market conditions.
Cost and margins
Cash cost of goods sold for the quarter was US$4,563/tonne down 4% from the PCP due to better operational performance and a lower proportion of battery grade sales. Gross cash margin for the quarter was 89% or US$35,754/tonne.
Table 4: Olaroz September quarter production and sales metrics
Metric
Units
Sep Q
Jun Q
QoQ %
PCP Sep FY21
PCP %
Production
tonnes
3,289
3,445
-5%
2,802
17%
Sales
tonnes
3,721
3,440
8%
2,622
42%
Average price received
US$/tonne
40,317
41,033
-2%
9,341
332%
Third party price received
US$/tonne
43,237
41,033
5%
9,341
363%
Cash cost of goods sold 1
US$/tonne
4,563
4,301
6%
4,754
-4%
Revenue
US$M
150
141
6%
25
513%
Gross cash margin
US$/tonne
35,754
36,732
-3%
4,587
679%
Gross cash margin
%
89%
90%
-1%
49%
81%
Excludes royalties, export tax and corporate costs
Lithium carbonate pricing
The lithium carbonate sales price to third party customers for the December quarter is expected to be approximately US$50,000/tonne. After accounting for actual pricing in the September quarter this remains in line with previous guidance of US$47,000/tonne for H1 FY23.
Stage 2 expansion
Construction of the Olaroz Stage 2 lithium facility continues with over 800 personnel currently on site. Allkem has recently been advised by suppliers of key piping and electrical equipment that delivery of these items will be delayed due to manufacturing and supply chain constraints.
Accordingly, the start of production will be delayed and is now expected to occur by Q2 CY23.
A recent review of Olaroz Stage 2 capital expenditure has been completed taking into account the delay in completion, regional and global inflation impacts and supply chain constraints that have impacted logistics and freight. Subject to joint venture assessment and approval, it is expected that total capital expenditure will increase approximately 12% to US$425 million excluding VAT and working capital. This increase will be funded through operating cashflow. Capital intensity remains at a very competitive US$17,000/tonne despite manufacturing delays, COVID related costs and supply chain/logistics constraints.
By the end of September 2022, all evaporation ponds were complete and commissioned. Lime plant 3 is now fully commissioned. Pre-commissioning and commissioning of lime plant 4 components is underway and final construction activities are expected in the December quarter. Soda ash facilities are complete with commissioning currently being undertaken. The carbonation plant has reached 77% completion. All activities in the carbonation plant other than the delayed piping and electrical equipment are progressing as planned.
11,317 tonnes of boron minerals and refined products were sold in the quarter, a 25% decrease from the prior quarter of 15,185 tonnes due to lower production of mineral products.
On 15 August, Allkem advised it had entered into a binding and conditional HOA to transfer Borax Argentina S.A (" Borax ") to Minera Santa Rita S.R.L (" MSR ") and to acquire the María Victoria lithium tenement in the Olaroz basin from MSR in return (the "Proposed Transaction").
Under the Proposed Transaction Allkem will transfer to MSR all of the issued shares in Borax and US$14 million cash to be used for employee and rehabilitation liabilities. MSR will transfer to Allkem (or its nominee) 100% ownership of the Maria Victoria Tenement
Subject to satisfaction of the conditions precedent, completion of the Proposed Transaction is expected to occur during Q4 CY22.
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
NARAHA
Lithium Hydroxide
Naraha, Japan
Construction of the Naraha lithium hydroxide plant in Japan is complete and commissioning activities continue. Kiln heating and commissioning has commenced and technical grade lithium carbonate from Olaroz has been introduced to the main process area. First production of lithium hydroxide remains on track for the December quarter.
SAL DE VIDA
Lithium Carbonate
Catamarca Province, Argentina
Sal de Vida is designed to produce 45ktpa of predominantly battery grade lithium carbonate through an evaporation and processing operation at the Salar del Hombre Muerto site. Development is being undertaken in two stages with Stage 1 targeting a 15ktpa production capacity and Stage 2 an additional 30ktpa.
Project execution
Project execution in H2 CY22 is focussed on commissioning the first string of operational ponds and commencing the construction of the carbonation plant for Stage 1.
Procurement has advanced to the final stage for the process plant and earthworks have commenced. Construction of the first two strings of ponds reached ~65% completion with the first four ponds completed and filled with brine (Figure 2). The main brine pipeline is complete and the first 3 wells have been commissioned.
Additionally, camp expansion activities, procurement for long lead items and the tendering process for a 30% photovoltaic energy solution have all advanced.
Engineering and permitting continues for the third string of ponds which reflects the increased production capacity of Stage 1.
Brine evaporation will continue during plant construction to provide evaporated feed for future production. It is expected that once Stage 1 has been commissioned the development of Stage 2 will start sequentially.
Allkem is in the final phase of commercial negotiation with an EPC contractor for the delivery of the Stage 1 carbonation plant.
Figure 2: Sal de Vida Stage 1 ponds - first 3 ponds completed
Figure 3: Sal de Vida – camp expansion
JAMES BAY
Spodumene Concentrate
Québec, Canada
James Bay is designed to produce ~320ktpa of spodumene concentrate through a mine and concentrator utilising mainly hydro power over a project life of 19 years.
Project execution
Allkem is targeting construction activities to commence in Q1 CY23 with commissioning in late H1 CY24.
During the quarter, Hydro-Quebec completed the detailed engineering of the powerline and substation and obtained the required construction permits. Preliminary site works have started.
Detailed engineering continues alongside procurement activities including awarding key equipment packages (temporary camps, primary sub-station, process equipment, etc).
On 26 September, JAC (Joint-Assessment Committee, a committee of Cree and Federal government representatives) published the draft Environmental Assessment Report for the project and commenced the final consultation period that will conclude in November.
Further information has been provided to COMEX (a committee of Cree and provincial government representatives) as part of the clarification process.
Positive engagement with community stakeholders continues including additional community consultations, meetings with key Cree stakeholders and discussions with the Eastmain community economic development branch to agree the local economic benefits.
