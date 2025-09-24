Dakota Gold Announces Further Progress from the Richmond Hill 2025 Drill Campaign and Metallurgical Test Program

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a further 16 metallurgical drill holes included in its 2025 drill campaign for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or the "Project"). Dakota Gold currently has three drills operating at Richmond Hill and the Company expects to drill 27,500 meters (~90,000 feet) for the 2025 campaign using a combination of reverse circulation and core drilling.

Highlights from this update include:

  • Metallurgical drill holes continue to intercept higher gold grade than the average resource grade including drill hole RH25C-200 with 2.25 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 33.4 meters (75 gram meters) and RH25C-212 with 1.44 g/t Au over 20.6 meters (30 gram meters). These holes are two of many metallurgical drill holes reported from the north central Project area (Figure 1) that intercepted significantly higher-grade than the average measured and indicated resource grade of 0.463 g/t Au (0.0135 ounces per ton Au).
  • Forte Dynamics has been selected to conduct the metallurgical test work for the Feasibility Study expected for completion in early 2027. Forte Dynamics is a mining consulting firm focused on mine planning, metallurgical testing, and engineering design. Forte provides advanced research, testing, and analysis specifically tailored to optimize process design for heap leach projects.
  • The Company's core drilling is currently active in the northeast Project area where we expect assay results from expansion and infill of the higher-grade zones before the end of the year. The proposed infill and expansion drilling surrounding the intercept has the potential to add to the Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources based on prior drilling and current resources in the area. The mineralization in the northeast is only limited by drilling and remains open. The area is expected to be mined at the beginning of the mine plan as outlined in the July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow.

Jack Henris, President and COO of Dakota Gold, stated, "As the metallurgical drilling for the 2025 campaign is now complete, we are pleased to have formally engaged Forte Dynamics for the test work program. This program represents a critical step in advancing Richmond Hill toward feasibility and future development. It will provide the technical basis for process design, cost modeling, and permitting, thereby de-risking the Project and supporting informed decision-making by Dakota Gold's management and Board of Directors."

Dakota Gold is conducting core drilling at the northern portion of the Project area for the purposes of completing a Feasibility Study. The core drilling is designed to collect metallurgical samples for column testing, condemnation drilling beneath proposed site infrastructure for mine planning, infill drilling to upgrade the existing resource, and expansion drilling where the resource remains open. The drill core from all holes is systematically assayed for gold due to the significant halo of low-grade gold mineralization underlying much of the Project area. The drill results will inform both the oxide and sulfide resource updates for the Feasibility Study. In addition, the Company is also active with a reverse circulation drill to install monitor wells in support of environmental baseline data collection for permitting.

The group of assay results reported today in Figure 1 are from metallurgical drilling in the north central Project area. The drill results will refine the modelled boundaries and improve the precision of the geo-metallurgical model for the Feasibility and mine planning. In addition, the holes were designed to acquire samples for metallurgical tests ranging from low to high grade, various rock types, as well as oxide, transitional, and sulfide so that composites can be made for heap leach column tests.

Metallurgical test work update:

Dakota Gold has engaged Forte Dynamics, Inc. ("Forte Dynamics") to conduct a comprehensive metallurgical testing program for the Richmond Hill Gold Project. The purpose of this program is to characterize the metallurgical behavior of oxide ores and to define process design criteria supporting heap leaching as the primary extraction method. The results will directly inform feasibility-level engineering, project economics, and permitting.

The proposed scope of work includes:

  • Ore Characterization & Preliminary Testing: Mineralogical, geochemical, and comminution analyses across master composite samples.
  • Column Leach Testing: Detailed evaluation of crush size, leach kinetics, reagent consumption, and permeability under compaction to determine optimal heap leach parameters.
  • Comminution & Crushing Studies: Development of a process model, trade-off studies, and recovery projections to establish circuit design and cost estimates.
  • Process Optimization & Recovery: Bench-scale Merrill-Crowe recovery trials to establish gold and silver recovery efficiencies.
  • Deleterious Elements & Environmental Testing: Assessment of copper, preg-robbing potential, acid generation potential, and leachate chemistry to support permitting and environmental compliance.

