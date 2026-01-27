D-Wave Selects Boca Raton for New Corporate Headquarters and U.S. R&D Facility

New headquarters to advance quantum computing development, technology workforce growth and innovation in Florida, accelerating the state's emergence as a quantum hub
Facility to serve as key development hub for D-Wave's annealing quantum computers
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company, providing annealing and gate-model systems, software, and services, today announced that it has selected Boca Raton, Florida as the location of its new corporate headquarters and a key U.S. research and development (R&D) facility. A U.S. company since going public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2022, D-Wave plans to transition its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Boca Raton, Florida before the end of 2026.
The move to Boca Raton comes amid increased interest in and demand for D-Wave's quantum computing technology and systems. By establishing a key development hub in Boca Raton, D-Wave expects to support the advancement of its annealing quantum system roadmap with core R&D, testing and support functions housed in the new facility. In addition, the move provides D-Wave with bicoastal presence for system redundancy in the case of disaster recovery. The new corporate headquarters will be located at the historic Boca Raton Innovation Center (BRiC). BRiC blends its rich technological heritage with modern infrastructure and a strong focus on community and innovation, making it a unique destination in South Florida.
The new location further expands D-Wave's North American presence, which includes a gate-model-focused R&D center in New Haven, CT, a Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence in Burnaby, BC, and systems located in Marina Del Rey, CA and Huntsville, AL. In addition, D-Wave today announced an agreement to install an Advantage2 TM annealing quantum computer at Florida Atlantic University's (FAU) Boca Raton campus. The agreement represents a $20 million commitment from FAU, aiming to accelerate and solidify the state of Florida's position as a leader in quantum computing.
"Florida represents one of the fastest growing technology ecosystems in the United States, and as such it was the ideal choice for our new corporate headquarters and U.S. R&D facility," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "The state offers a rich scientific and educational environment, a growing pool of highly skilled tech talent, and a vibrant spirit of innovation that made it attractive to D-Wave. With our new headquarters in Boca Raton, D-Wave will bring to South Florida incredible opportunities for advanced research, talent recruitment, and high-impact technology development that is shaping the future of computing."
Florida lawmakers and academic leaders affirmed their support for the headquarters' relocation, highlighting the state's expanding leadership in quantum computing,
"Florida is an increasingly attractive base for high tech companies that contribute to manufacturing, critical life sciences R&D, transportation and logistics, cybersecurity and our national defense, and it's thrilling that D-Wave—one of the industry's most innovative leaders—has selected the state for its new corporate headquarters," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly . "We're excited to welcome D-Wave to Florida as it accelerates the development and delivery of its quantum computing technologies, which will help further establish the state as a center of high demand job growth and business formation through innovation."
"For decades, Boca Raton has played a key role in the computing revolution, and today our city took a major step forward in powering the next transformation in computing—quantum," said Scott Singer, mayor of Boca Raton. "By welcoming D-Wave's flagship U.S. R&D operations and its global headquarters to the Boca Raton Innovation Center, we are strengthening our position as a destination for advanced innovation, attracting top-tier technology talent, and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth."
"We've been mobilizing educators, employers, and investors in the Palm Beaches to engage with quantum computing and other emerging technologies," said Kelly Smallridge, president and CEO, Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. "Having D-Wave, a pioneer and leader in quantum computing, locate its headquarters in Boca Raton is a major milestone in establishing South Florida as an emerging tech hub."
