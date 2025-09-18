Decade Resources Reports Expanded Exploration at the North Mitchell Property, Golden Triangle, BC

Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC,OTC:DECXF) ("Decade" or the "Company") reports further exploration due to the positive results from a recent reconnaissance program on the North Mitchell Property, located approximately 7 km north of Newmont's Brucejack Mine and east of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap deposit in the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

The combined number of ounces of reported gold within 8 deposits situated in 3 directions around the North Mitchell Property (measured, indicated + inferred) is estimated at 201.67 million oz+/- as follows:

  1. KSM's Iron Cap deposit is located within 2 km, with a combined resource of 36.1 million oz Au
  2. KSM's Snowfield deposit is located within 2.9 km, with a combined resource 34.9 million oz Au
  3. KSM's Kerr, Sulphurets, Mitchell deposits, total a combined 88.3 million oz Au, located 8.8 km, 5.5 km & 3.6 km from North Mitchel respectively
  4. Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek deposit is within 5 km, with a combined 27.87 million oz Au
  5. Newmont's Brucejack & Valley of Kings deposits are within 6.4 km, with a combined 14.5 million+ oz Au (one of the highest grade gold mines in the world

These estimates do not include the hundreds of millions of reported ounces of silver and billions of pounds of copper included within these deposits.

Disclaimer: The above information has been obtained from available public sources and is being used for reference purposes only. There is no guarantee that the North Mitchell property hosts any mineralization similar to the above deposits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/266953_926fa7be14b78bd8_001.jpg

View down the Mitchell Creek Valley from the property showing 3 deposits: Snowfield Deposit upper left, Mitchell Deposit adjacent to the Snowfield and Iron Cap to the upper right.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/266953_926fa7be14b78bd8_001full.jpg

Expanded Exploration Program
Based on the positive results obtained in the reconnaissance program, the 2025 field program will be expanded to carry out detailed sampling of the gossanous base metal bearing outcrop to:

  • Determine the width of the zone.
  • Trace the strike length of this zone.
  • Determine the gold-silver tenor of this mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/266953_926fa7be14b78bd8_002.jpg

Another photo showing gossanous outcrops in the fore ground on the North Mitchell property with the above mentioned deposits in the back ground down Mitchell Creek.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/266953_926fa7be14b78bd8_002full.jpg

Geological Context
The North Mitchell Property is underlain by Hazelton Group volcanic and intrusive rocks and cut by north-south trending structures interpreted to be splays of the Brucejack Fault. The presence of sphalerite- and galena-bearing quartz veins, iron-oxide alteration, and nearby porphyritic intrusives suggests the potential for an epithermal Au-Ag system with a porphyry source — similar to systems that host nearby Iron Cap and Brucejack deposits.

President's Comment
"Due to the positive results from our reconnaissance program that has identified a highly prospective target area at North Mitchell, the Company has decided to expand our exploration," said Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources. "Based on my knowledge obtained in the early 1970's while exploring the valley area, it was decided that the combination of veining, alteration, and sulfide mineralization significantly advanced our understanding of the property. We are eager continue exploration and await the assays from our initial sampling."

Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

