Datametrex Announces Disposition of Shares of New World Solutions Inc.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Datametrex Announces Disposition of Shares of New World Solutions Inc.

Datametrex Announces Disposition of Shares of New World Solutions Inc.

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the sale by the Company, through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange, of an aggregate of 4,570,000 common shares ("Shares") of New World Solutions Inc. (CSE: NEWS) ("New World") at an average price of $0.02 per Share, for an aggregate proceeds of approximately $95,065 (the "Disposition").

Prior to the Disposition, Datametrex held 11,500,000 Shares of New World, representing approximately 11.14% of New World's outstanding common shares. After the Disposition, Datametrex holds 6,930,000 Shares of New World representing approximately 6.71% of New World's outstanding common shares, representing a decrease of 4.43% on an undiluted basis.

The Shares disposed of pursuant to the Disposition were sold for investment purposes. The remaining Shares owned by the Company are held for investment purposes. The Company may, depending on price, market conditions or other conditions or factors it considers relevant from time to time, increase or decrease its ownership over Shares or other securities of New World through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

The above referenced Early Warning Report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca under Datametrex's issuer profile. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Charles Park, CEO, Email: cpark@datametrex.com, Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 203.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information:

Charles Park, CFA
Chief Executive Officer & Director
cpark@datametrex.com
(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210150

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Desktop Metal Inc. Class ADMNYSE:DM
DM
The Conversation (0)
Datametrex Mourns the Passing of Board Member, Hon. James Peterson, PC.

Datametrex Mourns the Passing of Board Member, Hon. James Peterson, PC.

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is sad to announce the passing of the Honourable James Scott Peterson, PC., a cherished member of the Company's Board of Directors since July 28, 2020. Hon. James Peterson passed away on May 10, 2024, after significantly contributing to the company and broader community with his extensive legal and political expertise.

The Hon. Peterson, a former Member of Parliament for Willowdale, Minister of International Trade, Secretary of State, and a respected legal professional, brought a wealth of experience to the Company. His time with the Company was marked by significant contributions, particularly in shaping strategic initiatives that align with global trade policies and corporate governance standards. Before joining the board, Hon. Peterson had a distinguished career in politics and law, tirelessly advocating for economic prosperity and the advancement of trade policies that have made a lasting impact on Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O and 71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O at CV5

122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O and 71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O at CV5

May 16, 2025 – Sydney, Australia

Highlights
  • Continued strong lithium mineralization over wide intervals from infill drilling at CV5.
    • 122.5 m at 1.42% Li 2 O , including 35.8 m at 2.15% Li 2 O (CV24-405).
    • 71.4 m at 1.57% Li 2 O , including 14.2 m at 3.15% Li 2 O (CV24-435).
    • 68.7 m at 1.56% Li 2 O and 22.5 m at 1.04% Li 2 O (CV24-414).
    • 74.9 m at 1.28% Li 2 O , including 28.1 m at 2.28% Li 2 O (CV24-423A).
    • 53.0 m at 1.22% Li 2 O , including 25.0 m at 1.65% Li 2 O (CV24-450).
  • The focus of the 2024 winter drilling at CV5 was to support an upgrade in mineral resource confidence, from the inferred category to the indicated category, targeting release in Q3 2024 inclusive of a maiden CV13 resource.
  • Multiple holes remain to be reported targeting the newly discovered high-grade zone at CV13, with the Company to report the assay results as soon as they are received in the coming weeks.
  • 38,887 m (111 holes) remain to be reported from the 2024 winter drill program – 27,611 m (67 holes) at CV5, and 11,276 m (44 holes) at CV13.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the next batch of core assay results for drill holes completed in 2024 at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec . The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred 1 , is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all‑weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wisconsin-Based Evology Manufacturing Adopts Digital Sheet Metal Forming Technology from Desktop Metal

Wisconsin-Based Evology Manufacturing Adopts Digital Sheet Metal Forming Technology from Desktop Metal

  • Evology is an ITAR-registered full-service contract manufacturer with 30+ years of experience using traditional and additive manufacturing to serve some of the most innovative product companies in the world
  • The Figur G15 uses patented Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology to shape sheet metal on demand directly from a digital file without an expensive stamping press or custom tools, molds, and dies
  • Parts off the Figur G15 can typically be produced within a day or two. After setup, even very large parts have cycle times under one hour
  • Evology purchased a Figur G15 system in Q1 and is now available to serve customers with the rapid production of sheet metal forms for specified gauges of cold rolled steel and 6061 aluminum, with more materials in development
  • Sheet metal parts produced on the Figur G15 will be on display June 25-27 at RAPID + TCT, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, at the Los Angeles Convention Center

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM),a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced that it has installed four Figur G15 Pro systems featuring Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology to three manufacturers, including Evology Manufacturing in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515810266/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MeiraGTx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

MeiraGTx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

- Positive data from the Phase 1 AQUAx study in radiation-induced xerostomia (RIX) presented in an oral session at the American Academy of Oral Medicine 2024 annual meeting (AAOM) April 17-20, 2024

- Received $50 million milestone following initiation of the extension study for the Phase 3 LUMEOS clinical trial for botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec, formerly AAV-RPGR) for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Desktop Metal Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Desktop Metal Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $40.6 million, down less than 2% year over year
  • 1Q 2024 net loss of $(52.1) million, impacted by one-time noncash charges related to accelerated amortization and depreciation on certain intangible and fixed assets
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(13.6 million), a year-over-year improvement of 44%
  • Ongoing cost reduction efforts continue to yield improvements to adjusted EBITDA, gross margins, non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, and operating cash flow
  • Quarterly GAAP operating expenses declined 7% year over year. Quarterly non-GAAP operating expenses declined for nine consecutive quarters to $28.6 million, down 45% from the quarter before start of DM's cost reduction initiative
  • Continue to explore strategic alternatives for Desktop Metal's photopolymer portfolio to accelerate the path to positive adjusted EBITDA

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We started 2024 on a solid foot, despite persistent challenges across the capital investment backdrop, which has been a headwind to our overall demand function. The DM team has shown a continued ability to improve operational performance as we decrease our operating expenses for the ninth consecutive quarter," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Bonterra Signs Marketing Agreement with Westlake Capital

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Aluminum Investing

Rio Tinto Calls Force Majeure for Queensland Alumina Exports After Gas Supply Problems

Copper Investing

Iran Earmarks US$38 Million for Mining Infrastructure Development

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

×