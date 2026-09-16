Dakota Gold Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report highlights Dakota Gold's approach to health and safety, environmental stewardship, community engagement and corporate governance as the company advances its projects in the Homestake District of South Dakota. It also provides stakeholders with an update on the company's 2025 performance, ongoing initiatives and approach to responsible project development.

Jack Henris, CEO, President and Director of Dakota Gold, commented, "At Dakota Gold, being responsible from the start means making decisions today with the full life of the project in mind. As we advance Richmond Hill toward development, safety, environmental protection, reclamation and closure are being incorporated into our planning and engineering from the beginning. Just as important, we are building a company that is rooted in South Dakota and actively engaged in the communities where our employees live and work. Our 2025 Sustainability Report reflects that approach and our commitment to creating lasting value for the Black Hills and South Dakota for generations to come."

The full report is available at www.dakotagoldcorp.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/314642_e56ecf19543d28be_002.jpg

Photo: Dakota Gold's 2025 Sustainability Report. 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/314642_e56ecf19543d28be_002full.jpg

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is a responsible exploration and development company advancing the Richmond Hill Gold Project toward production as soon as 2029, while continuing to define and expand the high-grade underground gold resource potential at the Maitland Gold Project. Both projects are located on private land within the historic Homestake District of South Dakota, one of the most prolific gold mining regions in the United States.

Subscribe to Dakota Gold's e-mail list at www.dakotagoldcorp.com to receive the latest news and other Company updates.

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

For more information, please contact:

Jack Henris
CEO, President and Director
Tel: +1 605-717-2540

Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial and Development Officer
Tel: +1 778-655-9638

Carling Gaze
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 605-679-7429
Email: info@dakotagoldcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314642

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dakota Gold Corp.dcnyse:dcgold investing
DC
The Conversation (0)

Dakota Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Commences Maiden Drilling Program at Its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Commences Maiden Drilling Program at Its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Eagle... Keep Reading...
BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

Please note: It is important not to misrepresent by stating FOX Business is featuring your company. BTV is featuring your company on the FOX Business Channel.Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, July 11 at 5:00 PM EST and via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover... Keep Reading...
BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

BTV Spotlights: NevGold, Calian Group, Talisker Resources, Dakota Gold, Oreterra Metals, Titan Mining, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Osisko Development

Please note: It is important not to misrepresent by stating FOX Business is featuring your company. BTV is featuring your company on the FOX Business Channel.Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, July 11 at 5:00 PM EST and via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Canada Announce Upcoming Exploration and Drilling Plans for Summer 2026 at Preston Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Canada Announce Upcoming Exploration and Drilling Plans for Summer 2026 at Preston Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano Canada"), is planning a comprehensive 2026 exploration and drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Lake... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Corporate Update and Operational Update

Allied Critical Metals Announces Corporate Update and Operational Update

Key Highlights: Allied is fully funded for the next 12 months with over $45 million in cash liquidity. The Company secured a transformational U.S.$40 million financing and tungsten off-take agreement with U.S.$1,000/mtu floor price. First tungsten concentrate production targeted for Q4 2026,... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Drops Below US$4,300 as Fed Hikes Rates

The US Federal Reserve made its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday (September 16), opting to increase the target range to 3.75 to 4 percent in its first hike in more than three years. In a statement, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said that while the job market remains robust and economic... Keep Reading...
Jim Thorne, gold bars.

Jim Thorne: Gold Game Has Changed, Here's the New Roadmap

Jim Thorne, chief market strategist at Wellington-Altus, is cautioning investors that many economic ideas that worked in the past no longer apply in today's world. "I think gold is good, silver is good. And again, I think digital assets, or crypto, are ... a digital way to to manifest the same... Keep Reading...
Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals is a gold exploration company focused on its flagship Duquesne West project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Québec, Canada. Duquesne West is currently a 50/50 joint venture with a subsidiary of GlobeX Mining (TSX:GMX), with Emperor having the option of acquiring 100 percent. An... Keep Reading...
Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay

Keep Reading...

Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold is an exploration company focused on its flagship Strathy gold project in Ontario, Canada, which it acquired in June 2024. The project is located in the Temagami Greenstone Belt. Historical documents report six gold showings in the central portion of the project area.In August... Keep Reading...

VR Resources

VR Resources is an explorer working to advance a portfolio of projects in Nevada, US, and Ontario, Canada. In Nevada, it has the New Boston polymetallic project, the Bonita copper-gold project and the Amsel gold-silver project. VR Resources' Canadian projects include the Empire polymetallic... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BTV Explores: What Investors Should Look for in Mining Companies

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Related News

copper investing

Mirae Asset Launches Hong Kong's First Copper ETF

base metals investing

BTV Explores: What Investors Should Look for in Mining Companies

lithium investing

Lithium Argentina Closes US$180 Million Ganfeng Expansion Deal

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase