Kite and Daiichi Sankyo to Expand YESCARTA ® Collaboration in Japan -- Kite, a Gilead Company, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited today announced that YESCARTA ® a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, will be available to patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas in Japan through the first treatment center now authorized by Daiichi Sankyo. Kite and Daiichi Sankyo will also build on the ...

GILD