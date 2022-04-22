Life Science NewsInvesting News

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive have until June 14, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Ortmann v. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. No. 22-cv-02185 . Commenced on April 15, 2022, the Aurinia class action lawsuit charges Aurinia and certain of its top executive ...

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until June 14, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Ortmann v. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. , No. 22-cv-02185 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on April 15, 2022, the Aurinia class action lawsuit charges Aurinia and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Aurinia class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here . You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com . Lead plaintiff motions for the Aurinia class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 14, 2022.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. Aurinia's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

The Aurinia class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, Aurinia had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS' commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, Aurinia had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) thus, Aurinia's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022. On this news, Aurinia's common share price fell by more than 24%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Aurinia class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Aurinia class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Aurinia class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Aurinia class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearly $2 billion for investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

Aurinia Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Class : Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) securities between May 7, 2021 and February 26, 2022, for violates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and the People's Republic of China. The Company's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

If you would like more information about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s misconduct, click here .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE: ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THEFOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

TO VIEW OUR COMPLAINT, PLEASE CLICK HERE

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:JUNE 6, 2022
CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121375

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 14, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ERIC, GRAB and ABBV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

ERIC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-loss-submission-form?prid=26283&wire=1
GRAB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=26283&wire=1
ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26283&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×