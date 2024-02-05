Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Laboratory Results

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on preliminary laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Preliminary petrgraphical results on samples from deep permeable zone completed
  • Clay rims identified that have preserved porosity in highly pressured deep zone
  • Analogies with high productivity deep Permian section of the Perth Basin

On 18 January 2024, Elixir announced petrophysical log information detailing the permeable sands in Daydream-2 intersected between 4,200 and 4,220 metres, from which gas flowed without stimulation. Elixir is pleased to provide further laboratory derived information about these permeable zones.

Petrographical analysis of cuttings samples from the sand interval shown on the log below have identified clay coatings (rims) around individual quartz grains. It is interpreted that these clay rims assist in the preservation of primary porosity at these depths by reducing the post depositional cementation. Without such features, sandstones at such depths typically cannot flow without stimulation, which results in higher costs and reduced recoveries per well.

It is Elixir’s understanding that this is the first time that these clay rims, which are also recognised in the relatively recently discovered highly productive deep Permian sections of the Perth Basin, have been identified in Queensland at depths below 4,200 metres where primary porosities are preserved above 12%. Again, this has great significance for the Grandis Gas Project, where previous low-side cut-offs of the gas contingent resource were limited to 4,200 metres.

It is Elixir’s preliminary geological theory that this clay rim coating affect arises due to the location of the sandstones on a transient marine/shoreline border in Permian times.

Below is a photomicrograph of a quartz grain interpreted to be from Sand 3 in the Daydream-2 permeable zone. The clay rim coating is clearly shown encapsulating the quartz grain and inhibiting the post depositional cementation. For comparison, an AWE published photomicrograph on Senecio- 3 (the Waitsia discovery well) is also shown. Whilst the grainsize is larger in scale, the similar clay rim is clearly noted. This sand grain at Senecio-3 is at a depth 3,177 metres.

Daydream-2 (Taroom Trough) and Senecio-3 (Perth Basin) Clay Rims Comparison

Whilst the depth of the Waitsia reservoir at the Senecio-3 location is more than 1,000 metres shallower than the permeable zone in Daydream-2, the reservoir pressure in the latter has now been determined to be 9,400 psia - which is 80% higher than the former. All things being equal, higher pressures mean a materially higher ultimate gas recovery per well and hence more favourable economics.

Diagnostic Fracture Injection Testing (DFIT) and stimulation simulation of the deep permeable zone, in addition to the overlying coals and tighter sand zones, will commence fairly soon. The extent of the Daydream-2 permeable zone in ATP 2044 – and across the broader Taroom Trough – is currently unknown. Evaluating this possible extent will be a key feature of Elixir’s - and likely other Operators’ – programs in the future. This will be in addition to de-risking the thick pervasive, gas-charged and over-pressured tight sandstone and coal formations.

The DFTI and stimulation program will follow once a coil tubing unit has cleaned out the Daydream-2 cased hole and replaced the heavy suspension fluid mud with a clean completion fluid.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (" Charbone " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company for gross proceeds of $849,622 (the " Offering "). A total of 16,992,440 Units were issued pursuant to the closing of the Offering.

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

oil barrel and price chart with 2024 overlay

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2024

Energy is the lifeline of global economic growth, today and into the future. While renewables are steadily gaining market share, oil and gas continue to dominate the energy sector.

Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in 2023 and what’s expected for 2024.

Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Previous Announcements

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) , ( OTC:CHHYF ) , ( FWB:K47) (“ Charbone ” or the “ Company ”) is announcing updated information concerning the $300,000 secured convertible debentures with an arm’s length investor FINEXCORP (the “ Debentures ”) and services agreements signed with Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“ Proactive ”) and Investing News Network (“ INN ”).

Concerning the Debentures, announced on August 31, 2023, Charbone has agreed with the holder to the change of the maturity date from March 1, 2025 to March 30, 2025. All the other terms of the Debentures would stay the same and will be issued upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Elixir Energy
Altech – Excellent Progress on ABS60 60kWh Cerenergy® Battery Prototypes

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Paresis Gold Project in Namibia

Atico Reports High Grade Intercepts up to 4.45m of 5.17% Cu, 10.47g/t Au and 4.90m of 9.35% Cu, 2.94 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

×