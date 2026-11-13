Dan Simkowitz to Speak at Morgan Stanley's Asia Pacific Summit

Dan Simkowitz, Co-President of Morgan Stanley, will speak at Morgan Stanley's Asia Pacific Summit, which will be held in Singapore on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. Singapore Time.
Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.
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