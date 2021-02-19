Canbud Distribution Corporation Announces 3.5M Private Placement Offering

Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 through the issuance of approximately 29,200,000 million units (“Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a “Common Share“) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.22 within 24 months of the closing of the Offering (the “Warrant Term“), provided, however that if the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) is $0.25 or greater per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any time after the closing date of the Offering, the Corporation may accelerate the Warrant Term such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 days following the date a press release is issued by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant terms.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation may pay a finders’ fee in accordance with the rules and policies of the CSE. The Corporation may close the Offering in one or more tranches. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital, business development and general corporate purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud Distribution Corp. is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of the Company and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information includes information including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the CBD, psychedelics and vegan protein industries in general; (iii) the inability of the Company to complete the Offering; (iv) the CSE not approving the Offering; or (v) risks generally associated with the Company’s business, as described in the Company’s public filings on SEDAR, which readers are encouraged to review in detail prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce that starting on March 15, 2021, its KOIOS™ nootropic beverage products will be sold in all 11 supermarket locations of Market of Choice, Inc. (“Market of Choice”), a chain of grocery stores in Oregon. With approximately 30 existing retailers of Koios beverages in Oregon (population 4.2 million), the addition of all five KOIOS™ flavours to the in-store offerings of Market of Choice in its 11 locations can further strengthen awareness and adoption of the Company’s products in the Oregon market. With approximately 135 stores also carrying Koios beverages in California and Washington State, this placement adds to the Company’s already strong presence on the west coast of the United States with a nationwide total of more than 4,000 stores that sell Koios products.

Market of Choice was founded in 1979 with a single location in Cottage Grove, Oregon under the name of Thriftway Market. After acquiring several other grocery stores which operated under the Price Chopper and PC Market banners, the Market of Choice identity was introduced in 2000 in response to demand from patrons for a greater selection of natural and organic products alongside conventional grocery offerings1. As of 2021, Market of Choice employs over 1,400 Oregonians and has locations in Ashland, Belmont, Bend, Cedar Mill, Corvallis, Delta Oaks, Franklin, Medford, West Linn, Willakenzie, and Willamette. Over 7,000 local products are sold at Market of Choice supermarkets in traditional grocery categories as well as homewares, beer and wine, and whole health2. In 2008 Market of Choice made local headlines for its decision to abandon plastic shopping bags at its checkouts, inspired by natural foods giant Whole Foods who also eliminated plastic bags from its stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom earlier in the same year3.

Matica Subsidiary RoyalMax Signs Supply Agreement with British Columbia

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax) has signed a Supply Agreement for Non-Medical Cannabis with the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which is the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis for the province.

“We are very pleased to be further expanding our distribution network and look forward to providing British Columbians with our premium craft cannabis,” stated Matica CEO, Boris Ziger. “We welcome the opportunity to introduce our OUESTTM brand of craft cannabis in British Columbia, a province that has always been at the forefront of cannabis culture in Canada.”

FinCanna Capital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $1.5 Million

FinCanna Management Will Subscribe for $750,000 of the Private Placement

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) is pleased to announce its intention to raise $1,500,000, by way of a non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.125 per Unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of FinCanna and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of FinCanna at an exercise price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement

TerrAscend Preannounces Strong 2020 Results – Full Year Net Sales of $198 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $60 Million

Fourth quarter net sales of $65 million representing growth of 28% quarter-over-quarter and 152% year-over-year

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $26 million representing growth of 46% quarter-over-quarter

Rivers Obtains Court Approval of the Arrangement with Canopy Growth

Canopy Rivers Inc. (” Rivers ” or the ” Company “) today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the ” Arrangement “) involving Canopy Growth Corporation (” Canopy Growth “) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), pursuant to which Rivers will transfer three portfolio assets to Canopy Growth in exchange for approximately $115 million in cash, approximately 3.65 million common shares of Canopy Growth, and the cancellation of all multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of Rivers held by Canopy Growth.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature. Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of these closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to be completed on or about February 23, 2021 . Further information about the Arrangement can be found in the Company’s management information circular in connection with the Arrangement, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile and www.canopyrivers.com/investors .