Resource Drilling
A 15,000m drilling program is expected to commence in November to test open mineralisation North, South, East and at depth of the current ore body.
OTHER GROWTH PROJECTS
Olaroz Stage 3
Olaroz is one of the largest lithium resources in the world and has multiple development opportunities. Options are being considered for a material increase in production capacity and studies are underway into conventional and alternate processing technologies.
Purification Facility
A dedicated purification facility is being considered for construction near Jujuy, Argentina. This would allow Olaroz Stage 1 to be a dedicated technical grade facility with a commensurate 30-40% increase in production. Engineering studies are currently at a Class 3 stage. The purification process would benefit from lower costs and better sustainability performance.
Enhanced brine recovery
Technologies are being reviewed that may see an increase in recovery from 75%-95% at both Olaroz Stages 1 and 2. Pilot tests are underway and a Feasibility Study is targeted for H1 CY23.
LITHIUM MARKET
Demand
Demand for lithium chemicals and spodumene concentrate continued to be strong during the quarter with published lithium prices rallying to new record highs.
Electric Vehicle (" EV" ) sales for the September 2022 quarter experienced robust demand growth across all major regions despite supply chain disruptions, natural disasters and COVID-19 lockdowns. EV sales in China alone were estimated at ~1.9 million units during the quarter, representing a ~107% increase from the PCP. In the eight major markets of Europe, EV sales remained resilient despite rising energy costs and recorded 0.45 million units, 3% up from the PCP. US EV sales for the quarter also grew ~44% year on year (" YoY ") at 0.25 million units.
Chinese lithium chemical demand remained robust despite isolated COVID-19 lockdowns and natural disasters. EV battery installation volumes were estimated at ~74 GWh during the quarter compared to ~37 GWh PCP, up 102% YoY.
The US government passed the Inflation Reduction Act (" IRA" ) during the quarter, providing significant tax incentives in order to stimulate the development of a domestic EV and battery raw materials supply chain. Several large investments have been announced since the bill was passed.
Spot prices for lithium carbonate and hydroxide in China rose 9% and 7% QoQ respectively with both products setting record prices as demand continues to outpace supply. Outside China, spot prices for lithium chemicals also rallied in line with Chinese prices. Spodumene concentrate spot prices once again registered new record highs, posting QoQ gains of 10%, highlighting the continued tightness in the supply chain for upstream lithium units.
Supply
Estimated lithium chemical production in China was up by ~ 6% QoQ due to lower than expected production in August 2022 as a result of power rationing in China's Sichuan province.
Combined spodumene concentrate volumes shipped to China from Australia for July and August 2022 were 89% higher compared to the PCP with ramp up of brownfield expansions and the restart of idled capacity continuing. Despite this increase, a significant shortage in spodumene concentrate remains highlighted by record high prices and increase in demand for lower grade lithium products.
Significant investment, funding and offtake agreements from the EV downstream supply chain were announced during the quarter as companies sought to secure long-term lithium supply.
The race to source supply of critical materials such as lithium from USA/FTA partner countries is expected to intensify as auto and battery manufacturers seek to leverage the significant incentives on offer as part of the IRA.
CORPORATE AND FINANCIALS
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") for shareholders will be held on 15 November 2022. Details including how to attend and/or participate are available in the Notice of Meeting.
Appointments and Retirement
Post reporting period, on 3 October, Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard retired from the Board and Mr Peter Coleman was appointed as a director. Mr Coleman will assume the role of Chair following Mr Martin Rowley's retirement after the 2022 AGM.
Mr Dylan Roberts was appointed joint Company Secretary with Mr. Rick Anthon retiring from his role as joint Company Secretary effective from 3 October. Mr. Roberts joins Mr. John Sanders as the joint Company Secretaries for Allkem.
Project Finance Proposal for Sal de Vida
Post reporting period, Allkem and the IFC agreed to a non-binding term sheet for a project financing facility for the Sal de Vida Project.
IFC's proposed facility comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100 million from IFC for a tenor of up to 9 years with the remainder funded by a syndicate of commercial banks.
Subject to finalisation of facility terms, legal due diligence, approval from the Allkem Board of Directors, approval by IFC Management and World Bank Group Board of Directors the facility is expected to close before the end of 2022.
Financial position
At 30 September group net cash 5 was US$447 million up US$28.9 million from 30 June 2022. Mt Cattlin contributed US$21.5 million cash from operations (excluding US$52.1 million of cash related to September shipments collected in early October) net of capex and working capital movements. Olaroz contributed US$40.6 million cash from operations net of expenditure on the Stage 2 expansion project. Naraha project generated US$9.1 million mainly related to VAT reimbursements. Capital expenditure at Sal de Vida and James Bay was US$18.1 million, corporate costs were US$6.3 million and on-market purchases of Allkem shares required for the employee share scheme were US$17.9 million.
US$6.8 million and US$83.1 million have been set aside as pre-completion guarantees for the Naraha debt facility and Olaroz expansion debt facility respectively.
For reference the total group cash as at 30 September 2022 was US$663.9 million
Mt Cattlin
Any information in this announcement that relates to Mt Cattlin's Mineral Resources and Reserves is extracted from the report entitled "Mt Cattlin Resource, Reserve and Operations Update" released on 25 August 2022 which is available to view on www.allkem.co and www.asx.com.au . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resources estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Table of Contents:
is the place to start. Right now.
EV demand has been driving lithium prices higher, and as mentioned, analysts are optimistic about the market going forward. During Q1 of this year, prices increased more than 126 percent year-on-year, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data.
“Following the price rally in the Chinese domestic market in Q4 2021, there was an expectation that lithium prices would continue to climb in early Q1 on the back of reports that the market remained exceptionally tight,” Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Senior Analyst Daisy Jennings-Gray told the Investing News Network (INN).
“However, as per every significant price milestone lithium has hit in the last year, each month brought fresh highs that many didn't think would be achieved so quickly,” she said at the end of Q1.
Motivated by high lithium prices and the desire to meet the surging demand, companies shared news about ramp-ups, restarts and expansion plans during the first three months of the year. “But the quarter definitely painted a clear picture of the disconnect between lithium supply and downstream demand from the EV industry,” Jennings-Gray added.