The metallurgical testing program is scheduled for Q4 2025 - Q3 2026, with staged testing and reporting milestones throughout. Forte Dynamics has allocated a specialized team of metallurgical, mining, and process engineers led by a Qualified Person to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/267642_76e9c61a4437f9e9_002.jpg

Figure 1. Plan Map of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill 2025 Drill Campaign Highlighted Drill Results in North Central Project Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/267642_76e9c61a4437f9e9_002full.jpg

Table 1. Richmond Hill Drill Results (Metric / Imperial)1,2,3,4

Hole # From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Interval (m) Grade
(g/t) 		g x m From
(ft) 		To
(ft) 		Interval
(ft) 		Grade
(oz/ton) 		Program
RH25C-191 44.3 49.7 5.4 0.67 4 145.5 163.2 17.7 0.020 Metallurgical

55.3 59.2 3.9 1.18 5 181.4 194.1 12.7 0.034

66.9 94.2 27.2 0.76 21 219.6 309.0 89.4 0.022
RH25C-196 4.0 18.3 14.3 0.81 12 13.0 60.0 47.0 0.024 Metallurgical

28.3 49.5 21.2 0.81 17 93.0 162.5 69.5 0.024
RH25C-197 3.4 9.4 6.0 0.68 4 11.0 30.7 19.7 0.020 Metallurgical

44.6 47.9 3.3 0.98 3 146.2 157.1 10.9 0.028

119.9 121.3 4.7 0.83 4 393.5 398.0 15.4 0.024
RH25C-198 85.6 94.9 9.2 0.82 8 281.0 311.2 30.2 0.024 Metallurgical

101.7 107.4 5.8 1.16 7 333.5 352.4 18.9 0.034

130.9 139.9 9.1 0.89 8 429.3 459.0 29.7 0.026

167.2 172.2 5.0 0.59 3 548.7 565.1 16.4 0.017
RH25C-199 20.8 28.1 7.2 0.78 6 68.4 92.1 23.7 0.023 Metallurgical

36.9 40.7 3.8 0.80 3 121.0 133.6 12.6 0.023
RH25C-200 15.1 18.1 3.0 0.84 3 49.5 59.5 10.0 0.025 Metallurgical

22.8 56.2 33.4 2.25 75 74.7 184.4 109.7 0.065

65.3 71.4 6.1 1.10 7 214.2 234.2 20.0 0.032
RH25C-202 23.0 39.2 16.2 1.68 27 75.4 128.6 53.2 0.049 Metallurgical

48.2 60.0 11.8 2.35 28 158.1 196.7 38.6 0.068
RH25C-203 19.9 31.1 11.2 0.83 9 65.2 102.0 36.8 0.024 Metallurgical

60.4 72.1 11.7 1.01 12 198.0 236.5 38.5 0.029
RH25C-205 42.5 58.4 15.9 0.63 10 139.5 191.7 52.2 0.018 Metallurgical
RH25C-208 32.2 40.4 8.2 1.09 9 105.6 132.6 27.0 0.032 Metallurgical

52.2 55.5 3.3 0.90 3 171.4 182.1 10.7 0.026

61.1 65.6 4.4 0.80 4 200.6 215.1 14.5 0.023
RH25C-210 24.4 32.3 7.9 1.91 15 80.2 106.0 25.8 0.056 Metallurgical

46.9 74.1 27.2 0.77 21 153.9 243.0 89.1 0.022

110.8 120.7 9.9 0.60 6 363.5 396.0 32.5 0.017
RH25C-212 31.3 52.0 20.6 1.44 30 102.8 170.5 67.7 0.042 Metallurgical

55.7 73.0 17.3 0.80 14 182.6 239.5 56.9 0.023

109.2 113.4 4.2 0.94 4 358.3 372.2 13.9 0.027
RH25C-213 71.7 82.8 11.2 0.72 8 235.2 271.8 36.6 0.021 Metallurgical

87.4 102.5 15.1 0.76 11 286.9 336.3 49.4 0.022

107.6 112.9 5.3 1.23 7 353.0 370.4 17.4 0.036

117.1 129.7 12.6 0.85 11 384.3 425.6 41.3 0.025

134.5 140.4 5.9 0.46 3 441.3 460.6 19.3 0.013
RH25C-214 57.2 61.4 4.2 0.57 2 187.6 201.4 13.8 0.017 Metallurgical
RH25C-216 59.7 72.8 13.0 0.91 12 196.0 238.8 42.8 0.027 Metallurgical

76.7 82.4 5.7 0.73 4 251.5 270.3 18.8 0.021

100.7 108.5 7.8 1.47 11 330.5 356.0 25.5 0.043
RH25C-223 55.5 77.5 22.0 1.10 24 182.0 254.3 72.3 0.032 Metallurgical

80.7 85.6 4.9 0.68 3 264.8 281.0 16.2 0.020

90.5 94.7 4.2 1.41 6 296.9 310.8 13.9 0.041

 

The table may contain rounding errors.

