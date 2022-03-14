Emerging Technology Investing News
Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm. Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 9, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022 inclusive . Investors suffering losses on their Meta investments are encouraged to contact ...

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 9, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB ) securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Meta investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action.

On July 28, 2021, Meta held a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results, during which Chief Financial Officer, David Wehner, stated that the Company "continue[s] to expect increased ad targeting headwinds in 2021 from regulatory and platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, which we expect to have a more significant impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $14.96 to close at $358.32 per share on July 29, 2021.

Then, on October 25, 2021, Meta held a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results, during which management stated that the iOS changes led to two challenges: "One is that the accuracy of our ads targeting decreased, which decreased the cost of driving outcomes for our advertisers. And the other is that measuring those outcomes became more difficult."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $12.88 to close at $315.81 per share on October 26, 2021.

Then, on February 2, 2022, after the market closed, Meta announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 financial results, including earnings per share of $3.67, below estimates of $3.84 earnings per share. The Company also expected first quarter 2022 revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, below analysts' expectations of $30.25 billion. During a related earnings call, the Company disclosed that Apple's iOS privacy changes had negatively impacted Meta's advertising business.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $85.24, or 26.4%, to close at $237.76 per share on February 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Meta securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 9, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CRNC, CABA and FB - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. with Losses of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 9, 2022.

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASTR, AFRM and FB

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

FB SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors with $2 Million in Losses to Contact the Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) investors with over $2 million in losses to submit your losses now . A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 – Feb. 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FB
Contact An Attorney Now: FB@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

BlackBerry Radar and ISAAC Team Up to Help Trucking Companies Improve Asset Utilization and Fleet Visibility

Titanium Transportation Group becomes first fleet to utilize new option

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and ISAAC Instruments a leading driver-centric fleet management solution provider, today announced that BlackBerry Radar has been integrated within the ISAAC Open Platform delivering more value in a comprehensive fleet management solution for commercial fleets. Fleet managers will now have an aggregate view of current tractor and trailer operations in a single console, enabling them to better manage and automate their dispatch operations, driver messaging and hours of service compliance.

Keep reading... Show less

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2022

Attention Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta Platforms, Inc.") (NASDAQ: FB) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022 .