With that in mind, all eyes turned to the year's expected ramp-up and expansion projects.
“A handful of Australian and Chilean ramp-ups remain the biggest risk to our forecast,” CRU Group’s Martin Jackson told INN in Q1. “There is enough incentive for these to exceed expectations and maximize returns.”
Similarly, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Jennings-Gray said the success of these expansion and restart projects would play a part in the reality of how tight the market was by the middle of 2022.
“Furthermore, the effect on the spodumene feedstock bottleneck and the price for which any available spodumene material goes for on the spot market will be a defining factor in showcasing market sentiment,” she said.
During Q2, COVID-19 lockdowns in China, particularly Shanghai, gave rise to an unexpected hit on demand from the EV sector, with a number of vehicle manufacturing plants shutting down over April.
“Given growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China, combined with reports that Chinese regulators were looking to prevent prices from climbing so rapidly, there were some expectations at the beginning of Q2 that lithium prices might not see the same upward climb experienced in Q1, with this expectation coming to reality,” Jennings-Gray said.
Speaking with INN at this year’s Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Raw Materials conference, William Adams of Fastmarkets said the demand pullback would be temporary. “What we're seeing is just a pause on the demand side because of the lockdowns in China,” he said. “And I think it's more that consumer demand has been constrained rather than falling back.”
As lockdown measures eased, Adams was expecting lithium prices to move higher.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the peak in prices yet,” he told INN at the event, which was held in Phoenix, Arizona. “We expect to see that towards the end of this year, or maybe the first quarter next year.”
On the supply side, availability of material from domestic Chinese brineresources ramped up as expected over late Q2 as warmer weather improved seasonal evaporation rates, analyst Daisy Jennings-Gray told INN.
During Q2, investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) released a report that increased investors' worries over potential excess lithium supply; the bank also predicted a sharp correction in prices by the end of next year.
However, for Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the lithium market will remain in structural shortage until 2025. “The lithium market will balance over the next few years, but it’s unlikely that an unprecedented ramp-up of marginal, unconventional feedstock will fill the deficit. It is also unlikely that demand will weaken significantly,” analysts at the firm said in June.
Similarly, iLi Markets' Daniel Jimenez doesn’t think supply will be able to catch up with demand at least until 2026 to 2027, mainly because of the difficulty of bringing greenfield projects into production at full capacity. “Over this period of time, lithium should be the limiting factor in EV sales,” he said. “Even with demand growing very strongly, the investments the industry is making today might yield additional capacity in six to 10 years from now that we are not able to see today.”
In Q3, lithium prices in the Chinese domestic market saw strong upward momentum, Jennings-Gray said.
“(This was) signaled towards the end of Q2, when COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Shanghai at the start of June,” she explained to INN. “With demand picking up towards the end of the quarter, and ahead of Golden Week holiday, domestic prices sustained upward momentum throughout the quarter, hitting fresh highs in September.”
Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, the Chinese domestic market appeared to be unaffected by the economic downturn, with the EV industry performing well even though other sectors were experiencing weakness.
“Outside of China, there have been murmurs of weakening demand from traditional sectors, particularly in Europe and North America, although this had little downward bearing on pricing as supply remained very tight,” Jennings-Gray said at the end of Q3.
Looking over to supply, production from the brine projects in China's Qinghai province was anticipated to wane entering the winter months amid cooling temperatures cool and slower evaporation rates.
“At the same time, there is limited additional supply expected to come online or ramp up during the quarter, and with demand expected to continue to grow, it looks as if supply is set to tighten even further,” Jennings-Gray said.
Looking forward to prices, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence was expecting little downside to pricing in Q4 as demand was ready to ramp up; without any extra supply coming to market, availability of material looked set to be even tighter.
Lithium market in Q4: Demand remains bright
Lithium continued to hold on to high levels throughout Q4, even though prices started to slip by the end of the year.
“We expected prices to continue to climb in 2022, but not as much as they ended up doing,” Adams told INN. “That said, having reached a high at 512,500 yuan per tonne in March, we did not think we had seen the high. We expected prices to rise further before dipping towards the end of the year.”
Commenting on lithium demand during a panel at this year’s Benchmark Week, Ashish Patki of Livent (NYSE:LTHM), which operates its lithium business in the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina, said one of the best ways to bring back what’s happening in the supply chain and put it in terms of lithium demand is to look at cathode output.
“China is the center of cathode output … this year's lithium-iron-phosphate output in China is easily on track to cross 1 million tonnes compared to about 400,000 tonnes last year,” he said. “Nickel-cobalt-manganese 811 in terms of output in China is in the number two position, and what we are seeing is 100 percent growth year-over-year as well.”
Patki’s demand estimate for 2023 is that the industry will need a million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.
“Again, whether there's supply that will be able to meet that, that's the big question,” he said. “(Furthermore) many of us in the industry, we tend to understate, underestimate the brand of applications of lithium-ion batteries.”
For the business development director at Livent, if supply cannot catch up, demand will be deferred, not destroyed.
“If there is not not enough supply available of raw materials, it will just carry over into the next year,” he said. “It will just keep ballooning even more than anybody would think.”
For lithium miners trying to develop projects and bring supply on stream, financing continues to be a big hurdle.
“Funding has happened, but it's not happening still at a rate that anyone needs. Institutional money is still not as aggressive as it should be,” said Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. “And then, if they get the money to take it to the permitting stage, then permitting is a massive hurdle — it can add 50 percent of the time onto building your mine.”
The US and Canada are both said to be reviewing the permitting process for new mines as they continue to push for more domestic and regional supply of key raw materials, including lithium.
As of December 12, 2022, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s lithium index was up 152.4 percent year-to-date, with that number increasing to 182.6 percent on a year-on-year basis.
Lithium prices soared in 2021 on the back of rising global electric vehicle (EV) sales, and in 2022 the battery metal stayed at historic highs as investors paid more and more attention to developments in the sector.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at lithium’s 2022 performance, as well as what analysts see coming for the market in 2023. Read on to learn their thoughts on supply, demand and prices.