  1. Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); and gram meters ("g x m").
  2. True thickness unknown.
  3. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters.
  4. The July 7, 2025 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow has an open pit designed with 12.2m (40 ft) benches. The average grade for the Measured and Indicated mine plan is 0.566 g/t Au (0.017 oz/ton). A gram meter of 7 and above has been highlighted in the Table 1 based on the bench height and average grade.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

Subscribe to Dakota Gold's e-mail list at www.dakotagoldcorp.com to receive the latest news and other Company updates.

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

For more information, please contact:

Jack Henris
President and COO
Tel: +1 605-717-2540

Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 778-655-9638

Carling Gaze
VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 605-679-7429
Email: info@dakotagoldcorp.com

Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

James M. Berry, a Registered Member of SME and Vice President of Exploration of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding additional drilling, metallurgy and modeling; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources and potential for conversion of mineral resources into reserves; completion of a feasibility study, and/or permitting; our expectations regarding free cash flow and future financing, and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

All references to "$" in this communication are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267642

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dakota Gold Corp.DCNYSE:DCGold Investing
DC
The Conversation (0)

Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 40 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's JV Partner Orano Commences 6-7,000m Summer Drilling Program at the Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), recently commenced a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

Location Map of Preston Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Preston.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), will commence a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Closes Acquisition of Copper Property with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Closes Acquisition of Copper Property with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 17, 2025 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) announces that further to its news release dated August 29, 2024, and the TSX Venture Exchange's ("Exchange") conditional acceptance letter dated October 9, 2024, the Company has now closed the "related party" transaction subject to final Exchange approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from Precedence Research said: "The global nickel mining market size is calculated at USD 56.42 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 100.29 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 30.81 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD MillionBillion), with 2024 as the base year. The global nickel mining market size accounted for USD 53.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 56.42 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 100.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034." It continued: "North America is set for swift expansion in the nickel mining market owing to a heightened need for nickel in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy applications. The region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction fuels the demand for nickel, essential in EV battery production. Supported by favorable government policies, investments in sustainable mining methods, and advancements in mining technologies, North America stands as a pivotal player in the growing nickel mining sector on the global stage. The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market stands as a pivotal catalyst, driving a surge in nickel demand. Nickel's indispensable role in electric vehicle batteries positions it as a cornerstone element in this burgeoning market. Projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate a noteworthy 41% increase in global electric car sales, surpassing 3 million units in 2020, underscoring the heightened nickel consumption associated with the EV boom."   Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), FPX Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FPOCF) (TSX-V: FPX), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Calls

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares price targets for gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He also discusses the health of the US economy and shares concerns about the stock market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley.

Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has commenced its maiden drill program at its 100 percent owned Mount Hope project in New South Wales. The company’s managing director and CEO, Fergus Kiley, outlined the company’s exploration strategy, emphasising the geological significance of its targets.

“Looking for those key major continental structures that formed the (Cobar) Basin is really important. We've got three of them that run north-south through the entirety of our tenure," he explained. "And as I said, these structures already host existing, known, previously operating mines within our area. So being on these major structural trends, these north-south faults in our area, is really important. We've actively chosen these areas to explore from a geological context."

The program is focused on the Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Blue Heeler and Mount Solitary targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD)

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Wooden map of West Africa with labeled countries and capitals.

Mali Approves New Gold Deals Under Revised Code

Mali’s military government has approved a fresh round of mining agreements under its revised code.

On September 19, the country's Council of Ministers ratified seven exploitation and exploration agreements.

According to Reuters, the deals cover some of Mali's biggest gold operations, including Allied Gold’s (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) Sadiola project, B2Gold's (TSX:BTO,NYSE:BTG) Fekola mine, Resolute Mining’s (ASX:RSG,LSE:RSG) Syama site and Ganfeng Lithium's (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772) Bougouni lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
Traffic light showing green against a blue sky with clouds.

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) has secured final federal clearance to move forward with construction of its Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho.

The US Forest Service issued a conditional notice to proceed last week, confirming that the company has met all requirements outlined in its January 2025 record of decision.

“After 8 years of extensive permitting review and over $400 million invested, it is finally time for the Stibnite Gold Project to deliver for America,” said Jon Cherry, Perpetua's president and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

precious metals investing

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Graphite Investing

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project