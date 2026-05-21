DDC Acquires 200 Bitcoin, Lifting Total Holdings to 2,583 BTC; Per-Share Bitcoin Exposure Increases Without Dilution

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) ("DDC" or the "Company"), a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company, today announced the acquisition of 200 Bitcoin ("BTC"), bringing total holdings to 2,583 BTC. Bitcoin per 1,000 DDC shares increased by 8.4% to 0.0543. The transaction places DDC among the top 30 publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders worldwide.
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DDC Acquired 200 BTC, Now Holds 2,583 BTC
Bitcoin Purchase Highlights
- BTC Acquired: 200 BTC
- Total Bitcoin Holdings: 2,583 BTC
- Average Cost per Bitcoin: approximately $79,496
- BTC Yield (Year-to-Date): 36.6%
- BTC per 1,000 Shares: 0.054299
"An accretive financing only creates value when it is followed by an accretive deployment," said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer of DDC Enterprise. "Today's purchase closes that loop: capital previously raised above our Bitcoin net asset value, deployed today into more Bitcoin, with no new shares issued. The result is more Bitcoin backing every DDC share than yesterday."
DDC plans to continue accumulating Bitcoin over the weeks and months ahead. The size and timing of each transaction will be guided by available liquidity and balance sheet capacity rather than short-term price movements.
About DDC Enterprise Limited
DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) is a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company. The Company operates a portfolio of leading Asian food brands generating $39.2 million in fiscal year 2025 revenue with first positive Adjusted EBITDA, and holds one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries among NYSE American-listed consumer companies. DDC continues to invest in operating business growth alongside its disciplined Bitcoin treasury accumulation. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz .
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, the Company and its management's view of market conditions and outlook, and the Company's goals, strategy and future activity. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov . It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.
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Media & Investor Contacts
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Orange Group | Yujia Zhai
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