How did lithium perform in 2022?
At the end of 2021, analysts were expecting lithium demand to continue outpacing supply in the year ahead.
Speaking about the lithium market in 2022, Daisy Jennings-Gray, senior analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said she anticipated a huge hike in prices through 2022, but the scale at which this happened was unprecedented.
“What was particularly surprising compared to 2021 was the steep climb in feedstock prices, which really indicated the extent of supply tightness in the market," she explained to INN. "(It also) highlighted that high lithium prices aren't just reactionary to sentiment, but a reflection of the raw material disconnect."
In 2022, Williams Adams, head of base and battery metals research at price reporting agency Fastmarkets, was also expecting prices to continue to rise, but not as much as they ended up doing.
“That said, having reached a high at 512,500 yuan per tonne in March, we did not think we had seen the high — we expected prices to rise further before dipping towards the end of the year,” he said. “In the end, prices climbed to 597,500 yuan in mid-November and were last at 567,500 yuan, so they are indeed slipping as 2022 draws to a close.”
When looking at how different lithium products performed, lithium carbonate prices started 2022 at a significant premium to hydroxide, at 70,000 yuan, according to Fastmarkets data. This difference was driven by strong demand from lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which use lithium carbonate.
LFP batteries have been on the rise in China and are used for shorter-range, durable, lower-cost EVs. LFP batteries currently coexist with higher-nickel cathode types, such as nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM), which can provide longer-range travel and higher energy density for consumers with range anxiety. These cathodes require lithium hydroxide instead of carbonate.
“Demand for NCM was suffering from a combination of stronger demand for LFP in China and as parts shortages constrained EV production in Europe and the US, which affected demand,” Adams said.
In China, carbonate is still at a premium to hydroxide, albeit only around 5,000 yuan.
Graph showing price difference for lithium hydroxide over carbonate.
Outside of China, however, hydroxide prices have been notably higher than carbonate prices on the spot market, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data.
“(This is due to) a combination of a number of factors, including strong demand for high-nickel cathodes in the Japanese and Korean markets, as well as battery-grade hydroxide supply tightness driven by sanctions on Russia, where some of Europe's lithium refineries are based,” Jennings-Gray said.
Read more about what happened in the lithium market in 2022 quarter by quarter here.
What is the lithium supply and demand forecast for 2023?
Most lithium demand comes from the EV space, which has seen upward momentum in recent years. Global EV sales surpassed the 6 million mark in 2021, and in 2023, Daniel Jimenez of iLi Markets is expecting demand for EVs to grow at similar levels to 2022.
“The question is, will the lithium supply be there? And when you look roughly at the increase of supply in the market next year, where will that be coming from? Well, it will be coming mostly from incumbents,” he said.
Listen to the interview below to learn more about Jimenez’s thoughts on lithium in 2023.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence expects lithium demand growth of around 40 percent in 2023 versus 2022 — a “notable step up.”
Demand from China is still seen rising the fastest, but growth is set to pick up considerably in the rest of Asia. “Europe and North America will also notice a step up in demand as their downstream battery supply chains begin to develop," Jennings-Gray said.
As the new year begins, LFP batteries are expected to continue taking market share from NCM, but both battery chemistries are expected to see strong growth, which translates into good news for both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide.
“We do not expect such a blow out in the premium in 2023 — we expect both salts to roughly trade at the same price level in 2023,” Fastmarkets’ Adams said.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is also expecting the LFP market to remain strong. “But high-nickel cathode producers have also performed well, so it seems likely the two chemicals' relationship will continue to interchange,” Jennings-Gray said. “Additionally, with direct hydroxide conversion from spodumene allowing for easier production of the chemical, it doesn't always have to be produced from converting carbonate, removing some of the baked-in premium hydroxide has always held over carbonate.”
Looking over to supply, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts some growth, but not enough to see the market balance.
“As always, lithium projects are likely to face delays — typically these are technical, but increasingly it has been about finding a knowledgeable labor force for the job,” Jennings-Gray said.
“Other supply risks come in the form of geopolitics and climate change, such as the issues we saw in Sichuan province in 2021 during the heatwave, or in Yichun in December when reports of thallium in the water shut down operations for a couple of days."
All in all, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is forecasting that the market will be in deficit, although some additional supply might ease this deficit a little. In contrast, Fastmarkets expects a small supply surplus to develop in 2023.
“We expect a relatively stronger pick-up in the US, demand to recover in Europe as parts shortages ease and as there are long waiting lists for EVs,” Adams said. "But a hard economic recession in Europe or the US could become a headwind — we don’t expect it to, due to the long waiting lists, but that could change.”
Another factor that could dampen demand is subsidy changes in China, Adams added. “While we expect a small surplus next year, we think the surplus will be absorbed by restocking and will only help reduce the overall feeling of tightness,” Adams said.
Fastmarkets’ research team sees 2022 lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) demand coming in at 698,900 tonnes, with a rise to 884,400 tonnes in 2023. Meanwhile, the firm sees LCE supply rising from 679,400 tonnes in 2022 to 895,900 tonnes in 2023, creating a nominal surplus of 11,500 tonnes.
What's the outlook for lithium prices in 2023?
Following another strong year, investors and market watchers are wondering what's ahead for lithium prices.
When asked about lithium in 2023, Fastmarkets’ Adams said he expects prices to start drifting lower in the next 12 months.
“A supply response is already underway, with additional production coming from new capacity, restarts and expansions,” he said. “As this supply reaches the market, allowing for ramp-up issues and time for material to be qualified, we expect the supply tightness to ease, which should mean consumers feel less need to chase prices higher.”
Prices started to soften in the last few weeks of December ahead of Chinese New Year, which comes particularly early in 2023; uncertainty related to COVID-19 is feeding into this sentiment as well.
“However, it's very typical for lithium prices to correct slightly heading into Q1, which is when downstream demand from the EV sector is weakest,” Jennings-Gray said.
