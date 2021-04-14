Canbud’s Subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. Expands Their Product Development Pipeline

Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) provides update on subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. developmental pipeline and momentum to date.

Taste Great Complete Plant Protein with 100% Compostable Packaging

Canbud’s subsidiary – Empathy Plant Co. has recently submitted the first production order for its Complete Plant Protein product line scheduled to hit the market. Empathy Plant Co. has recently finalized the formulation for 8 additional flavours which are scheduled. The flavours include:

  • Strawberry & Cream
  • Chocolate Peanut Butter
  • Chocolate Hazelnut
  • Banana Bread
  • Peanut Butter & Jam
  • Pralines & Cream
  • Shamrock Shake
  • Chocolate Covered Strawberry

To recap, all Empathy Plant Co.’s Complete Plant Protein are plant-based, a blend of pea and hemp protein, have no artificial colouring or flavours, are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and especially free of any chalk-like taste. To further position the brand strongly in the market, all Empathy Plant Co. CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) offerings will showcase 100% compostable packaging (a first mover in the plant-based space), supporting the Company’s ecocentric approach, sensibility and brand messaging.

Additionally, Empathy Plant Co. has finalized the formulation for a new product offering called Green Energy Powder. This innovation provides an industry first converging a greens superfood complex with natural caffeine sources, aimed to support the needs and preferences of the brand’s 18-24 year old female target market.

Taste Great Plant-Based Energy and Natural Caffeine Drink

This innovation was developed based on insight collected by the R&D team, which perfectly supports Empathy Plant Co.’s ethos. The Green Energy Powder remains proprietary at this time, with further details to be released as development continues, featured in the following 3 flavours:

  • Natural
  • Mixed Berry
  • Strawberry Kiwi

Canbud’s CEO, Steve Singh comments: “The Empathy Plant Co. team is executing in a very timely and methodical manner and market conditions are primed for the new innovations and offerings. These developments push us closer to meaningful commercialization.”

The time of market release will be announced at a further date once production timelines are finalized.

Follow all Empathy Plant Co. developments by entering your email at empathyplantco.com or following on Instagram.com/empathyplantco.

About Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant-based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.

For further information, please contact:
or
Robert Tjandra, President and COO
Tel: 1 416 847 7312

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of the Corporation and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information includes information including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Corporation. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the CBD, psychedelics and vegan protein industries in general or (iii) risks generally associated with the Corporation’s business, as described in the Corporation’s public filings on SEDAR, which readers are encouraged to review in detail prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Corporation. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

