Decade Resources Announces Termination of Sale of Interests in Red Cliff and Premier East Properties to Mabel Ventures Inc.

Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC,OTC:DECXF) ("Decade" or the "Company") announces that Mabel Ventures Inc. ("Mabel") has provided the Company with a notice of termination in connection with the previously announced arm's length transaction (the "Transaction") between Mabel and the Company pursuant to a definitive purchase agreement dated August 5, 2025 (the "Agreement"). The Transaction was previously announced in a press release dated August 6, 2025.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Decade agreed to sell to Mabel a 65% interest in the Red Cliff property and a 100% interest in the Premier East property, both located in the Skeena mining division of British Columbia.

The Company had received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Transaction. The Transaction was terminated by Mabel due to permitting issues relating to the Red Cliff property.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Decade is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. The Company holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration, ranging from grassroots to advanced projects, all located in the Golden Triangle area of northwestern British Columbia.

For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