As mentioned, her firm is expecting demand in 2023 to be notably higher than in 2022. “Combined with the fact that feedstock supply is set to remain tight and spodumene offtake prices still have room to rise, based on movements in the chemicals market over early Q4, there's still plenty of upside potential for lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices in 2023,” the analyst said. “Some legacy contracts take longer to catch up with the spot market as well, so you need to factor that in too.”
It's important to note that lithium traded at spot prices only reflects a portion of the market — in fact, most lithium is locked up in contracts, which in some cases include fixed pricing.
“Contracts by and large are not necessarily based on that spot price,” Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners said. “What we are seeing is a situation where contracts are indexed, and rather than focused on spot prices or fixed prices, you're going to see pricing contracts embedded with floating pricing going forward.”
For Berry, these contracts would have floors and ceilings embedded in them to protect both buyer and seller.
“Because at the end of the day, what we're trying to do is grow this market from a volume perspective sustainably. And putting floors and ceilings in contracts is one way to do that,” he said.
Listen to the interview below to learn more about Berry’s thoughts on battery metals in 2023.
What factors will move the lithium market in 2023?
Speaking about the challenges for junior miners as 2023 begins, Jennings-Gray said that investment remains a challenge.
“However, with the downstream becoming increasingly switched on to the raw material disconnect, this also presents an opportunity for project developers to see new funding coming in directly from cathode, cell and EV manufacturers,” she said.
For his part, Adams doesn't envision prices falling back below incentive levels for many years, meaning there is a lot of opportunity.
“The challenges are getting through the permitting stages, getting labor and skilled labor with the relevant know-how,” he commented to INN. “There are a lot of downstream users very keen to secure supply, so they should have little difficulty getting financed as long as they have quality projects.”
He added that in 2023 some of the heat will come out of prices, and that could dampen sentiment.
“But this should make for a better environment for mutually beneficial deals and partnerships to be made, which will be all-important for matching consumers with suppliers,” he said.
In terms of trends to watch, Jennings-Gray will be keeping an eye on alternative sources of lithium.
“The extent of success in regards to development of hard-rock assets in Jiangxi and Africa will be an interesting development,” she said. “Additionally, any breakthroughs in direct lithium extraction or alternative extraction methods, although most of these projects still seem to be focused on the midterm rather than near term.”
Another catalyst to pay attention to next year will be how directly involved OEMs get with the miners. “(This) could really see project pace pick up if huge investments are offered by the customers who need lithium the most,” Jennings-Gray said.
Speaking with INN at this year’s Benchmark Week, an entire week of conferences centered around the lithium-ion battery supply chain, CEO Simon Moores said OEMs have to take control of their supply chains.
“A lot of deals have been done with sort of development-stage junior mining, but a lot of them are very weak deals,” Moores said. “Reality is these companies, these developers need hard cash to get things up and running.”
Listen to the interview above to find out more about Moores’ thoughts on battery raw materials.
Caspar Rawles: Cathodes, Anodes and What to Expect in 2023
INN caught up with Caspar Rawles of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence to talk about the battery manufacturing space.
Speaking with the Investing News Network after this year’s Benchmark Week event, held in Los Angeles in mid-November, Caspar Rawles, chief data officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said the main trend in battery manufacturing this past year has been a big increase in the volume of production.
“Lots of new battery plants, lots of new capacity now producing and delivering largely into the electric vehicle (EV) market, but sort of growing into the energy storage spectrum as well,” he said. “One of the key trends within that as well has been the continued growth of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries within the Chinese market specifically.”
Another key trend seen in 2022 has been a more aggressive push from governments to reduce their dependence on Asia and build domestic supply chains for lithium-ion batteries. “Fundamentally, one of the challenges that potentially plays into all of this, is that you can build the battery plants, you can build the EV plants, you can build the cathode plants, but if you don't have the raw materials to feed them, they're just expensive weights on your balance sheet,” Rawles said.
Commenting on the cathode space, he highlighted that over 90 percent of cathode production capacity plans currently sit within China. “In the US and in Europe, plans have been very much focused around battery production, and of course EV production, because you have large automakers in those regions, but that midstream hasn't really been well attended to” Rawles said.
“We're starting to see those investments happen, but building a new cathode plant is a two to three year time horizon — best-case scenario. So there's still going to be some time before we see those plants come online.”
On the anode side, the expert pointed out that graphite might be at a turning point.
“Just the volume, the rate at which the market has been growing, has particularly accelerated over the last couple of years,” he said. “When we think about raw materials, graphite is actually the largest component by weight compared to any other battery raw material, so each gigawatt hour or megawatt hour of capacity that's deployed has a big impact on graphite.”
Rawles also shared his insight on the market share for anodes and cathodes going forward. Listen to the interview above to learn more of his thoughts, or click here for the full Benchmark Week playlist.
Rodney Hooper: Lithium Structural Deficit Still Ahead, Mass Investment Needed
INN caught up with Rodney Hooper of RK Equity at this year's Benchmark Week to talk about what's been happening in the lithium space.
Lithium prices remain at historic highs after rallying in 2021 on strong demand from the electric vehicle sector.
RK Equity's Rodney Hooper thinks a structural deficit is in the cards, even amid bearish oversupply calls from investment banks.
“I keep mentioning it — the only way to get this market in balance, or in oversupply, is to have an excess of upstream investment, and we just haven't seen that,” he told the Investing News Network.
“We haven't seen enough projects permitted. We don't see enough projects under construction. And if anything, we're seeing new projects that were assumed to be coming online already be slightly behind schedule.”
Speaking on the sidelines of this year’s Benchmark Week, held in Los Angeles, Hooper said he expects 2023 to have a supplier shortfall at least as big as this year, if not bigger. “I have readjusted my price forecasts, and I see around US$65,000, US$70,000 a tonne certainly as a price holding,” he said. “So I don't see any sort of dip until 2025.”
Even though lithium stocks have suffered in recent weeks, most have seen year-on-year share price increases due to higher lithium prices, strong demand and optimism about the electric vehicle sector. But is it still a good time to buy lithium stocks?
“Lithium shares have run, so one needs to be selective,” Hooper said. “But I do see the market price holding for some time, which means that anything coming into production in the next while is going to enjoy high prices.”
Hooper believes there’s still value to be found in some early stage companies.
“I still think that early stage companies that can drill up have a lot of opportunity if we’re going to see elevated prices for most of this decade, which a lot of us believe that you will, and not necessarily at these levels, but high enough to be very profitable and well above what's priced into the market,” he said.
Hooper also shared his insights on what to expect in the battery metals space in 2023, and which other battery metal aside from lithium he is keeping an eye on. Listen to the interview above for more, or click here for the full Benchmark Week playlist.
As the year nears its end, the top lithium stocks by share price performance on US, Canadian and Australian exchanges are up significantly year-to-date.
Editor's note — This article was originally focused on the top Canadian lithium stocks, but has been expanded to cover the top lithium stocks globally. Click here to read about the top Canadian lithium stocks.
Lithium broke its 2021 highs in 2022, rising to new levels. Although prices cooled slightly in the middle of the year, they climbed significantly at the end of Q3 and into Q4, slowing down slightly to end the year.
The Investing News Network recently spoke with experts about the trends that affected lithium in 2022, and one key concern that is steadily driving prices is the lack of supply compared to looming demand potential.
Companies around the world are working to answer that concern. In Australia, the year saw many companies on the ASX pivot to lithium, either tapping lithium potential in their pre-existing properties or acquiring new ones. As for the US, the Biden administration recently announced US$2.8 billion in grants for battery metals companies in the US.
Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the top lithium stocks with year-to-date gains.
The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on December 14, 2022, for Canadian and US companies, and December 22, 2022, for Australian companies. It includes companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and ASX; all top lithium stocks had market caps above $10 million when data was gathered.
In Minas Gerais, Brazil, Sigma Lithium has its Grota do Cirilo hard-rock lithium project, where it is currently constructing Phase 1 operations with expected commissioning by the end of the 2022 year. Sigma anticipates Phase 1 production of 270,000 metric tons (MT) annually and Phase 2 production of 531,000 MT. In addition to that, the company is building a greentech dense media separation production plant, which it says will make its operations vertically integrated.
On May 26, Sigma filed a consolidated technical report that looks at two initial production phases for Grota do Cirilo. The integrated operation would source feedstock spodumene ore from the company's Phase 1 and Phase 2 lithium deposits to produce battery-grade, high-purity lithium concentrate. This expansion scenario "will potentially position (Sigma) as the world’s fourth largest lithium producer." In mid-August, Sigma shared an update on its “transformative” Q2, mentioning the previously announced news that it had increased the resource at Grota do Cirilo by 50 percent; a Phase 3 technical report has now been filed. Its share price continued to grow throughout the year, reaching a year-to-date high of US$37.46 on October 27 after starting the year at US$10.57.
Midway through November, Sigma released a Q3 update, providing further information on its many construction activities and the commencement of spodumene ore mining that month. Most recently, December 8 saw the announcement of expansion and financing milestones — according to Sigma, it has received positive economic results from a study focused on the potential to boost output at Grota do Cirilo from 270,000 MT in 2023 to 768,000 MT in the operation's second year.
SQM is one of the world’s largest lithium companies. It produces lithium out of Chile’s Salar de Atacama and brings it to the market in the form of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. SQM is developing the hard-rock Mount Holland lithium project in Australia through a joint venture with Wesfarmers (ASX:WES,OTC Pink:WFAFF). The company places a heavy emphasis on the sustainability of its operations, with a production process that involves 97.4 percent solar energy.
On March 2, SQM released its 2021 earnings report, including net income of US$585.5 million compared to US$164.5 million for 2020. SQM's share price spiked in May and continued to rise through late May, reaching what was then a year-to-date high of US$113.33. On August 17, SQM shared its Q2 and H1 earnings for this year. In H1, the company saw US$1.66 billion in net income, which was an increase of 940 percent over its net income of US$157.8 million in H1 2021.
In September, SQM celebrated 25 years of lithium production in Chile, and reflected on its path to that point; it also shared its vision for the Salar Futuro project, which is focused on increasing the sustainability of extraction from the Salar de Atacama. Options being looked at include advanced evaporation technologies and direct lithium extraction. On September 14, the company’s share price hit a fresh high of US$133.52. In its Q3 results, released in mid-November, SQM reported US$1.1 billion in net income for the quarter, and US$1.63 billion in gross profit. Most recently, SQM announced an interim dividend of US$3.08 per share.
Albemarle is a lithium giant that produces lithium, bromine and catalyst solutions at operations around the world. It has a 49 percent interest in the company whose subsidiary, Talison Lithium, owns and runs the Greenbushes mine, as well as a 60 percent interest in Mineral Resources' (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) Wodgina mine. Both of these are hard-rock lithium mines in Western Australia. The company runs the Silver Peak lithium mine in Nevada, which it calls the only producing lithium mine in North America; it also creates high-quality lithium products. Its most significant lithium operations are at Chile’s Salar de Atacama.
On June 13, Albemarle inaugurated its third chemical conversion plant in Chile, which it said should double its lithium production, as well as lower water consumption by 30 percent per MT. At the end of August, Albemarle shared plans to create two global business units, one of which will focus on lithium. The company expects the units to be active as of January 1, 2023.
Albemarle received US$150 million on October 19 to help fund a commercial-scale lithium concentrator facility in North Carolina; the money came as part of the new US battery supply chain grant program. A week later, the company acquired Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials, which owns a lithium conversion facility that can convert 25,000 MT of lithium carbonate equivalent per year.
News continued for the company, which shared its third quarter results, including a gain of 318 percent in net lithium sales over 2021. On November 9, the company announced it was investing up to US$540 million into its bromine operations in Arkansas, US. The news drove its share price significantly, bringing it to a year-to-date high of US$325.38 on November 11. Days later, the company announced it had hired Sean O’Hollaren as chief external affairs officer.
Albemarle announced on December 13 that it will establish the Albemarle Technology Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has acquired a place at which to do so. The company is investing US$180 million in the facility, which will be “a world-class facility designed for novel materials research, advanced process development, and acceleration of next-generation lithium products to market.”
