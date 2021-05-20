Galan Lithium Added to the MSCI Global Index

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Australia Micro-Cap Index. Global market index provider MSCI, designed this index to measure the performance of the micro-cap segment of companies traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. The advantages on the … Continued









Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) Australia Micro-Cap Index.

Global market index provider MSCI, designed this index to measure the performance of the micro-cap segment of companies traded on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The advantages on the admission to the MSCI index for Galan are increased exposure to global institutions, broader exposure to worldwide investment markets, increased liquidity and further access to capital sources.

MSCI indexes are reviewed quarterly and rebalanced twice a year. Stocks are added or removed from an index by analysts within MSCI to ensure that the index still acts as an effective equity benchmark for the market it represents. The changes to the MSCI Global Micro-Cap Indexes will take place as of the close of business on 27 May 2021.

