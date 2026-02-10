Dakota Gold Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 12,336,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 (the "Common Stock") in the United States (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2026 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to Dakota Gold from the Offering, before deducting expenses, will be approximately $75 million, or approximately $86.25 million if the Underwriters exercise the Option (as defined below) in full.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of Common Stock will be offered by the Company with BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank acting as lead book-running managers and Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Agentis Capital Markets (Financial Markets LP), H.C. Wainwright & Co., RBC Capital Markets and D. Boral Capital acting as co-managers (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Dakota Gold has also granted the Underwriters an option (the "Option") to purchase up to an additional 1,850,400 shares of Common Stock representing up to 15% of the number of shares of Common Stock to be sold pursuant to the Offering. The Option is exercisable for a period of 30 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement, dated February 9, 2026, between Dakota Gold and BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank, as representatives of the several Underwriters.

The Offering to the public in the United States is being made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offering in the United States will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the base prospectus may be obtained by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com or Scotia Capital Inc., 40 Temperance Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 1Y4, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by telephone at (212) 255-6854, or by email at us.ecm@scotiabank.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of Common Stock, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 49 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

For further information about Dakota Gold Corp., please contact:

Jack Henris
President and COO
Tel: +1 605-717-2540

Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 778-655-9638

Carling Gaze
VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 605-679-7429
Email: info@dakotagoldcorp.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR INFORMATION

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding the conduct of the Offering; the granting of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional shares; and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate," "expect" "plan," "likely," "believe," "intend," "forecast," "project," "estimate," "potential," "could," "may," "will," "would" or "should." These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