Tearlach Resources has spent the year building up a portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario’s Thunder Bay area.
After trading relatively flatly through the end of August, the company saw huge gains in the last four months of the year. The firm released a corporate update on September 19 that discusses the NI 43-101 technical report for its Savant project, as well as its option agreement to acquire 100 percent of the Ferland project. Later that month, Tearlach signed option agreements to acquire 100 percent of both the Wesley and the Harth lithium projects.
December also brought significant news for the lithium company. On December 5, Tearlach announced further acquisitions, this time the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in Pakwan and Margot Lake in the Electric Avenue region.
“Adding to an already exciting portfolio, the Pakwan and the Margot are located in the most prolific lithium mining trends in the Americas,” CEO Ray Strafehl commented in a release. “The Projects are in a region with multiple discoveries, favourable geology, proven metallurgy, and most importantly, on-trend and next to one of the highest-grade lithium projects in the Americas.”
Tearlach’s most recent news came on December 8 with the appointment of Morgan Legstrom as CEO and director of the company. Its share price hit a year-to-date high of C$2.25 on December 15.
Nevada Sunrise Metals, which underwent a name change from Nevada Sunrise Gold in September, wholly owns two lithium projects, the Gemini and Jackson Wash assets, which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Nevada. According to Nevada Sunrise, the Lida Valley basin shares similar geography to the nearby Clayton Valley basin, where Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak lithium mine is located. In addition to its lithium properties, the company owns 100 percent of the Coronado VMS project, 20 percent of the Kinsley Mountain gold project and 15 percent of both the Treasure Box copper project and the Lovelock Mine cobalt project.
In Q1, Nevada Sunrise Metals saw little movement, even as it commenced exploration at Gemini. It wasn’t until the company shared its first drill results on April 18 that its share price broke above C$0.10, jumping from C$0.08 to C$0.14 overnight. Further exploration results at the project, including 1,101 parts per million lithium over 730 feet, continued to drive its share price higher.
After rising through May and early June, the company’s share price hit an H1 high of C$0.36 on June 10 off the back of June 6 exploration results showing 327.7 milligrams of lithium per liter of water over 220 feet, as well as private placement news. In late July, Nevada Sunrise received an exploration permit for Gemini that increased the number of boreholes at the project to 12, six of which were planned for a Phase 2 drilling program at the project. The company’s share price spiked significantly, from C$0.22 on August 23 to C$0.38 on August 30, a new year-to-date high for the company, although it did not release news during that time period.
Phase 2 drilling commenced in mid-October and has two objectives: to test lithium-bearing brine and sediments at greater depths compared to previous exploration, and to test the width of a previously identified lithium-bearing zone. In November, Nevada Sunrise brought on Willem Duyvesteyn as a metallurgical consultant. Most recently, on December 6, the company received preliminary geochemical analyses for one of the boreholes at Gemini; results show that it has intersected lithium-bearing sediment.
Tyranna Resources (ASX:TYX) was previously focused on gold and nickel, but pivoted this year to lithium. After acquiring 80 percent of Angolan Minerals in May, Tyranna now owns the Namibe lithium project in the Giraul pegmatite field in Angola.
Although Tyranna’s share price performed relatively flatly early in 2022 — staying around AU$0.006 — the company’s acquisition of the Namibe project began driving it upwards, and shares of Tyranna have steadily moved higher over the course of the year. The company released an update on exploration in early August, sharing that Angolan Minerals had completed a Phase 1 exploration program that included 50 samples. In late August, results from the exploration revealed an average grade of 3.21 percent lithium oxide between the samples, with a high point of 9.74 percent.
Tyranna’s share price hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.056 on September 11, the day before it revealed its plan for a maiden drilling program at Namibe’s Muvero prospect. The company anticipated that it would be complete by the end of November. However, on November 7, the company released early findings from the first three drill cores at the site — although one core did show visible spodumene, some of the drilling was not intersecting what the company had anticipated based on its preliminary exploration. Tyranna changed its drill program in response to these results, with its share price dropping from AU$0.042 to AU$0.032 overnight.
Tyranna completed the revised drill program on December 6, sharing that assays should be available in February 2023. So far, drilling has confirmed the presence of lithium below surface, and Tyranna has said the information gained from the program will be used to plan its optimized follow-up drilling in 2023. This news caused its share price to drop again, falling from AU$0.032 to AU$0.025 by December 7. Although Q4 has been less positive for Tyranna, it is still up significantly year-to-date.
Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) is an exploration company looking for metals that will help move the world towards net-zero emissions. The company is focused on lithium and copper projects in South America, and in Australia it has the Cloud Nine kaolin-halloysite project. Its lithium projects are the Salinas pegmatite project in Brazil and the Catamarca pegmatite project in Argentina.
In late March, Latin Resources discovered high lithium grades during exploration at Salinas, causing its share price to soar over the next two weeks. The company released assays from the project with a peak grade of 3.22 percent lithium hydroxide; shares moved from AU$0.06 the day of the release to AU$0.22 by April 6, a year-to-date high. As Q2 progressed, Latin Resources moved lower.
In early October, the company announced a new discovery at the Colina prospect after drill results showed multiple high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites. November brought news that Latin Resources was back on the ground in Argentina to recommence field work at the Catamarca project, and the company shared details on what its next steps at the project will look like.
Its two most recent pieces of news were both related to the Salinas project. The company received further metallurgical test work results, reporting recovery improvements since the last batch, with an average of 80.5 percent lithium oxide grading 6.6 percent. On December 6, Latin Resources released the maiden resource for the Corina deposit, with indicated and inferred resources totalling 13.3 million MT at 1.2 percent lithium oxide.
Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5) is another ASX company that recently pivoted to lithium. The company has an option to earn up to 70 percent in the Pontax lithium project in Quebec, which it has focused on exploring in the latter half of 2022. Cygnus also has the Mitsumis lithium project in Quebec, as well as the Bencubbin polymetallic and Stanley gold projects in Australia.
In late September, Cygnus acquired 30 kilometers of strike length at which samples have graded up to 2.8 percent lithium oxide. The new land is adjacent to Pontax. October 4 saw the appointment of David Southam to the company's board of directors; he was recently recognized as Mining CEO of the Year for ASX-listed companies. As of November 1, he became a non-executive director, and in February 2023 he will become a managing director. The company’s share price rose significantly the day of this news, jumping from AU$0.25 to AU$0.37, and continued to climb through October.
On October 13, Cygnus announced it would be raising AU$6.3 million to advance Pontax through the use of fully paid ordinary shares priced at AU$0.73 each. As of November 8, diamond drilling at Pontax had commenced, with 10,000 meters planned for the maiden drill program. The company’s share price reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.60 on November 14.
The first results from the diamond drilling came on November 29. According to the company, the “first two holes drilled at Pontax confirm a 75m-thick pegmatitebearing zone, with multiple stacked spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes.” Due to the positive results seen from the drilling, the company has completed an AU$8 million private placement with the purpose of rapid exploration, with more drill rigs being mobilized in January and February.
FAQs for investing in lithium
How much lithium is on Earth?
While we don't know how much total lithium is on Earth, the US Geological Survey estimates that global reserves stand at 22 billion MT. Of that, 9.2 billion MT are located in Chile, and 5.7 billion MT are in Australia.
Where is lithium mined?
Lithium is mined throughout the world, but the two countries that produce the most are Australia and Chile. Australia's lithium comes from primarily hard-rock deposits, while Chile's comes from lithium brines. Chile is part of the Lithium Triangle alongside Argentina and Bolivia, although those two countries have a lower annual output.
Rounding out the top five lithium-producing countries behind Australia and Chile are China, Argentina and Brazil.
What is lithium used for?
Lithium has a wide variety of applications. While the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and other tech have been making waves, it is also used in pharmaceuticals, ceramics, grease, lubricants and heat-resistant glass. Still, it is largely the electric vehicle industry that is boosting demand.
Is lithium a good investment?
The lithium price has seen huge success over the past year, and many stocks are up alongside that. It's up to investors to decide if it's time to get in on the market, or if they’ll try to wait for a dip.
A wide variety of analysts are bullish on the market as electric vehicles continue to prosper, and lithium demand from that segment alone is expected to continue to rise. These experts believe the lithium story's strength will continue over the next decades as producers struggle to meet rapidly growing demand.
How to invest in lithium?
Unlike many commodities, investors cannot physically hold lithium due to its dangerous properties. However, those looking to get into the lithium market have many options when it comes to how to invest in lithium.
Lithium stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. If you’re looking to diversify instead of focusing on one stock, there is the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the metal. Experienced investors can also look at lithium futures.
How to buy lithium stocks?
Lithium stocks can be found globally on various exchanges. Through the use of a broker or an investing service such as an app, investors can purchase individual stocks and ETFs that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a lithium stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
It's also important for investors to keep their goals in mind when choosing their investing method. There are many factors to consider when choosing a broker, as well as when looking at investing apps — a few of these include the broker or app's reputation, their fee structure and investment style.
Winsome Resource (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its drill hole AD-22-005 and provide an update on its ongoing diamond drilling program at its 100 per cent-owned Adina project in Quebec, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
Assays from Adina drill hole AD-22-005 show impressive lithium mineralisation, recording 1.34% Li2O over 107.6m
Includes exceptionally high-grade intersections of up to 2.21% Li2O over 30.0m from 41.0m to 71.0m (AD-22-005)
Additional significant mineralised pegmatite interval intercepted reporting 1.08% Li2O over 30.0m from 147.0m to 177.0m (AD-22-005).
More assays on visual lithium mineralisation in core will be reported to the market in the next a couple of weeks
Comes on back of recent drilling identifying impressive extension of main pegmatite body strike length to 620m with further extension expected
Spodumene pegmatites appear to follow a large and continuous gravity low anomaly, leaving it open in all directions.
Drilling program at Adina extended significantly from 5,000m to more than 20,000m
Despite initial delays in receiving assays due to high volumes being received by laboratories in Canada, the Company is satisfied assay results for drill hole AD-22-05, shown in figures 1 ,3 and 4 below, confirm previous visual estimates of lithium mineralisation (see ASX announcement dated 1 November 2022).
Assays received from the SGS Laboratory in Sudbury, Ontario, confirm the following significant lithium intercepts in drill hole AD-22-005:
1.34% Li2O over 107.6m from 2.3m to 109.9m, including:
1.52% Li2O over 20.7m from 2.3m to 23.0m
2.21% Li2O over 30.0m from 41.0m to 71.0m
1.05% Li2O over 26.5m from 71.0m to 97.5m
0.96% Li2O over 6.9m from 103.0m to 109.9m
0.70% Li2O over 52.1m from 124.9m to 177.0m, including:
1.08% Li2O over 30.0m from 147.0m to 177.0m
A full list of assays can be found in Appendix 3 below.
WINSOME RESOURCES MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“It is fantastic to see these impressive levels of lithium mineralisation in drill hole AD-22-005 which provide proof of the Company’s previous visual estimates of mineralisation. Having an average of 1.34% Li2O for over100mofpegmatite from surface speaks of a world-class lithium project and paves the way for the much expanded drill program we now have planned at Adina. It is also very encouraging for the other impressive pegmatite intersections and visual estimates from drilling of subsequent holes up until the Christmas break. We look forward to releasing these assays to the market as soon as they become available.
Adina drilling update
As of 18 December 2022, the Company had completed 3,860m of NQ diamond core drilling across 20 holes with a large body of mineralised pegmatite being defined over a strike length of 550m, and down to 250m from surface.
The mineralised pegmatite body presents an indicative average true thickness of approximately 50m, dipping down about 60 degrees in. This pegmatite body, identified as the Jamar prospect, remains open at depth and along strike, where it appears to follow a large and continuous gravity low anomaly, suggesting it could possibly extend further east and west by approximately 1km. Numerous other gravity lows and target anomalies within the Adina project area remain to be tested throughout 2023.
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
